VEGAN WORLD NOW

icon VEGAN WORLD NOW

Subscribe to get nuanced essays and hopeful Vegan news right into your inbox, every month.

PhilosophySustainabilityEducation
BACK OF HOUSE

icon BACK OF HOUSE

A free weekly newsletter helping you stay up to date on global live music industry news, practices, and ideas.

MusicEducation & LearningArt
The Highlighter

icon The Highlighter

Subscribe to The Highlighter and receive great articles on race, education, and culture, delivered every Thursday to your email inbox. Welcome!

PoliticsEducationCulture
Friday Finds

icon Friday Finds

Subscribe for a weekly snackable collection of the best from the world of learning, design & technology curated by Mike Taylor.

EducationDesignBusiness
Daily Learner

icon Daily Learner

Learn something new everyday.

Education & LearningEducation
The Knowledge

icon The Knowledge

A cognitive compass. Tools, frameworks and ideas for learning more and living better

EducationBusinessCulture
Black History Quiz

icon Black History Quiz

Black History Quiz - Black History Quiz is a weekly celebration of the contributions and achievements of Africans and the descendants of the diaspora in the

Social ImpactEducationCulture
Hurt Your Brain

icon Hurt Your Brain

The Hurt Your Brain newsletter is an internet playlist for people fascinated by the world. Sign up for recommendations on podcasts, videos, and other links that will feed your curiosity.

Personal DevelopmentEducationPodcast
For The Millennial

icon For The Millennial

My name is Jamie and I’m a Googler based in Singapore. I love exploring topics on health 🥗, fitness 💪🏽, productivity💡 and self-development 🌱 to help both students and millen

ProductivityEducationSelf Improvement
T.G.I.F. Newsletter

Resources, Thoughts and Ideas for Teachers and Learners.

Education
Learned

icon Learned

Learned is a weekly look at lifelong learning, languages, and daily life. We talk about etymologies, idioms, and how to learn. We also talk about (non-political) news items and try to unco

WritingProductivityEducation & Learning
The Treasure Box

icon The Treasure Box

The latest educator development opportunities.

FinanceEducation
Changeletter

icon Changeletter

Changeletter by Soapbox Project gives you curated action plans every week with eco-friendly tips, advocacy opportunities, events, and more.

PoliticsSustainabilityEducation
Mero Spanish Newsletter

icon Mero Spanish Newsletter

Master Spanish with concise Weekly Insights and Tips.

Education
Bytesized

icon Bytesized

Breaking down the most important ideas in software development.

EducationProgrammingTechnology
The Wisdom Project

icon The Wisdom Project

Ideas to help you get better.

EconomicsEclecticProductivity
The Nerdy Parent

icon The Nerdy Parent

The Nerdy Parent publishes two types of posts: available with a free subscription; and premium content only available to members of our Prioritize Parenting Program™. To read our awesome strategies, start by subscribing with the form above! Unsubscribe any time if you aren't enjoying it.

Personal DevelopmentEducation
Research Bookmark

icon Research Bookmark

Research Bookmark is for UX professionals, serving as a valuable resource hub aimed at enhancing the knowledge and skills of individuals in the field of User Experience.

Education & LearningEducationTechnology
Workforce Futurist

For those curious about the future of work.

EconomicsCreator EconomyVenture Capital
Homo Imaginari

icon Homo Imaginari

Popular social science thinking for curious folks.

HistoryEducation & LearningEducation
The Daily Breather

icon The Daily Breather

Sign up for The Daily Breather to get your local air quality info each day, along with fun facts, trivia, tips, and more.

EducationHealth & FitnessData
Git Better

icon Git Better

Get better with Git. Tips, tricks and advanced topics of Git. Click to read Git Better, by Srebalaji Thirumalai, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.

EducationProgrammingSoftware Development
Essentials

Subscribe to your favorite topics and automatically receive content on your email.

FinanceEducationData
Super Self

icon Super Self

Get the weekly digest of the most interesting self improvement news and content.

Personal DevelopmentEducationNews
