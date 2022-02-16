The #1 Source of RSS FeedsConnect with Information You Care About
Get RSS Feeds from almost any webpage
Get Started Now
Instantly generate RSS feeds from any URL
+2,693
New Users Joined
Last Week
Trusted and used by thousands of companies
3 Reasons Why You Should Use RSS.app
Generate RSS feeds
Coding isn't required! Our feed generator can pick the right content for your needs
Embed News Feeds
Add auto updated dynamic content on your website or mobile app
Increase Engagement
Customize the feeds and follow what matters to you and your users
Top Features
No Coding
Simply copy and and paste the code snippet to your website.
Large Images
Customize your feed to match your website design.
Never Miss Out
The feed will update automatically, so you never miss any updates.
Social Media
Bring content to your users with adaptive and simple widgets.
Generate RSS Feeds
Aggregate and curate your favorite websites by turning them into auto-updated RSS feeds. Fastest RSS finder and creator on the market.
- Any Webpage
Turn almost any website into an RSS feed using our advanced AI
- RSS Builder
Manually select the elements you want to include in your RSS feed
No Coding
Coding not required! Just enter the webpage URL to get your feed
- 1000+ Providers
Thousands of hand picked top websites to get RSS feeds from
Embed News Feeds
Take control of your content using our cloud based all-in-one news feeds solution. Easily embed dynamic content on your website.
News Feeds
Dynamically updated news feeds at the tips of your fingers
- Bundles
Easily bundle multiple feeds into one super feed
- Collections
Curate and collect individual posts to create your unique feed
Filters
Stay focused on your content using our advanced filters
RSS Feed Integrations
Make your RSS feed work better by integrating with your favorite platforms. Save time by connecting your tools together. No coding required.
News Feeds For Your Website
Add dynamic news feeds to your website using our customizeable widgets. No coding required!
Wix
Display content related to your industry on your Wix website.Learn more
Shopify
Showcase the latest content related to your products or blog posts on your Shopify store.Learn more
Wordpress
Embed news widgets on your Wordpress website that keep your visitors engaged and informed.Learn more
HTML
Embed news widgets on your HTML website to showcase the latest news and updates.Learn more
Read What Our Users Say
I tried several RSS feed generators and the one that worked best, aside from being the simplest, was RSS.app. It's great how useful the tool can be for somebody that doesn't know how to code.
Kiril Gantchev
CEO of ST6
16,071
Feeds Generated Last Week
7.9M+
Daily Feed Requests
631K+
Daily New Posts
Join thousands of happy users!
Get My First Feed