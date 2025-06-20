Keep Your Site Fresh with the List Widget
Embed a widget that automatically displays the latest posts from your favorite platforms. No coding required.Create My List Widget
Why Choose the List Widget?
Display the latest content in a clean, compact layout. Perfect for blogs, sidebars, and embedded sections.
Stay Updated
Show the latest posts or headlines so your audience stays informed and engaged.
Lightweight & Clean
Use a minimalist layout that blends into your site.
Boost Engagement
Draw clicks by spotlighting new content where visitors are most likely to see it.
Widgets From the Platforms You Use Most
Generate a feed from your favorite platform and we’ll turn it into a widget instantly.
Instagram Widget
Create feeds from public Instagram profiles.
LinkedIn Widget
Create feeds from LinkedIn jobs, newsletters, or company pages.
X Widget
Create feeds from public X profiles, hashtags, lists, or search results.
TikTok Widget
Create feeds from public TikTok profiles.
YouTube Widget
Create feeds from Youtube channels, playlists, or search results.
Facebook Widget
Create feeds from public Facebook pages or groups.
Google News Widget
Create feeds from subreddits or search results.
Threads Widget
Create feeds from subreddits or search results.
Reddit Widget
Create feeds from subreddits, comment threads, or keyword searches.
Bluesky Widget
Generate feeds from public Bluesky profiles, posts, or hashtags.
Telegram Widget
Build feeds from public Telegram channels, groups, or message searches.
& More
Explore additional widgets and sources, from websites to niche platforms.
Key Features of the News Wall Widget
Fully Customizable
Change the layout, font size, and spacing to fit your site’s style. Make it look and feel exactly how you want.
Advanced Filters
Control what shows up. Filter out duplicates or posts with missing images, links, or descriptions so your feed stays clean.
Auto Scroll & Flow Control
Set your widget to scroll through content on its own. Choose the speed, direction, and how many cards to skip at a time.
Responsive by Design
The List widget look great on any screen. Adjust the settings for desktop, tablet, and mobile to keep everything aligned.
No Coding Required
Just copy and paste the embed code. No setup, no plugins, no stress.
Your List Widget in 3 Steps
Generate Feed1
Pick any site or source. The moment you generate a feed, your List widget is built automatically.
Customize2
Want to tweak the look? Adjust layouts and filters with a few clicks.
Add to Website3
Grab the code snippet, and drop it into your site. That’s it.
What You Get With the List Widget
Bring Feeds Together
Pull posts from different sources into one easy-to-manage widget.
Match Your Site’s Style
Pick colors, fonts, and layouts that blend in with your website.
Set Up In Minutes
Paste the embed code and go live in just a few clicks.
Compact Layout
Fits naturally into narrow areas like sidebars, blog footers, or landing page columns.
Auto-Scroll
Enable infinite scroll or use pagination to let users explore more posts directly in the list.
Ready-Made Designs
Start with a preset or build your own look in just a few steps.
Most Popular Website Builders
Connect and embed widgets into the world’s leading website builders: Shopify, WordPress, Webflow, and more. No plugins or extra setup required. Just paste one line of code and you’re live.
Display products, blogs, or updates on Shopify.
Show the latest updates directly on your Wix site.
Embed widgets on any HTML page in seconds.
Add live news widgets to your WordPress site.
Enhance your site with fresh content.
Keep visitors engaged with live news on Weebly.
Auto-update your Drupal site with news feeds.
Share live content on Joomla with no coding.
Who Uses the List Widget?
Great for blogs, dashboards, footers, and content-driven sites of all kinds.
Bloggers & Writers
Showcase your latest posts, newsletters, or articles without having to update your site manually.
E-commerce Stores
Keep shoppers engaged by displaying product news, promotions, or announcements directly on your site.
Media & News Outlets
Publish fresh headlines from your own site or trusted sources to keep readers informed.
Internal Teams
Use on internal dashboards to highlight updates, share industry articles, or surface recent team posts.
Built for SEO and Accessibility
The List widget is built to help more people find and use your site. Fast-loading, SEO-friendly, and fully accessible.
Fast Performance
Lightweight design and lazy loading keep pages quick and your Core Web Vitals high.
SEO-Friendly Markup
Semantic HTML and structured data help search engines index your content.
WCAG-Compliant
Fully accessible for all users with screen reader and keyboard support.
What Users Love About RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.