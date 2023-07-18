Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
Newsletter to RSS Feed
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Climate Musings
Pragmatically optimistic perspectives on all things Cleantech x Climate x Sustainability. Click to read Climate Musings for all Shapes & Sizes, by Keeton Ross, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.
Tiny Bone Doc
Tiny Bone Doc is a daily newsletter with tidbits of orthopedic knowledge for busy residents. On weekdays, I share one thing I learned that day. Every Sunday (*S*), we take a deeper dive.
Better Batteries
A weekly newsletter that explains the importance of batteries in our world today. Insights about what batteries are, how they work, as well as how they fit in the greater energy landscape.
Orbital Stories
Fascinating stories about human spaceflight that will make you wanna go to space.
Medical Notes
A weekly newsletter that consists of two parts. One is a deep dive into a current matter. The other one is a curated list of 3 medical links: an academic paper, a book/podcast/article and a
The Rotten Apple
Food Safety, Food Authenticity, Sustainable Supply Chains >>> In Context
The Norminal Newsletter
A newsletter about everything SpaceX and Space news, if you're into rockets 🚀 and space exploration you'll probably enjoy it.
The Convo Kit
The week’s coolest tech, space, and science news in just 5 minutes, for free.
Better Bioeconomy
The intersection of biology, technology, and business to build the future of food.
PowerNotes
daily bite-sized ideas and notes that matter
Materials Business
Editorials & latest news about Asset Integrity, Corrosion and Materials engineering
HumanOS
Your Operating System for Healthy Living
SMMRY
The best stories in tech, science, and dev.
Save Our Happy Place
Making It Easy For You Protect the Places You Love from Climate Change
The Weekly Roundup
One email at the end of each week summarizing the global environment news you need to know, what to act on, and what to smile about. Thousands of people read this every week and we'd love to
The Conversation: Science Editors' Picks
Weekly selection of stories in science, health, environment and technology
Concrete Newsletter
Discover recent developments from the concrete science world
Obliqueville
Obliqueville is meant to test out the idea that the world can best be understood obliquely, through odd margins and off-kilter lenses.
Thinking Ahead
Curated curiosity, or an exploration of ideas in science, philosophy, and technology.
Health & Wealth
Actionable insights on living healthier, longer, and wealthier.
FoundMyFitness
Dr. Rhonda Patrick is your personal guide to living better, longer
ds-econ
Shower thoughts on data science! You can expect some practical tips and many posts on principles, frameworks, and (soon) summaries of academic papers.