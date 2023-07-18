Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
Newsletter to RSS Feed
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Day X
Be prepared for the unexpected - getting ready for the Day X
Cloudbites
Bite-sized Insights into the Cloud Computing Industry for Students and Young Professionals.
Rich Tales
Rich Tales is collection of Powerful Ideas and Cool Stories. Some from me and many from others that will inspire you, make you think and think differently. Join me in discovering Rich Tal
Opera Daily
An email that makes you love opera.
Homo Imaginari
Popular social science thinking for curious folks.
Eleanor's Iceberg
Learn obscure history & science using fantasy fiction as a framing device.
The Weekly Roundup
One email at the end of each week summarizing the global environment news you need to know, what to act on, and what to smile about. Thousands of people read this every week and we'd love to
Game Dev Digest
The Newsletter about Unity game dev. A free, weekly newsletter containing Unity game dev news, articles, tips, tricks, assets, videos and more. Everything you need to keep up-to-date in t
Tiwari Talks
All things robotics, research and academia
technologic
Technology made simple.
WolfHeart Cybersecurity
Protecting People
The Build
Building the future of AI, DAOs, education, and tiny architecture.
Algorithmically Speaking
A journey through the most beautiful algorithmic problems and solutions in the history of Computer Science.
RoboStox
Bitesize reports providing clear analysis on tech stocks and crypto assets.
La Revue des Liens
Une sélection hebdo des nouveaux sites et outils numériques par Fidel Navamuel
Tuesday Letter
Every Tuesday I'll send you a letter with the coolest things I encountered that week. Topics can vary a lot, from exercise and diet all the way to mathematics and data analysis. I try to mak
legalleader
money and mindfulness
Holistically Speaking
It's time to grow!
Conquering Burnout
Conquering Burnout is a newsletter about Burnout Awareness, Prevention and Recovery. My ultimate goal is to illuminate the topic burnout, help you to become aware of it, prevent it and reco
Cybersecurity Tips
Helping you uynderstand cybersecurity better.
Edtech Asia
Weekly updates on news, trends, and relevant reports on the Ed-tech industry in the Asian region.
Today I Learned
A daily newsletter where I share my notes on habits, productivity, and learning
Ascend Newsletter
Actionable leadership advice every week that will help you build influence, get buy-in for your ideas and ascend in your career. Read by 5k+ leaders.
FullStackHR
A newsletter about Human Resources, life, and all in between.