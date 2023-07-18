RSS Generator
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Example email address

The Checklist

icon The Checklist

(Εάν η παρακάτω φόρμα δεν λειτουργεί, δοκιμάστε και από αυτό το link: http://eepurl.com/7j6BH)

Personal Development
Productivity
General
Out of Curiosity

icon Out of Curiosity

Ideas to help get 1% better everyday. Click to read Out of Curiosity, by Reza Saeedi, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.

Lifestyle
Business
General
ProductivityPro

icon ProductivityPro

A weekly dose of wisdom straight to your inbox. Develop an attitude for continued Improvement! Level up with life advice that actually works!

Personal Development
Other
Productivity
Library of Scroll

icon Library of Scroll

Make your work-breaks more fruitful & fun. Get the best reading/podcast recommendations from across the internet, for free.

Business
General
Culture
Self Innovation

icon Self Innovation

If you are the kind of person who loves life and is open to getting a little more out of it, this is the newsletter for you

General
The Big Con

icon The Big Con

Being “authentic” is a winning formula for both brands, politicians, and cons. The Big Con shows how marketing and propaganda intersect to highlight the tactics that quickly build credi

Marketing
Politics
News
Rabbit Ideas

Curated resources for self improvement and productivity.

Personal Development
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Knowledge Box

Sign up for the mindful weekly newsletter about art, tech, health, productivity and more.

Art
General
Book
nonostantement

icon nonostantement

Interesting, fascinating and weird stuff found all over the Internet by Joele.

Social Network
Creativity
Eclectic
In Case It Missed You

icon In Case It Missed You

A weekly mixtape of interesting articles, venture capital folks, and products that may have missed your inbox

Eclectic
Investing
Entrepreneurial
AcrossTheGlobe.co

icon AcrossTheGlobe.co

Making sense of global conflicts, crisis, and society

Personal Development
Philosophy
Lifestyle
Preferences by Johnny Louey | Friday Extra

icon Preferences by Johnny Louey | Friday Extra

A purveyor of recommended self-improvement websites, webinars, virtual events and foodie connoisseur in the great state of Florida and beyond!

Music
Productivity
Entertainment
Alice Strathern

icon Alice Strathern

I love exploring creativity in its many forms. I believe it is a tool that anyone can use, regardless of their background. On the other hand, there’s a lot of factors that contribute to building a creative life.

Personal Development
Philosophy
Lifestyle
How Curious!

icon How Curious!

Awesome new discoveries & personal recs.

Innovation
Productivity
Lifestyle
Life Insider by Kretaro

Our mission is to inform and inspire - productivity, business, life lessons, and more. Click to read Life insider by Kretaro, a Substack publication with tens of thousands of readers.

Personal Development
Productivity
Lifestyle
I've Ben Thinking

icon I've Ben Thinking

Covering topics I couldn't stop thinking about lately

General
The Wisdom Project

icon The Wisdom Project

Ideas to help you get better.

Economics
Eclectic
Productivity
Nick Lions

icon Nick Lions

10-Minute Sunday Stories For Growing Men. Nick Lions' Sunday short-stories are about the life of a middle-aged man and his mission to reclaim his fading superpowers. But Nick isn't just N

Personal Development
Writing
Lifestyle
BrainFeed

icon BrainFeed

BrainFeed is an educational and entertaining newsletter that helps you improve your general knowledge and understand the world in 4-minute bites. Each article distills one important topic yo

History
Education & Learning
Self Improvement
The Envy List

icon The Envy List

Curious reads & empathy for all. A free bi-monthly newsletter from award-winning nonfiction writer & progressive evangelical Christian, Liz Charlotte Grant.

Art
Media
News
PowerNotes

icon PowerNotes

daily bite-sized ideas and notes that matter

Philosophy
History
Education & Learning
Future Crunch

icon Future Crunch

Join more than 40,000 people from around the world who receive a regular dose of intelligent optimism in their inbox every fortnight.

General
Technology
Arthinkal Magazine

icon Arthinkal Magazine

Arthinkal Magazine is a weekly online magazine that publishes brief biographies of influential personalities from all walks of life and articles on interesting subjects.

Writing
History
Music
Gerard’s Smart Home Newsletter

Every Sunday morning I send out a weekly digest of curated smart home news stories and a smart home voice command of the week.

Personal Development
Lifestyle
Consumer Products
