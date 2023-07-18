Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
The Skimm
The news & info you need to start your day.
VEGAN WORLD NOW
Subscribe to get nuanced essays and hopeful Vegan news right into your inbox, every month.
Good Energy
A free weekly energy and climate newsletter. Not just for experts, for everyone.
Arch Nemesis Movie Reviews
Help me create a new, perfect rating system for movie reviews.
The Impact
A mix of discoveries from our product journeys.
Pop Quiz Me
1 pop culture newsletter each day.
The Weekly Roundup
One email at the end of each week summarizing the global environment news you need to know, what to act on, and what to smile about. Thousands of people read this every week and we'd love to
PodSnacks
It’s like Blinkist for podcasts.
Chicago Public Square
Essential reading for people who care about Chicago
The Recc’e
Get the morning newsletter where news stories are replaced by need-to-know statistics. All in one place, for free.
Game Dev Digest
The Newsletter about Unity game dev. A free, weekly newsletter containing Unity game dev news, articles, tips, tricks, assets, videos and more. Everything you need to keep up-to-date in t
Why Try AI
Substack newsletter with a special focus on beginner-friendly tools and helpful tips for getting started with generative AI.
The Profiteers by DealMaven
Get Smarter on Business and Acquisitions
Daily Brief
All our headlines in a 24 hour cycle
YEN.FM — Community, Daily.
An indispensable newsletter for the discerning, community-minded professional; delivered daily in perfectly-sized portions.
Fresh Powder
Join our free weekly ski newsletter filled with travel updates, local events, fresh news and brands we love.
Super Self
Get the weekly digest of the most interesting self improvement news and content.
The Mighty News Feed
Every Friday, we curate the latest news from Council 12240 and fellow Knights from around Florida. In addition, we curate National and Florida Catholic webinars and events. For in-depth news
QueerAF
Understand the ever-changing queer world.
California Mishegoss
Important stories that don’t make the top news.
Weekly Gaming Digest by Void0
Interesting Bits from the Gaming Space
AdultingADHD
Clumsily navigating life with a late ADHD diagnosis.
Asia's tech news, weekly
Weekly round-ups of technology news from across Asia and the Indo-Pacific - at-a-glance tech news for the time-poor
BRKDN
The Latest Digital Marketing News, Tools & Tactics