Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
InvestiMate
The Swiss Army knife of investing for the on-the-go professional.
Tech Munch
Writing about the collision of technology, start-ups and investing in Europe.
The MoneyFitt Morning
A daily heads-up on whats important in investing & business.
The Rational Cloning
The Rational Cloning Newsletter sifts through the best investment ideas of others (fund managers, activists, FinTwit, investing blogs, insiders) and uncovers the highest quality ones for you
The Chomp
The Chomp is a biweekly breakdown and analysis of the best strategic thinking content and top emerging business trends from the internet and beyond. You can expect to find a mix of sub-topic
The Call Notes
Weekly quotes and commentary from Earnings Calls
Decarbonfuse
The community for climate and energy technology entrepreneurs, investors, engineers, and enthusiasts. Follow the money flow of climate, technology, and energy investments to uncover new oppo
Financial Independence News(letter)
Getting women financially independent and centering women in the FI conversation
Digital Asset Investor
Get the top news & opportunities in online business, domains & NFTs in your inbox every Wednesday - by Richard Patey
Contrarian Investor
Giving voice to those who question a prevailing narrative in global financial markets. This is our daily briefing, focusing on events that are likely to move the stock market in the day ahea
Profit Pulse
All Things Related To Side Hustles, Business Ventures, Cryptocurrencies, And More.
Investment Books
Receive awesome snippets related to Investing and Life from Brilliant Books
The Profiteers by DealMaven
Get Smarter on Business and Acquisitions
Stockbsessed
Shorten the learning curve for understanding the market.
The STR Investor Newsletter
Short-Term Rental Property Oppportunities
Focus Group Alerts
Get paid on average $100/hour for your opinions.
The Blip
Adventures in startups and investing.
Tuttle Ventures Newsletter- Actionable Market Insights
Ready to do the work it takes to grow your investments? Welcome to Tuttle Ventures, where we’re all about making sure you have time for what matters most. Tuttle Ventures has been featur
Emerging Market Skeptic
Investing in emerging market stocks, ADRs, GDRs, ETFs, mutual funds, closed-end funds + reality...
Shorting Hat
Enchanted hat that uses magic and accounting to examine companies and markets in a weekly column.
NameBuffs
Namebuffs curates highly brandable domain names, that are sent out in our weekly newsletter, along with other domain related info and news 📰
Newdigate Insights
Investment management is hard. The soft stuff is the hardest part.
CPU time
Processing tech, growth, and creativity. CPU time (central processing unit) is a software term. It defines the time it takes a computer to process data for a program or process. It is think
Snoopy Alien's Newsletter
Snoopy Alien's newsletter contains information about investing, trading options, and blockchain technology.