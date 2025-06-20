Keep Your Site Fresh with the List Widget

Embed a widget that automatically displays the latest posts from your favorite platforms. No coding required.

Create My List Widget
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Trusted and used by thousands of companies
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Why Choose the List Widget?

Display the latest content in a clean, compact layout. Perfect for blogs, sidebars, and embedded sections.

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Stay Updated

Show the latest posts or headlines so your audience stays informed and engaged.

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Lightweight & Clean

Use a minimalist layout that blends into your site.

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Boost Engagement

Draw clicks by spotlighting new content where visitors are most likely to see it.

Widgets From the Platforms You Use Most

Generate a feed from your favorite platform and we’ll turn it into a widget instantly.

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Instagram Widget

Create feeds from public Instagram profiles.

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LinkedIn Widget

Create feeds from LinkedIn jobs, newsletters, or company pages.

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X Widget

Create feeds from public X profiles, hashtags, lists, or search results.

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TikTok Widget

Create feeds from public TikTok profiles.

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YouTube Widget

Create feeds from Youtube channels, playlists, or search results.

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Facebook Widget

Create feeds from public Facebook pages or groups.

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Google News Widget

Create feeds from subreddits or search results.

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Threads Widget

Create feeds from subreddits or search results.

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Reddit Widget

Create feeds from subreddits, comment threads, or keyword searches.

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Bluesky Widget

Generate feeds from public Bluesky profiles, posts, or hashtags.

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Telegram Widget

Build feeds from public Telegram channels, groups, or message searches.

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& More

Explore additional widgets and sources, from websites to niche platforms.

Key Features of the News Wall Widget

Fully Customizable

Change the layout, font size, and spacing to fit your site’s style. Make it look and feel exactly how you want.

Fully Customizable

Advanced Filters

Control what shows up. Filter out duplicates or posts with missing images, links, or descriptions so your feed stays clean.

Advanced Filters

Auto Scroll & Flow Control

Set your widget to scroll through content on its own. Choose the speed, direction, and how many cards to skip at a time.

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Responsive by Design

The List widget look great on any screen. Adjust the settings for desktop, tablet, and mobile to keep everything aligned.

Responsive by Design

No Coding Required

Just copy and paste the embed code. No setup, no plugins, no stress.

No Coding Required

Your List Widget in 3 Steps

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Generate Feed

1

Pick any site or source. The moment you generate a feed, your List widget is built automatically.

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Customize

2

Want to tweak the look? Adjust layouts and filters with a few clicks.

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Add to Website

3

Grab the code snippet, and drop it into your site. That’s it.

Generate My Feed

What You Get With the List Widget

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Bring Feeds Together

Pull posts from different sources into one easy-to-manage widget.

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Match Your Site’s Style

Pick colors, fonts, and layouts that blend in with your website.

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Set Up In Minutes

Paste the embed code and go live in just a few clicks.

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Compact Layout

Fits naturally into narrow areas like sidebars, blog footers, or landing page columns.

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Auto-Scroll

Enable infinite scroll or use pagination to let users explore more posts directly in the list.

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Ready-Made Designs

Start with a preset or build your own look in just a few steps.

Most Popular Website Builders

Connect and embed widgets into the world’s leading website builders: Shopify, WordPress, Webflow, and more. No plugins or extra setup required. Just paste one line of code and you’re live.

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Shopify

Display products, blogs, or updates on Shopify.

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Wix

Show the latest updates directly on your Wix site.

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HTML

Embed widgets on any HTML page in seconds.

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WordPress

Add live news widgets to your WordPress site.

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Squarespace

Enhance your site with fresh content.

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Weebly

Keep visitors engaged with live news on Weebly.

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Drupal

Auto-update your Drupal site with news feeds.

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Joomla

Share live content on Joomla with no coding.

Who Uses the List Widget?

Great for blogs, dashboards, footers, and content-driven sites of all kinds.

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Bloggers & Writers

Showcase your latest posts, newsletters, or articles without having to update your site manually.

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E-commerce Stores

Keep shoppers engaged by displaying product news, promotions, or announcements directly on your site.

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Media & News Outlets

Publish fresh headlines from your own site or trusted sources to keep readers informed.

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Internal Teams

Use on internal dashboards to highlight updates, share industry articles, or surface recent team posts.

Built for SEO and Accessibility

The List widget is built to help more people find and use your site. Fast-loading, SEO-friendly, and fully accessible.

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Fast Performance

Lightweight design and lazy loading keep pages quick and your Core Web Vitals high.

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SEO-Friendly Markup

Semantic HTML and structured data help search engines index your content.

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WCAG-Compliant

Fully accessible for all users with screen reader and keyboard support.

Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

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Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I embed the News Wall widget?
After generating a feed, choose List and click “Add to Website.” Copy the snippet we give you, paste it into your site, and the widget will appear right away.
Can I personalize my widget?
Yes! Just click ”Customize” and start clicking around. You can change colors, fonts, and layouts until it looks exactly how you want. No design skills needed.
Can I use multiple feeds in my List widget?
Yes. You can combine multiple feeds into a single widget using our Bundles feature. Just add all the feeds you want to include to a Bundle and the List will show the latest posts from all sources.
Can people share posts from my List widget?
Absolutely. Visitors can share individual posts if you enable social sharing buttons in the widget settings.

Ready to Get Started?

Join thousands of customers already using our List Widget.
Get My List Widget