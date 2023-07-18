Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
Room To Fail
Learn strategy and how to let yourself fail so you can do it better next time.
Wiser!
Stay one step ahead of your competition by knowing more than they do. Each week I make sense of what's happening in the Tech Economy...so that you don't have to!
Tech innovation, startups to big tech, market insight, informed opinion
Tooling Around
Discover the newest sales tools before anybody else. ToolingAround aims to support up-and-coming sales tech tools by connecting them with early adopters who love to embrace innovation
Value Added Resource
When selling on eBay, sometimes the most valuable resource sellers have is each other. Whether it's reviews of tools & reports, news and updates on business impacting changes or technica
Dango Books
Personalized bestselling ebook deals delivered to your inbox. We secure the deals. You choose your favorite.
Agric market overview
Africa Agriculture Market update, and the latest in the Agric and food industry.
Indie Letters
Byte-sized nuggets for indiemakers & marketers.
The Business Builder
A weekly roundup of the best small business building links, tips, and advice on the web.
Red and Blue Customers
Unlock business efficiency by understanding customers.
SmrtTool Newsletter
We review 1 SaaS tool each day and score it! We primarily focused on tools used by revenue teams to land and expand their customers.
GrowthFYI
Handpicked collection of growth marketing content.
NameBuffs
Namebuffs curates highly brandable domain names, that are sent out in our weekly newsletter, along with other domain related info and news 📰
The Honey Badger Newsletter
Knicker snappingly good Telesales techniques. I focus on how to communicate effectively and close more sales using the power of speech & words. Great for beginners, startups, small busi
The Sales Jam
THE newsletter to get people in Sales, ahead of all the rest in their industry. Deep dives on Sales experts, insider tips/hacks, networking directory, resource & tool curation, events, a
Future of Marketing
Analyzing global trends, consumer behavior, and user-generated content.
Constructing Sales
The weekly newsletter bringing new ideas, thoughts and tools to salespeople in architecture, engineering and construction.
Close
Weekly newsletter with actionable sales advice
Funnel Authority
Make more sales. Grow your audience. For marketers / entrepreneurs.
The Follow Up
Get the best sales news, tips, and entertainment in our free 2X weekly newsletter.
ishtartup.com
Join 10k+ tech founders to learn about proven strategies and resources that actually help you grow your startup.
Robin's Newsletter
The best hiring and sales advice for startups, from founder interviews.