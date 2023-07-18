Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
Full-Time Maker
I will serve as a guinea pig, sharing what I've learned in my approach to validating, building, and launching products. This is the messy behind the scenes, not a perfectly edited youtube tu
Beginner.dev
Advice, insights, and inspiration to help engineers grow.
Semicolon&Sons
Indie-hacker screencasts.
Mark Smith’s Newsletter
The newsletter is a roundup of the best links I’ve posted to my linkblog over the week. I’ve been posting links there for close to 10 years now, it’s one of the longest running person
GIMTEC
Become a better software engineer with weekly technical articles.
DB Weekly
A weekly round-up of database technology news and articles covering new developments, SQL, NoSQL, document databases, graph databases, and more.
Developer Microskills
Want to grow as a developer or developer advocate but don't know where to start? Tired of vague, hand-wavey self-help BS telling you to just "believe in yourself"? Sign up for the Developer
Frontend Planet
Get the latest frontend development resources delivered straight to your inbox for FREE.
Become a Better Developer
Software Engineering and Career in Tech. Articles to make you become a better developer.
Git Better
Get better with Git. Tips, tricks and advanced topics of Git. Click to read Git Better, by Srebalaji Thirumalai, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.
Game Dev Digest
The Newsletter about Unity game dev. A free, weekly newsletter containing Unity game dev news, articles, tips, tricks, assets, videos and more. Everything you need to keep up-to-date in t
Inside Digital Products
Best Practices, Lessons Learned and Reflections about what makes a great Digital
Cybersecurity Tips
Helping you uynderstand cybersecurity better.
The Senior Mindset Series
Get a series of curated essays on the mindset of a senior software engineer. What it takes to get there, what should you do when you're there, how to change the way you think.
Lu's Newsletter
Weekly article and exploration on Leadership on Product-led Companies
Dice
Insights and analysis for tech professionals across North America
Bright Dev Newsletter
Fresh dev tips about iOS, Android, web and Blockchain development. First-hand info about our free workshops and webinars for developers and project managers. No spam. No job offers. Only onc
TypeScript Weekly
The best TypeScript links every week, right in your inbox
Paywall Newsletter
Hand-picked selection of hot mobile paywalls.
Amazing CTO
You're a tech manager, CTO or want to become one? Then this newsletter is for you! Everything a CTO, VP of Engineering, or aspiring developer needs for a successful job or tech management ca
Dev Leader Weekly
Want to level up your software engineering? Check out weekly deep dives and C# coding examples! Catch up on learning resources and try out the weekly challenge!
Flutter Digest
Tous les lundis à 08h00, recevez dans votre boîte aux lettres le meilleur de l’actualité autour de Flutter. Articles, vidéos, bibliothèques… vous aurez toutes les cartes en main po
dailydevlinks
The latest industry trends, news & resources.
Technically
Technically breaks down software engineering in simple language so you can impress your boss. Join 30K+ people getting more technical: