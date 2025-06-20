Showcase Your Content with Wall Widget

Embed a widget that automatically displays the latest posts, keeping your site fresh with new content. No coding required.

Build My Wall Widget
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Trusted and used by thousands of companies
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Why Choose the Wall Widget?

Fill your site with fresh stories that attract visitors, build trust, and keep people coming back.

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Display Industry News

Show the latest updates so your audience stays informed.

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Increase Conversion Rate

Make a strong first impression with eye-catching layouts.

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Boost User Engagement

Keep visitors clicking with dynamic content.

Widgets From the Platforms You Use Most

Generate a feed from your favorite platform and we’ll turn it into a widget instantly.

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Instagram Widget

Create feeds from public Instagram profiles.

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LinkedIn Widget

Create feeds from LinkedIn jobs, newsletters, or company pages.

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X Widget

Create feeds from public X profiles, hashtags, lists, or search results.

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TikTok Widget

Create feeds from public TikTok profiles.

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YouTube Widget

Create feeds from Youtube channels, playlists, or search results.

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Facebook Widget

Create feeds from public Facebook pages or groups.

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Google News Widget

Create feeds from subreddits or search results.

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Threads Widget

Create feeds from subreddits or search results.

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Reddit Widget

Create feeds from subreddits, comment threads, or keyword searches.

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Bluesky Widget

Generate feeds from public Bluesky profiles, posts, or hashtags.

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Telegram Widget

Build feeds from public Telegram channels, groups, or message searches.

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& More

Explore additional widgets and sources, from websites to niche platforms.

Key Features of the Wall Widget

Ready to Use in Seconds

When you generate a web feed, your News Wall widget is created at the same time. No extra setup needed.

Ready to Use in Seconds

Advanced Filters

Remove duplicates, hide posts with missing info, or filter by keywords to keep your Wall polished.

Advanced Filters

Easy to Customize

Want to change the look? Just click and adjust to make it feel at home on your site.

Easy to Customize

Responsive Everywhere

From desktop to mobile, the widget adapts automatically so your content looks good on any screen.

Responsive Everywhere

No Coding Required

Copy one code snippet, paste it into your site, and see it live instantly.

No Coding Required

Your Wall Widget in 3 Steps

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Generate Feed

1

Pick any site or source. The moment you generate a feed, your Wall widget is built automatically.

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Customize

2

Want to tweak the look? Adjust layouts and filters with a few clicks.

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Add to Website

3

Grab the code snippet, and drop it into your site. That’s it.

Generate My Feed

What You Get With the Wall Widget

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Bring Feeds Together

Combine posts from multiple sources into one widget.

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Make It Match Your Brand

Set colors, fonts, and styles so it feels at home on your site.

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Set Up in Minutes

Copy, paste, and publish without extra effort.

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Show Off Images

Make every post stand out with bold visuals that load quickly with lazy loading.

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Easy Browsing

Let visitors click through more posts with built-in pagination.

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Ready-Made Designs

Use ready-made presets or create your own look with a few clicks.

Most Popular Website Builders

Connect and embed widgets into the world’s leading website builders: Shopify, WordPress, Webflow, and more. No plugins or extra setup required. Just paste one line of code and you’re live.

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Shopify

Display products, blogs, or updates on Shopify.

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Wix

Show the latest updates directly on your Wix site.

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HTML

Embed widgets on any HTML page in seconds.

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WordPress

Add live news widgets to your WordPress site.

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Squarespace

Enhance your site with fresh content.

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Weebly

Keep visitors engaged with live news on Weebly.

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Drupal

Auto-update your Drupal site with news feeds.

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Joomla

Share live content on Joomla with no coding.

Who Uses the Wall Widget?

Perfect for teams, creators, and organizations that want fresh updates on their site without the manual work.

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Media & News Sites

Automatically display trending stories from trusted sources.

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Corporate & Internal Portals

Keep your team in the loop with curated industry content.

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Education & Nonprofits

Share bulletins, updates, and announcements in one easy-to-read wall.

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E-commerce Stores

Highlight product updates or customer stories.

Built for SEO and Accessibility

The Wall widget is built to help more people find and use your site. Fast-loading, SEO-friendly, and fully accessible.

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Fast performance

Lightweight design and lazy loading keep pages quick and your Core Web Vitals high.

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SEO-friendly

Semantic HTML and structured data help search engines index your content and boost visibility.

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WCAG-compliant

Fully accessible for all users with screen reader and keyboard support.

Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

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Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

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Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

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Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I embed the News Wall widget?
After generating a feed, choose News Wall and click “Add to Website.” Copy the snippet we give you, paste it into your site, and the widget will appear right away.
Which websites are supported?
You can use your own RSS feed, or create one with our RSS Generator from almost any website. If a site doesn’t work, let us know and we’ll help.
Can I personalize my widget?
Yes! Just click ”Customize” and start clicking around. You can change colors, fonts, and layouts until it looks exactly how you want. No design skills needed.
How often does the widget update?
The widget refreshes itself automatically. You’ll see new posts every 15 to 60 minutes, depending on your plan.

Ready to Get Started?

Join thousands of customers already using our News Wall Widget.
Build My News Wall