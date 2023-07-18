RSS Generator
How it works?

After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Example email address

The Slice

icon The Slice

A curated weekly email introducing founders to emerging tools and actionable content to grow your project.

Personal Development
Creator
Venture Capital
FundrCap.

icon FundrCap.

Latest news &amp; analysis on funding and VC in AI.

Venture Capital
Entrepreneurial
AI
TheAnalog.io

icon TheAnalog.io

A weekly, technical newsletter covering hardware engineering & manufacturing news. Everything from design deep-dives and manufacturing breakthroughs to startup funding rounds.

Venture Capital
Technology
Climate Foresight

icon Climate Foresight

Climate foresights for the leaders of tomorrow.

Venture Capital
Sustainability
Business
Vertical: News and Thoughts on Property Tech

icon Vertical: News and Thoughts on Property Tech

I write about the intersection of real estate and technology. I'm a venture capitalist and my views are my own.

Innovation
Venture Capital
Investing
Two Truths and a Take

icon Two Truths and a Take

Fresh thinking and provocative takes on the innovation economy

Venture Capital
Business
The Daily Dropout

icon The Daily Dropout

Student founded startups delivered right to your inbox! Get bite-sized updates about the coolest student startups once a week. Sourced from across the country and followed by the worlds lead

Venture Capital
Entrepreneurial
Business
Product Market Misfits

Product Market Misfits is a startup and angel investing newsletter, helping founders go from idea to profit/funded, and teaching angel investing to anyone who wants to start!

Venture Capital
Entrepreneurial
Technology
The Spark by Powderkeg

icon The Spark by Powderkeg

Connect with awesome tech companies between the coasts. The Spark is delivered to your inbox each week with the tech news outside Silicon Valley you need to know.

Venture Capital
Trends
Business
The Exit Strategist

icon The Exit Strategist

Selling Your Tech Company for Strategic Value. This newsletter is written to address all aspects of the sale of a technology based business. ThinWe share our 20 plus years of experience repr

Venture Capital
Entrepreneurial
Finance
The Raven

icon The Raven

Highly curated weekly web3 newsletter for investors, crypto enthusiasts and startups

Venture Capital
Crypto
Finance
Web3 Roundup

icon Web3 Roundup

Exploring Web3 by learning from the people building it

Venture Capital
Crypto
Business
Edtech Asia

Weekly updates on news, trends, and relevant reports on the Ed-tech industry in the Asian region.

Future of Work
Venture Capital
Education & Learning
Selected by Sesamers

icon Selected by Sesamers

The curated event guide for porfessionals

Venture Capital
Entrepreneurial
Business
First 20 Hires

Finding early roles at high-potential startups (and being prepared for those roles) is challenging. First 20 Hires combines opportunities to be among the <=20 first employees at tomorrow&

Venture Capital
Startup
Software Development
East Meets West

icon East Meets West

Deep dives into the companies and trends shaping the tech industry in Asia. 2x/month

Venture Capital
Entrepreneurial
Business
The Chomp

icon The Chomp

The Chomp is a biweekly breakdown and analysis of the best strategic thinking content and top emerging business trends from the internet and beyond. You can expect to find a mix of sub-topic

Venture Capital
Investing
Technology
Decarbonfuse

icon Decarbonfuse

The community for climate and energy technology entrepreneurs, investors, engineers, and enthusiasts. Follow the money flow of climate, technology, and energy investments to uncover new oppo

Venture Capital
Investing
Technology
Workforce Futurist

For those curious about the future of work.

Economics
Creator Economy
Venture Capital
Trends.vc

icon Trends.vc

Helping founders and investors discover new markets and ideas

Venture Capital
Trends
Daily Brief

icon Daily Brief

All our headlines in a 24 hour cycle

Venture Capital
News
Scaled and Failed

icon Scaled and Failed

Dissecting startups that scaled and startups that failed.

Venture Capital
Entrepreneurial
Business
Tomasz Tunguz

icon Tomasz Tunguz

Venture capitalist at Redpoint Ventures. Student of Startups.

Venture Capital
Business
Emerging Market Skeptic

Investing in emerging market stocks, ADRs, GDRs, ETFs, mutual funds, closed-end funds + reality...

Venture Capital
Investing
Finance
