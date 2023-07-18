RSS Generator
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Beginner.dev

Advice, insights, and inspiration to help engineers grow.

DevelopmentFeaturedData Science
Climate Musings

Climate Musings

Pragmatically optimistic perspectives on all things Cleantech x Climate x Sustainability. Click to read Climate Musings for all Shapes & Sizes, by Keeton Ross, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.

BusinessTechnologyInvestment
Fully Charged

Get exclusive insights from Bloomberg's technology reporters around the world in Fully Charged.

BusinessTechnology
The Weekly Human

The Weekly Human

Ramblings from a Hispanic woman in tech. I'd like to think you'll learn something new each letter. Click to read The Weekly Human, by Irma Mesa, a Substack publication. Launched 3 years ago.

TechnologyCareer
The Slice

The Slice

A curated weekly email introducing founders to emerging tools and actionable content to grow your project.

Personal DevelopmentCreatorVenture Capital
Purple Horizons Dispatch

Elevate Your Tech IQ! Dive into a weekly flash 💥 of AI, Blockchain, Robotics, and other emerging technologies with our free newsletter 📬!

InnovationTrendsAI
Tech Munch

Writing about the collision of technology, start-ups and investing in Europe.

InvestingAITechnology
NameBuffs

NameBuffs

Namebuffs curates highly brandable domain names, that are sent out in our weekly newsletter, along with other domain related info and news 📰

CreatorInvestingTechnology
Box of Amazing

Box of Amazing

A weekly digest covering knowledge, society, emerging technology, trends and extraordinary articles, hand-picked to broaden your mind and challenge your thinking.

BusinessTechnology
Early Stage, by Lynx Collective

Early Stage, by Lynx Collective

A newsletter for early stage startup founders and aspiring founders, by Lynx Collective

TechnologyStartup
Friday Finds

The best of learning, design & technology

CommunitiesOtherBusiness
The AI Product Report

Stay ahead of the curve with this free, 5 minute, weekly newsletter that highlights new and innovative AI-powered products. Curated by Tyler Swartz, a former product lead at Reddit and AI en

AITechnology
The Profiteers by DealMaven

The Profiteers by DealMaven

Get Smarter on Business and Acquisitions

InvestingEntrepreneurialNews
VimTricks

VimTricks

Tips, tricks, guides and more about Vim.

Technology
Edtech Asia

Weekly updates on news, trends, and relevant reports on the Ed-tech industry in the Asian region.

Future of WorkVenture CapitalEducation & Learning
The Business Card

The Business Card

Business, Tech, Entrepreneurship, Finance and Productivity. No spamming and only relevant and useful information.

ProductivityEntrepreneurialBusiness
Sources & Methods

Sources & Methods

Monthly digest of Cyber threat intelligence (CTI) information sources, tools, articles, events, and helpful tips.

TechnologyCyber Security
Everyday Automations

Everyday Automations

Exploring changes in technology and automation.

NewslettersTrendsAI
CPU time

CPU time

Processing tech, growth, and creativity. CPU time (central processing unit) is a software term. It defines the time it takes a computer to process data for a program or process. It is think

InnovationCreativityInvesting
Asia's tech news, weekly

Weekly round-ups of technology news from across Asia and the Indo-Pacific - at-a-glance tech news for the time-poor

InnovationNewsBusiness
Accessibility Weekly

Accessibility Weekly

A weekly newsletter that helps you bring accessibility into your everyday work.

Technology
Algorithmically Speaking

Algorithmically Speaking

A journey through the most beautiful algorithmic problems and solutions in the history of Computer Science.

Education & LearningTechnologySoftware
SaaS Strats

Learn proven strategies used by companies like Slack, Mailchimp, and Dropbox, that help you build, launch & grow your SaaS startup.

MarketingTechnologyStartup
TechFinitive x FlashForward

Twice a month we take a look at a technology featured in a movie and catch you up to where it is at in 2023.

EntertainmentBusinessTechnology
