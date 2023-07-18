RSS Generator
ANMELDUNG
MELDEN SIE SICH AN

Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage

RSS GeneratorRSS Builder
Websites
Topics
Newsletters

Newsletter to RSS Feed

Newsletter name

How it works?

After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Example email address

The Touchline

The Touchline is an in-depth, thoroughly researched story from football's biggest leagues, events and clubs.

Sport
Visit Newsletter

Sport Journal

icon Sport Journal

Sport JournalSportsFrom the AFL to the NFL, we've got you covered! A 3-minute read, sent 3 times a week.

Sport
Visit Newsletter

Extra Points

icon Extra Points

A deeper look at the off the field issues that shape what we see on the field in college athletics

Politics
News
Business
Visit Newsletter

Sports Stories

icon Sports Stories

Exploring sports and history at the intersection of everything. Written by Eric Nusbaum and illustrated by Adam Villacin. Tuesdays. Click to read Sports Stories, by Eric Nusbaum, a Substack publication with thousands of readers.

History
Sport
Visit Newsletter

Front Office Sports

icon Front Office Sports

Each weekday, we help influential business leaders make sense of the $614 billion business of sports.

Finance
Business
Sport
Visit Newsletter

The Short Corner

icon The Short Corner

The Short Corner is a free newsletter that caters to all types of soccer enthusiasts, whether casual or obsessed.

Sport
Visit Newsletter

NoCo Fishing News

icon NoCo Fishing News

Fishing information about Northern Colorado.

Sport
Visit Newsletter

Power Plays

icon Power Plays

Power PlaysSportsA no-bullshit newsletter about sexism in sports.

Sport
Visit Newsletter

The German Football Weekly

icon The German Football Weekly

A free weekly newsletter highlighting some the biggest news, and headlines, from the beautiful game on German soil.

Entertainment
Sport
Visit Newsletter

Sport Today

icon Sport Today

Stay updated on Aussie sports in 10 minutes.

Sport
Visit Newsletter

The Short Corner

icon The Short Corner

The Short Corner is a free morning newsletter for both casual and obsessive soccer fans.

Sport
Visit Newsletter

Dater On Hockey

icon Dater On Hockey

Adrian Dater covers the Colorado Avalanche and NHL hockey was great passion and 30 years experience

Sport
Visit Newsletter

Conquering Burnout

icon Conquering Burnout

Conquering Burnout is a newsletter about Burnout Awareness, Prevention and Recovery. My ultimate goal is to illuminate the topic burnout, help you to become aware of it, prevent it and reco

Education & Learning
Health & Wellness
Sport
Visit Newsletter

Football Archaeology

icon Football Archaeology

How football&rsquo;s evolution shapes today&rsquo;s game.

Sport
Visit Newsletter

Running Tales: After all is said and run

There are so many wonderful and inspiring stories in the world of running - and we wanted to give as many of them as possible the publicity they deserve.

Sport
Health & Fitness
Culture
Visit Newsletter

Wake Up Golf

icon Wake Up Golf

Morning Golf Tips Delivered To Your Inbox

Entrepreneurial
Business
Self Improvement
Visit Newsletter

Ballers

Not your average sports betting newsletter

Sport
Visit Newsletter

Ball and Order

icon Ball and Order

Sports stories from the past. Sports analysis for the present. Click to read Ball & Order, a Substack publication. Launched 2 years ago.

History
Sport
Podcast
Visit Newsletter

Fresh Powder

icon Fresh Powder

Join our free weekly ski newsletter filled with travel updates, local events, fresh news and brands we love.

News
Sport
Health & Fitness
Visit Newsletter

Ben's Blog

icon Ben's Blog

Ben's BlogSportsA weekly blog by a former Australian Rugby player

Sport
Visit Newsletter

Out and Out Football

icon Out and Out Football

A home for all LGBTQ+ football fans. You’ll read about where queer identity meets footballing identity, by the people who know it best: queer football fans.

Sport
Visit Newsletter

Boards Weekly

icon Boards Weekly

A weekly newsletter to updated you on latest trends, reviews and news in the surfboard world. Join a community of surfers that cares about what they ride.

Sport
Visit Newsletter

Virtual Hockey Scout

icon Virtual Hockey Scout

Explaining how the NHL's best players actually play.

Sport
Visit Newsletter

Just The Tips

icon Just The Tips

Up Your Game And Stay In The Know. Join 30,000 subscribers and get our 5 min newsletter on tips, reviews and all the latest news in the greatest sport in the world.

Sport
Visit Newsletter