Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Good Book/Good Bread
Review a book I love with a delicious bread.
LitNuts
Crazy About Books. LitNuts was created to bring the "best of the indies" to booklovers. Our newsletter includes great works of fiction and nonfiction, plus collections of short stories, essa
PowerNotes
daily bite-sized ideas and notes that matter
The Chomp
The Chomp is a biweekly breakdown and analysis of the best strategic thinking content and top emerging business trends from the internet and beyond. You can expect to find a mix of sub-topic
Pop Rocks
Writing about what's new and trending in pop culture, plus a few things that make you go hmm. I'll also share what I'm reading, watching, and thinking (not necessarily in that order).
Reading Under the Radar
Reading Under the Radar brings you a weekly book recommendation you (probably) haven't heard of, focusing on books that flew under the media radar, from independent presses, from historicall
The Neary Review
The Neary Review is a free weekly dispatch from Jack Neary with personal takes on the topics affecting Millenials: jobs, dating, family, art, culture, and other newsworthy events.
The High Five
Short reads that help us live with more intentionality
STOP. KISSING. FINN. by Jenessa Connor
STOP. KISSING. FINN., a serialized, YA novel, is the story of Charlie Wolfe, a High School senior suddenly ghosted by her best and only friend. She immerses herself in an independent study w
#1MinuteStories
Authentic, well researched stories across multiple genres that will help you story you point. I am a Story Coach and I work with leaders and organisations to help them tell their stories bet
TypeTown
A fortnightly newsletter celebrating the typewriter’s place in modern (and not-so-modern) culture.
Tales from the Defrag
Weekly speculative short fiction and a newsletter about my journey to the next chapter of my dystopian novel SPHEREAN.
Crooked Reads
A monthly collection of three bite-sized book reviews on a theme from a professional book person.
Clove & Moose
Clove & Moose is an optimistic fantasy story in a dystopian setting. Clove is a witch. At least, she used to be, until the Cataclysm turned the skies orange, left the land barren, and su
Idealetter
Simple Ideas For An Extraordinary Life. Click to read Prometheus' Idealetter, by Kundan, a Substack publication. Launched a year ago.
Super Self
Get the weekly digest of the most interesting self improvement news and content.
Cultural Reads
Cultural Reads is a bi-weekly newsletter with books, music, and movie tips from all around the world as well as interviews with international creators and useful tools to discover your next
The Bleeders
A podcast + newsletter about writing & publishing.
Frgmnts by Benny Bowden
Every Tuesday morning, I publish an unpolished piece of my poetry (usually just a line or two) — a “fragment” — with a little background. These are the fleeting expressions of though
The Novelleist
Serial novels by Elle Griffin—and a newsletter about writing them.
Martiniere Stories
Welcome to Martiniere Stories! This is the home for all things Martiniere, including short works and rough draft serialized novels. Weekly story post on or around Fridays.