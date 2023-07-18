Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
Newsletter to RSS Feed
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Still Small Voice
Music Reviews, Interviews, Listicles, Playlists, News and Opinion Pieces covering genres like Indie, Electronic, Ambient
Eastern Radar
Every week, select stories from Russia and Eastern Europe you've (probably) missed
The Gaming Pub
The Gaming pub is a weekly newsletter made up of hand-curated links. Content ranges from interesting articles on the news front, interesting discussions and opinions, Dev/Design-related info
Inside Leicester
Local news highlights, What's On, local sport updates, food and drink reviews, weather, and much, much more.
It's About Time
Traditional watch news is boring & long - so we made ours entertaining & concise. Oh, it's also 100% free 👀
Weekly Dystopia
We live in an unhappy world. Enjoy news, analysis and opinion on how we got there.
Thousand Faces Club
A bi-weekly newsletter to discover new creators & our analysis on creator economy and internet trends.
Luxury Latin America monthly e-newsletter
Monthly newsletter featuring the latest content on our luxury travel magazine and news from the region. Sign up to receive proven strategies to get a hotel room upgrade!
Future News
Innovation and developments in the news media industry
Reading Under the Radar
Reading Under the Radar brings you a weekly book recommendation you (probably) haven't heard of, focusing on books that flew under the media radar, from independent presses, from historicall
Exponomy
Tools to help entrepreneurs navigate the new experience economy. Experience marketing & entrepreneurship insights for the entertainment industry.
Cybernaut
Cybernaut is an expedition into all things internet culture, from the idiosyncrasies of social media to the subcultures that exist in less frequented spots on the web. Each new issue investi
The PR Dispatch
The PR Dispatch is a regular publication full of interesting, relevant links for Public Relations and Communication Professionals. We cover events, conferences, articles, industry reports ne
Influence Weekly
The weekly report that over 19,000 Influencer Marketing professionals read every Friday.
Queer Computer
Decoding the intersection of queerness and tech.
Innocently Macabre
An interplay of worldly merriment and twisted secrets
QueerAF
Understand the ever-changing queer world.
The Fancy Comma Newsletter
Insights about freelancing, entrepreneurship, writing, and life; useful tidbits from around the web; and perspectives on science writing, including both marketing writing and science journalism. All in a monthly newsletter delivered to your inbox. Click to read The Fancy Comma, LLC Newsletter, a Substack publication. Launched a year ago.
The Novelleist
Serial novels by Elle Griffin—and a newsletter about writing them.
The Watchlist Movie Newsletter
We recently started a movie newsletter aiming to summarise the latest releases in one place and give many other recommendations on what to watch.