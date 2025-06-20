Highlight Stories with Carousel
Turn your content into a swipeable gallery. Feature articles, videos, or social posts in a carousel that invites users to explore more. No coding required.Create My Carousel Widget
Why Choose the Carousel Widget?
Capture attention with an interactive carousel that rotates through your latest content.
Interactive Layout
Let users scroll through posts with ease in a swipeable, touch-friendly format.
Automatic Rotation
Choose how your content moves and let it cycle through on its own, hands-free.
Flexible Placement
Fits neatly into any section of your site, from wide banners to compact mobile views.
Widgets From the Platforms You Use Most
Generate a feed from your favorite platform and we’ll turn it into a widget instantly.
Instagram Widget
Create feeds from public Instagram profiles.
LinkedIn Widget
Create feeds from LinkedIn jobs, newsletters, or company pages.
X Widget
Create feeds from public X profiles, hashtags, lists, or search results.
TikTok Widget
Create feeds from public TikTok profiles.
YouTube Widget
Create feeds from Youtube channels, playlists, or search results.
Facebook Widget
Create feeds from public Facebook pages or groups.
Google News Widget
Create feeds from subreddits or search results.
Threads Widget
Create feeds from subreddits or search results.
Reddit Widget
Create feeds from subreddits, comment threads, or keyword searches.
Bluesky Widget
Generate feeds from public Bluesky profiles, posts, or hashtags.
Telegram Widget
Build feeds from public Telegram channels, groups, or message searches.
& More
Explore additional widgets and sources, from websites to niche platforms.
Key Features of the Carousel Widget
Fully Customizable
Adjust spacing, scroll speed, image size, post count, and more.
Advanced Filters
Hide duplicates, filter by keywords, and display only the posts your visitors care about.
Smooth Scrolling Options
Choose Snap or Flow, set speed, direction, and how many posts move at a time.
Responsive by Design
The List widget automatically adapts to desktop, tablet, and mobile with no extra steps.
No Coding Required
Just copy the embed code and paste it into your site.
Your Carousel Widget in 3 Steps
Generate Feed1
Pick any site or source. The moment you generate a feed, your Carousel widget is built automatically.
Customize Carousel2
Want to tweak the look? Adjust layouts and filters with a few clicks.
Add to Website3
Grab the code snippet, and drop it into your site. That’s it.
What You Get With the Carousel Widget
Hands-Free Scrolling
Keep your homepage or banner section fresh with hands-free content rotation.
Flexible Card Layouts
Choose how many cards to show and customize their size, spacing, and alignment.
Stylish Presets
Apply ready-made styles or adjust to match your brand.
Custom Scroll Behavior
Pick between Snap or Flow, adjust direction, and control scroll speed to suit your layout.
Perfect for Hero Sections
Turn the carousel into an eye-catching header, banner, or featured content.
Fast Loading
Optimized for lazy loading so your carousel loads quickly and doesn’t slow your site.
Most Popular Website Builders
Connect and embed widgets into the world’s leading website builders: Shopify, WordPress, Webflow, and more. No plugins or extra setup required. Just paste one line of code and you’re live.
Display products, blogs, or updates on Shopify.
Show the latest updates directly on your Wix site.
Embed widgets on any HTML page in seconds.
Add live news widgets to your WordPress site.
Enhance your site with fresh content.
Keep visitors engaged with live news on Weebly.
Auto-update your Drupal site with news feeds.
Share live content on Joomla with no coding.
Who Uses the Carousel Widget?
Made for creators, brands, and content teams who want to show their updates.
News & Media Sites
Feature breaking stories, editor’s picks, or article series in a scrollable format.
E-commerce Brands
Highlight new arrivals, trending items, or limited-time offers to drive clicks.
Marketing Teams
Showcase campaigns, social proof, or testimonials without dev work.
Personal Portfolios
Present your best work, blog posts, or case studies.
Built for SEO and Accessibility
The Carousel widget is built to help more people find and use your site. Fast-loading, SEO-friendly, and fully accessible.
Fast Performance
Lightweight code with lazy loading, image compression, and smooth transitions that won’t slow your site down.
SEO-friendly
Semantic HTML and clean structure help search engines index your content.
WCAG-Compliant
Fully accessible via keyboard and screen readers for a better experience for all users.
What Users Love About RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.