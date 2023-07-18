RSS Generator
INICIAR SESSÃO
INSCREVER-SE

Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage

RSS GeneratorRSS Builder
Websites
Topics
Newsletters

Newsletter to RSS Feed

After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Open Invitation

icon Open Invitation

The search for community

Travel
Visit Newsletter

EV Universe

icon EV Universe

We take apart what's happening in the Electric Vehicle Universe weekly. It's a newsletter and a community of like-minded people. Join us and help expand the EV Universe!

CommunitiesInnovationSocial Impact
Visit Newsletter

Sustayz

icon Sustayz

Making hospitality more sustainable We deliver a bi-weekly newsletter that explores the intersection between sustainability, hospitality, real estate and tech.

SustainabilityDesignBusiness
Visit Newsletter

Little Bird Newsletter

icon Little Bird Newsletter

Enjoy 5 minutes of French culture delivered straight to your inbox every weekday for free.

Education & LearningCultureTravel
Visit Newsletter

Weekend Picks Montreal

Your Weekly Guide to Weekend Fun

ArtEntertainmentLocal
Visit Newsletter

Bookmarked

icon Bookmarked

A weekly newsletter that profiles one book from every country. Click to read Bookmarked, by Tabatha Leggett, a Substack publication with thousands of readers.

WritingCultureTravel
Visit Newsletter

France by Decouvertes

icon France by Decouvertes

France by DecouvertesTravelLuxury independent and cultural travel in France

Travel
Visit Newsletter

Expat in Portugal

icon Expat in Portugal

Welcome to Expat in Portugal by me, Nancy Whiteman. We are old white women escaping the US for Portugal, hoping to travel and learn from another culture.

CultureTravel
Visit Newsletter

Luxury Latin America monthly e-newsletter

icon Luxury Latin America monthly e-newsletter

Monthly newsletter featuring the latest content on our luxury travel magazine and news from the region. Sign up to receive proven strategies to get a hotel room upgrade!

MediaTravel
Visit Newsletter

Travel Talk NewsLetter

icon Travel Talk NewsLetter

Travel News & Things You Can Use. Travel tips, stories, trends, and deals from around the web. Curated by a multi-country expat, digital nomad, and writer with over 25 years of travel e

LifestyleCultureTravel
Visit Newsletter

Fork in the Road

icon Fork in the Road

Explore culinary adventures and travel gems in one exciting newsletter for foodies and explorers.

Travel
Visit Newsletter

Without Borders

Stories by the inescapably foreign. A community for nomads, immigrants, third culture children, and anyone else that feels foreign as fu**.

EntertainmentCultureTravel
Visit Newsletter

Travel Goals Newsletter

icon Travel Goals Newsletter

The Travel Goals Newsletter is an exclusive newsletter for travelers who want to travel with intention, immerse themselves in their destination & create a lifetime of memories! We help y

Travel
Visit Newsletter

Books & Crannies

icon Books & Crannies

Books & CranniesTravelThoughts from author Tsh Oxenreider about the intersection of stories & travel, work & play, faith & questions, and 5 Quick Things.

Travel
Visit Newsletter

Bord

icon Bord

The stories and personalities behind Copenhagen's food and drink scene

LocalCultureTravel
Visit Newsletter

PLACES

icon PLACES

A free weekly travel newsletter for the adventures soul.

Travel
Visit Newsletter

The Build

icon The Build

Building the future of AI, DAOs, education, and tiny architecture.

Education & LearningEntrepreneurialTravel
Visit Newsletter

Fresh Powder

icon Fresh Powder

Join our free weekly ski newsletter filled with travel updates, local events, fresh news and brands we love.

NewsSportHealth & Fitness
Visit Newsletter

Cultural Reads

icon Cultural Reads

Cultural Reads is a bi-weekly newsletter with books, music, and movie tips from all around the world as well as interviews with international creators and useful tools to discover your next

MusicCultureTravel
Visit Newsletter

So Where Next

icon So Where Next

The best of travel news, inspiration and trends.

Travel
Visit Newsletter

Piccavey.com - Food Travel + Culture in Spain

Get new articles and insight directly from Southern Spain. Written by piccavey.com a British expat who moved to Andalusia and has spent 14 years living a Spanish life. Food, history and loca

CreatorCultureTravel
Visit Newsletter

Passport History

Tom's website passport-collector.com is a goldmine of passports and their history.

NewslettersHistoryGovernment
Visit Newsletter

Weekly Diversions

I read the entire internet so you don't have to. Each week I will send you the best articles, twitter threads, podcasts, and much more. This newsletter will make you more interesting.

InnovationEntertainmentCulture
Visit Newsletter

Not That You Asked

icon Not That You Asked

Not That You Asked is a travel diary about London and afar. Think less navel-gazing and more awkward urinal encounters.

Travel
Visit Newsletter