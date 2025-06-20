Auto-Post to Discord from Any Source
Create automated content feeds from any website, RSS source, or social media account. Set up in minutes — no coding required.
Any Website → Feed
Create RSS feeds from almost any website and have updates delivered straight to your Discord channels with beautiful embeds
Smart Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, title, image, or modify text before posting
Real-Time Alerts
Stay ahead with real-time alerts from industry news, competitors, social media accounts, or any topic your community cares about
Save Hours Every Week with Automation
Level up your Discord server with automated content. Our Discord bot monitors your sources 24/7 and posts new content within minutes using rich embeds. Customize webhooks, bot avatars, and message formatting to match your server's style. Reduce notification fatigue with smart filters. Trusted by 10,000+ Discord communities worldwide.
Fully Customizable Discord Embeds
Make your bot posts look exactly how you want. Full control over appearance, formatting, and branding.
Webhook Integration
Use Discord webhooks for advanced customization. Change bot name, avatar, and get full control over how messages appear in your server.
Custom Bot Name
Give your bot a unique identity. Set a custom name that matches your server theme or brand for a professional look.
Custom Avatar
Upload a custom avatar for your bot. Use your logo, mascot, or any image to make the bot uniquely yours.
Rich Embed Elements
Control title, description, images, author, colors, and footer. Create beautiful posts that engage your community.
Popular Use Cases
Gaming Communities
Keep your gaming community updated with news, patch notes, esports results, and content from favorite streamers.
Content Creator Servers
Automatically share new YouTube videos, Twitch streams, tweets, and blog posts to your fan community.
Business & Brand Servers
Monitor industry news, competitor updates, and share company announcements with your team or customers.
Startup & Tech Communities
Track tech news, Product Hunt launches, GitHub releases, and industry blogs to keep your community informed.
Get Started in 3 Easy Steps
Add to Discord1
Click the button to add our bot to your Discord server. Select your server and authorize in seconds.
Choose Your Source2
Select from Twitter/X, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, RSS feeds, Google News, or create a feed from any website URL.
Watch the Magic3
New content appears automatically in your Discord channels. Customize embeds and filters to perfect your setup.
Powerful Discord Integration Features
Everything you need to automate content delivery to Discord with channels, webhooks, embeds, and advanced filters.
Multi-Channel Support
Send different content to different channels. Organize feeds by topic, game, or team for the best experience.
Rich Discord Embeds
Beautiful embed messages with images, titles, descriptions, and custom colors that match your server theme.
Multi-Server Support
Manage multiple Discord servers from one dashboard. Perfect for agencies and community managers.
Automated Actions
Set up rules to auto-publish specific content based on keywords, time, or other triggers.
Advanced Filters
Filter by keywords, exclude topics, require images, and more. Only share exactly what your community wants.
Ready to Automate Your Discord Server?
Join thousands of server owners who save hours every week with automated content posting. Get started in minutes — no coding required.
What Users Love About RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.
Popular Discord Integrations
Connect your favorite content sources to Discord. Click any integration to get started.
Send new X posts to your Discord channel
Send new Instagram posts to your Discord channel
Send new RSS feed updates to your Discord channel
Send new YouTube videos to your Discord channel
Send new TikTok videos to your Discord channel
Send new Google News articles in Discord channel
Send new Facebook posts to your Discord channel
Post new Reddit posts to your Discord channel