After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Rediscovered Realms

icon Rediscovered Realms

Rediscovered Realms newsletter reconnects you with old-school heroic fantasy worlds of epic role-playing games, unearthed books & magazines, forgotten gamebooks, enchanting art, and the

CreatorArtEntertainment
Visit Newsletter

GameDev&amp;rsquo;s Journey

icon GameDev&amp;rsquo;s Journey

Game development is tough. Let’s make it easier.

DevelopmentCreativityProductivity
Visit Newsletter

PixelPostNews

Weekly Gaming News and Entertainment!

ArtEntertainmentNews
Visit Newsletter

Adventure Snack

icon Adventure Snack

Turn your inbox into an adventure with interactive stories.

ArtEntertainmentGaming
Visit Newsletter

Valadria

icon Valadria

Valuable game development insights with a focus on solo game development. From Matt Hackett, author of How to Make a Video Game All By Yourself.

ProductCreativityEntertainment
Visit Newsletter

It's Payne!

icon It's Payne!

A video games weekly recap that helps you to stay updated and sane. Just news that really matters, shot to you every Saturday in bullet time.

ArtMediaEntertainment
Visit Newsletter

The Week in Games

Keep up to date with the latest video game news, plus new releases for the week and the week ahead, deals, recommended articles, crowdfunding campaigns and more... every Friday!

EntertainmentConsumer ProductsTechnology
Visit Newsletter

The Spatial Edition

icon The Spatial Edition

Everything you need to know about the advancements in VR, AR, XR and Spatial Computing. It's read by CEOs of top VR companies, Employees at Meta & Snap, VR Content Creators and tech enth

ProductivityTechnologyStartup
Visit Newsletter

Paradox

icon Paradox

The best and worst in pop culture.

PhilosophyArtLifestyle
Visit Newsletter

Football Manager Projects

This is a daily blog chronicling my Football Manger Addiction.

OtherSportGaming
Visit Newsletter

1 Tip a Day

icon 1 Tip a Day

Helping NFT owners get the most from their NFTs.

Web3EntertainmentGaming
Visit Newsletter

Serious Games Jobs weekly digest

icon Serious Games Jobs weekly digest

Have game development skills? Find work and apply them beyond traditional games.

JobsRemoteCommunities & Networks
Visit Newsletter

Weekly Gaming Digest by Void0

icon Weekly Gaming Digest by Void0

Interesting Bits from the Gaming Space

NewsGaming
Visit Newsletter

Boba Publishing

Proper Game Journalism, Reviews, & Many Others!

NewsGamingAnime
Visit Newsletter

Quest for Code

Newsletter about software development, video games, and technology in general.

DevOpsProgrammingTechnology
Visit Newsletter

The Week in Games

icon The Week in Games

The latest in the video game industry.

TechnologyGaming
Visit Newsletter

Crypto Player One

icon Crypto Player One

Covering the intersection of gaming, crypto, NFTs, and the Metaverse 3 times a week.

CryptoGaming
Visit Newsletter

Video Game Union Newsletter

A systematic attempt to unionize the game-making industries. Come for the aggregated union news, stay for the acidic commentary.

PoliticsEntertainmentBusiness
Visit Newsletter

The Baseball Replay Journal

icon The Baseball Replay Journal

Taking baseball simulators far too seriously.

SportGaming
Visit Newsletter

Game & Word

icon Game & Word

The Curious Gaming Newsletter

OtherGaming
Visit Newsletter

TL;DR on CS:GO

icon TL;DR on CS:GO

The Easiest Way to Stay on Top of the CS:GO Pro Scene News & Matches.

NewsGaming
Visit Newsletter

The Gaming Pub

icon The Gaming Pub

The Gaming pub is a weekly newsletter made up of hand-curated links. Content ranges from interesting articles on the news front, interesting discussions and opinions, Dev/Design-related info

MediaEntertainmentNews
Visit Newsletter

The Morning Owl

icon The Morning Owl

Random projects from a wannabe writer.

CreativityEntertainmentLifestyle
Visit Newsletter

The Arcade Artificer

icon The Arcade Artificer

Learn how the best games entertain their players.

Gaming
Visit Newsletter