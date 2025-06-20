Showcase Your Content with Wall Widget
Embed a widget that automatically displays the latest posts, keeping your site fresh with new content. No coding required.Build My Wall Widget
Why Choose the Wall Widget?
Fill your site with fresh stories that attract visitors, build trust, and keep people coming back.
Display Industry News
Show the latest updates so your audience stays informed.
Increase Conversion Rate
Make a strong first impression with eye-catching layouts.
Boost User Engagement
Keep visitors clicking with dynamic content.
Widgets From the Platforms You Use Most
Generate a feed from your favorite platform and we’ll turn it into a widget instantly.
Instagram Widget
Create feeds from public Instagram profiles.
LinkedIn Widget
Create feeds from LinkedIn jobs, newsletters, or company pages.
X Widget
Create feeds from public X profiles, hashtags, lists, or search results.
TikTok Widget
Create feeds from public TikTok profiles.
YouTube Widget
Create feeds from Youtube channels, playlists, or search results.
Facebook Widget
Create feeds from public Facebook pages or groups.
Google News Widget
Create feeds from subreddits or search results.
Threads Widget
Create feeds from subreddits or search results.
Reddit Widget
Create feeds from subreddits, comment threads, or keyword searches.
Bluesky Widget
Generate feeds from public Bluesky profiles, posts, or hashtags.
Telegram Widget
Build feeds from public Telegram channels, groups, or message searches.
& More
Explore additional widgets and sources, from websites to niche platforms.
Key Features of the Wall Widget
Ready to Use in Seconds
When you generate a web feed, your News Wall widget is created at the same time. No extra setup needed.
Advanced Filters
Remove duplicates, hide posts with missing info, or filter by keywords to keep your Wall polished.
Easy to Customize
Want to change the look? Just click and adjust to make it feel at home on your site.
Responsive Everywhere
From desktop to mobile, the widget adapts automatically so your content looks good on any screen.
No Coding Required
Copy one code snippet, paste it into your site, and see it live instantly.
Your Wall Widget in 3 Steps
Generate Feed1
Pick any site or source. The moment you generate a feed, your Wall widget is built automatically.
Customize2
Want to tweak the look? Adjust layouts and filters with a few clicks.
Add to Website3
Grab the code snippet, and drop it into your site. That’s it.
What You Get With the Wall Widget
Bring Feeds Together
Combine posts from multiple sources into one widget.
Make It Match Your Brand
Set colors, fonts, and styles so it feels at home on your site.
Set Up in Minutes
Copy, paste, and publish without extra effort.
Show Off Images
Make every post stand out with bold visuals that load quickly with lazy loading.
Easy Browsing
Let visitors click through more posts with built-in pagination.
Ready-Made Designs
Use ready-made presets or create your own look with a few clicks.
Most Popular Website Builders
Connect and embed widgets into the world’s leading website builders: Shopify, WordPress, Webflow, and more. No plugins or extra setup required. Just paste one line of code and you’re live.
Display products, blogs, or updates on Shopify.
Show the latest updates directly on your Wix site.
Embed widgets on any HTML page in seconds.
Add live news widgets to your WordPress site.
Enhance your site with fresh content.
Keep visitors engaged with live news on Weebly.
Auto-update your Drupal site with news feeds.
Share live content on Joomla with no coding.
Who Uses the Wall Widget?
Perfect for teams, creators, and organizations that want fresh updates on their site without the manual work.
Media & News Sites
Automatically display trending stories from trusted sources.
Corporate & Internal Portals
Keep your team in the loop with curated industry content.
Education & Nonprofits
Share bulletins, updates, and announcements in one easy-to-read wall.
E-commerce Stores
Highlight product updates or customer stories.
Built for SEO and Accessibility
The Wall widget is built to help more people find and use your site. Fast-loading, SEO-friendly, and fully accessible.
Fast performance
Lightweight design and lazy loading keep pages quick and your Core Web Vitals high.
SEO-friendly
Semantic HTML and structured data help search engines index your content and boost visibility.
WCAG-compliant
Fully accessible for all users with screen reader and keyboard support.
What Users Love About RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.