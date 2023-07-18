Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
Newsletter to RSS Feed
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Beginner.dev
Advice, insights, and inspiration to help engineers grow.
Am I or Are the Others Crazy
A weekly escape into a world of random questions and topics. Mix of words and visuals.
Better Developer
Join my newsletter and become a better developer!
Public Health & Data Science
A weekly brief that covers major public heath and data science topics.
FCI Weekly
Covering the Financial Crime Industry
Machine learning nuggets
Machine Learning Nuggets is an independent publication sharing stories and nuggets in data science and machine learning.
Hyperopia
Foraging for insights in tech, politics and philosophy.
LevelUp
By subscribing, you are staying updated and taking a pivotal step toward global career success. Reach for the world with LevelUp.
Programmer Weekly
A free weekly newsletter featuring the best hand curated links for programmers
Seattle Data Guy
Simplifying the data stack from big data, data ingestion to ML
The Reshape
💪 Reshape your news feed with top-notch AI 🤖 & Data Science 📊 articles delivered straight to your inbox 📫
Data Science Prep
Get exceptionally good at data science interviews by getting real interview questions in your inbox.
Embracing Enigmas
Embracing Enigmas provides breakdowns of what it takes to successfully apply AI, machine learning, and more!
ds-econ
Shower thoughts on data science! You can expect some practical tips and many posts on principles, frameworks, and (soon) summaries of academic papers.
The Repo
Each Wednesday, I'll curate a remarkable repository, programmer and organization from the data science community. 👨🏼💻
Tableau Academy
The Tableau Academy is a brand new initiative helping you to learn and improve your data analysis and visualisation skills with Tableau by providing a new step by step tutorial every two wee
BT_Raptor
For those who want to work as data scientists, or are already in the industry. We talk about real problems that those in the industry actively solve daily. Real advice given, no BS.
ds-econ
Finn's newsletter for his data science friends in academia 👨🏼💻 Good Friends get a new post on Wednesdays - Subscribe! 💌 Check out The Garden! 🌻🌵
DataCures
Discover the future of healthcare, shaped by data-driven solutions and evidence-based insights. Get a competitive edge in the healthcare industry with our bi-weekly newsletter on health dat
Godotes
Godot Engine Newsletter. Bite size Godot insights, straight to your inbox every Friday.
Gradient Ascent
Level up in machine learning the fun way.
Become a Better Developer
Software Engineering and Career in Tech. Articles to make you become a better developer.
Data Leads Future
I share practical knowledge of data science, for everyone from beginners to experts.
Tableau Tea Break
Whether you’re looking to learn or get better at Tableau, build a community, make best use of Tableau at your organisation or just want to find great tips, training, visualisations and res