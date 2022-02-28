Showcase Your Content with Wall Widget

RSS.app

Showcase Сontent with News Wall.

We make it easy to aggregate and display auto-updated content. Guaranteed.

News Wall

Why RSS News Wall Widget?

We provide tools to transform your website into an engaging platform by aggregating, curating and displaying content with RSS News Wall Widgets.

Display Industry News illustration

Display Industry News

Showcase the most relevant content to your audience

Increase Conversion Rate illustration

Increase Conversion Rate

Attract customers with a unique and beautiful design

Boost User Engagement illustration

Boost User Engagement

Maximize time spent on your website and improve SEO

Top features for your Wall Widget

Fully customizable

Our state of the art console will allow you to completely customize your News Wall Widget to fit your website style

/static/img/rss-widgets/news-wall/features/Customizable.png

3 steps to get your Wall Widget

Generate Feed

Generate a feed from almost any website

Customize

Preview and customize your Wall widget to suit your style

Add to Website

Embed the wall widget by adding the code snippet

RSS Wall Widget will give you

Feed Aggregation

Aggregate multiple feeds in one widget using bundles and collections

Style Options

Fully customize your widget to match your website design

Easy Setup

The simple and intuitive interface allows for easy set up without any coding

Large Images

Showcase the trendiest content with large images and lazy loading

Pagination

Built-in pagination with an option for loading more content as needed

Beautiful Presets

Choose the perfect style from our beautiful presets or create your own

Card Design

Create Beautiful Card Styles

The responsive yet creative widgets for website fueled by these incredible features to augment your website performance

Card Style

Choose from multiple card styles. Pick the one you love the most

Picture

Make pictures clickable, turn on lazy loading or hide images from your card

Footer

Add social sharing buttons, display the article source or change the date format

preview -1

Font

Choose the font, color and size that matches your website design

Border

Add, remove or change the card border color or set your own border radius

Card color

Make your News Wall more eye-catching by changing the color of the card

Social Sharing
Social Sharing

Boost your content with social sharing buttons

Social sharing buttons will allow your visitors to easily share your content on social media.

Presets

Ready-Made Premium Presets

Refresh your website’s look and feel with our crafted presets

Preset Preview

Create your first RSS Wall Widget

Why RSS.app is the Best Choice

Bundle Feeds

Use bundles to combine multiple feeds into your Wall Widget. The aggregated content can be sorted by published date or showcased by random order.

Advanced Filters

Filters will allow you to curate posts by whitelist or blacklist keywords so you can show only the relevant content to your audience.

Responsive Widgets

Our responsive grid was designed with mobile first in-mind. Your wall widget will automatically adapt to your screen size on any device.

We are here for you!

Chat Scheme

Live Chat Support

We provide personalized support to answer any questions you may have. Start chatting with us today!

Ready to Get Started?

Join thousands of customers already using RSS Wall Widgets. No credit card required.

Feed Scheme

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I embed the News Wall widget ?

The News wall widget can be embedded by opening your feed and clicking on the Embed tab. Click on ‘Add To Website’ and copy the News Wall code snippet and paste it to your website. The content of the widget will be updated automatically once new posts are published.

Do you offer JavaScript or iframe widgets ?

That’s a great question! Yes, we offer both Javascript and iframe code snippets of the wall widget. They can be found under the Embed tab of your feed.

Can I embed the News Wall widget on my WordPress website ?

Of Course! The widget can be embedded on any webpage using javascript or iframe embeds.

Can I use multiple feeds in my News Wall ?

Definitely! We offer the ability to combine and aggregate multiple feeds by using bundles. The bundle will display the latest posts from multiple sources right on your News wall.