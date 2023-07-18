Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
Newsletter to RSS Feed
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Positively Lovely Marketers
Every email we send is crafted with love, information and opportunities for connection for marketers. All sent to 19,000+ marketers on the regular.
Baking Together
Tools for people who bake and share what they make.
Newspackr
For media makers
Personal Brand Brief
A hyper-applicable weekly newsletter delivering you the top tips, tools, and trends to grow your personal brand. Helping you become trustable, relatable, and searchable online.
The Social Work Newsletter
The weekly newsletter for all things social work. Features the latest news, research, and policy changes.
The TueDo List
Put on the comfy pants and settle in to The TueDo List — a weekly compendium of pop-culture must-reads, stuff we’re obsessed with, and storytelling from women 40+. Brought to you by the
Serious Games Jobs weekly digest
Have game development skills? Find work and apply them beyond traditional games.
You Are Not Alone
Helping you through isolation with positive tales of communities, tips & more
Rosieland
A weekly newsletter for people who like to build communities
Charities Network
Actionable insights from charities and not-for-profit specialists.
Erica Drayton, The Storyteller
Short fiction and one writers journey to becoming a self-published author.
Leadership Garden
A newsletter and a community for engineering leaders
Community Weekly
A curated newsletter with news, tools & researches sent out weekly to make your
Thoughts, ideas and perspectives
Perspectives which matter via social commentary, how to articles and being optimistic.
tw500
Stretch Your Twitter Footprint Narrow down your focus and grow your Twitter audience with these actionable steps
Hello Remote
A weekly newsletter that highlights hand-picked marketing jobs at companies that are remote-first and remote-only. I'm a LinkedIn Top Voice for Remote Work and a Senior Content Writer at S
low-key obsessed
stuff i’m low-key obsessed with - and probably you are, too.
Mel Makes
A friendly newsletter sharing the things I make.
Led by Community
The Newsletter for Community Pros
The Technical Writer's Career Guide
Insider career tips from a senior technical writer.
The Soundwave
News From the Open Podcast Community
Sunday Scoop
Practical life advice for dog dads, one pawsome quote, and one carefully curated recommendation or link.
Remote Work Revolution
Your guide to life as a remote developer, complete with tech news, travel/finance tips, and new job postings every week!
Save Our Happy Place
Making It Easy For You Protect the Places You Love from Climate Change