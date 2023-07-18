Create RSS Feeds
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Some Other Dad
Unpicking the chaos of fatherhood & issues affecting dads.
Soft Life Journal
My thoughts on pursuing a soft life full of joy, ease, self-love, comfort, growth and abundance.
Good Book/Good Bread
Review a book I love with a delicious bread.
Life Designed Newsletter
Life Designed is a weekly newsletter, which talks all about lifestyle design. In every week's edition, you can find new insights, inspiration, and knowledge. Whether subscribers are from the finance industry or the fashion industry, or at whatever point in life they are in, there will always be some relatable nugget in this newspaper for all the readers.
My Home Office Hacks
A virtual water cooler for remote folks.
Is There A Zombie Apocalypse?
Those who wait to be warned by the mainstream media are zombies already
Gerard’s Smart Home Newsletter
Every Sunday morning I send out a weekly digest of curated smart home news stories and a smart home voice command of the week.
Perpetual Learner
Reading is easy, taking action is hard.
VVD RED
The easiest way to discover beautifully-designed products.
Below the Surface
Weekly deep dives into seemingly ordinary events for a richer, meaningful life.
Focus Group Alerts
Get paid on average $100/hour for your opinions.
Alice Strathern
I love exploring creativity in its many forms. I believe it is a tool that anyone can use, regardless of their background. On the other hand, there’s a lot of factors that contribute to building a creative life.
Privacy Skills
Privacy Skills Newsletter is weekly tips & strategies dedicated to helping you protect your privacy & personal information. Subscribe Today!
Wine Blueprint
Get smarter about a wine. A weekly wine newsletter that makes wine easier to understand and more enjoyable.
The Retirement Newsletter
Planning your way to retirement and beyond - hopefully
Tuesday Letter
Every Tuesday I'll send you a letter with the coolest things I encountered that week. Topics can vary a lot, from exercise and diet all the way to mathematics and data analysis. I try to mak
legalleader
money and mindfulness
Taylor Jeane Quotes
Quote of the Day Emails for Motivation & Inspiration Towards Personal Growth & Goals
Crashing Up
Weekly growth-focused insights and tools to help you build the next big thing. No news, only new ideas. Click to read Crashing Up, by Randy Ginsburg, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.
Remembering Wild
Psycho-spiritual rewinding to help reclaim your natural state of well-being.
An unusual life
The uncommon life of a housesitter, hiker, and writer.
Culture Study
Culture StudyLifestyleThink more about the culture that surrounds you
Journeys
Meaningful travel, conscious living and self-discovery.
The Hypothyroidism Corner
Support for Those With Hypothyroidism