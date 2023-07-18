Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
The Chatty Mammoth
The most stimulating online writing, in bite-sized broadcasts, delivered daily.
HEMRAJ's Newsletter
Everything that you can think of, and that I find worth talking about.
the Envy List
Curious reads for deep feelers & thinkers from award-winning author and progressive Christian speaker, Liz Charlotte Grant. What the Envy List is good for… +Inspiration, +Curiosity, +
Situation Normal
Life is funny (sometimes), so that's what I write about. Readers compare my humor to Dave Barry, David Sedaris, and Larry David. Basically, everyone agrees that it's "funny" and David-relate
Common Measure
An original poem, explained to make it understandable, with a life lesson to make it practical, once a week on Tuesdays at 10:30am ET. Poetry as a simple guide to living. Many of our guides
BrainPizza
newsletter is for everyone interested in small, medium, and large slices of writing on brains, behaviour, & lots between
Am I or Are the Others Crazy
A weekly escape into a world of random questions and topics. Mix of words and visuals.
Respectful Smartass
A funny Friday newsletter flirting with the silly and the serious.
nonostantement
Interesting, fascinating and weird stuff found all over the Internet by Joele.
Whatsoever Thoughts
Thoughts worth thinking for people who want to follow Jesus wherever He leads.
In Case It Missed You
A weekly mixtape of interesting articles, venture capital folks, and products that may have missed your inbox
The Curious Corner of the Internet
Every month you will get a bunch of links sourced from the most curious corners of the web. Single line description that trigger any interest you might have!
The Wisdom Project
Ideas to help you get better.
Carla's Radar
Thought-provoking ideas and cool findings for the creative type. Curated by Carla Rojas, Founder of Artifier.
Letters to Summer
Two friends sharing things they're reading, watching, listening to, and enjoying
Story Cauldron
Exploring places where intriguing and quirky storytelling exists in the real world
Drei Cafe
A newsletter about literature and nicotine addiction
Mark Starlin Writes!
Mark Starlin Writes! is a humor, fiction, and creative writing newsletter published every Monday morning. It may also include a comic, a silly poem, or some of my thoughts. You never know. I
Without a hitch 👍
Learn something delightful every week with this digest of true tales and casual commentary. Levity guaranteed. 🎈
weekly micing & mastering tips
The best place to get knowledge and release your sounds potential.
Is There A Zombie Apocalypse?
Those who wait to be warned by the mainstream media are zombies already