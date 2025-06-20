Auto-Post to Discord from Any Source

Create automated content feeds from any website, RSS source, or social media account. Set up in minutes — no coding required.

Free trial
No credit card required
headerTitle
Trusted and used by thousands of companies
alerts-common-new:benefitsCard1Title

Any Website → Feed

Create RSS feeds from almost any website and have updates delivered straight to your Discord channels with beautiful embeds

alerts-common-new:benefitsCard2Title

Smart Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, title, image, or modify text before posting

alerts-common-new:benefitsCard3Title

Real-Time Alerts

Stay ahead with real-time alerts from industry news, competitors, social media accounts, or any topic your community cares about

Save Hours Every Week with Automation

Level up your Discord server with automated content. Our Discord bot monitors your sources 24/7 and posts new content within minutes using rich embeds. Customize webhooks, bot avatars, and message formatting to match your server's style. Reduce notification fatigue with smart filters. Trusted by 10,000+ Discord communities worldwide.

Save Hours Every Week with Automation

Fully Customizable Discord Embeds

Make your bot posts look exactly how you want. Full control over appearance, formatting, and branding.

customizeCard1Title

Webhook Integration

Use Discord webhooks for advanced customization. Change bot name, avatar, and get full control over how messages appear in your server.

customizeCard2Title

Custom Bot Name

Give your bot a unique identity. Set a custom name that matches your server theme or brand for a professional look.

customizeCard3Title

Custom Avatar

Upload a custom avatar for your bot. Use your logo, mascot, or any image to make the bot uniquely yours.

customizeCard4Title

Rich Embed Elements

Control title, description, images, author, colors, and footer. Create beautiful posts that engage your community.

Popular Use Cases

useCasesCard1Title

Gaming Communities

Keep your gaming community updated with news, patch notes, esports results, and content from favorite streamers.

useCasesCard2Title

Content Creator Servers

Automatically share new YouTube videos, Twitch streams, tweets, and blog posts to your fan community.

useCasesCard3Title

Business & Brand Servers

Monitor industry news, competitor updates, and share company announcements with your team or customers.

useCasesCard4Title

Startup & Tech Communities

Track tech news, Product Hunt launches, GitHub releases, and industry blogs to keep your community informed.

Get Started in 3 Easy Steps

stepsStep1Title

Add to Discord

1

Click the button to add our bot to your Discord server. Select your server and authorize in seconds.

stepsStep2Title

Choose Your Source

2

Select from Twitter/X, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, RSS feeds, Google News, or create a feed from any website URL.

stepsStep3Title

Watch the Magic

3

New content appears automatically in your Discord channels. Customize embeds and filters to perfect your setup.

Powerful Discord Integration Features

Everything you need to automate content delivery to Discord with channels, webhooks, embeds, and advanced filters.

Multi-Channel Support

Send different content to different channels. Organize feeds by topic, game, or team for the best experience.

Multi-Channel Support

Rich Discord Embeds

Beautiful embed messages with images, titles, descriptions, and custom colors that match your server theme.

Rich Discord Embeds

Multi-Server Support

Manage multiple Discord servers from one dashboard. Perfect for agencies and community managers.

Multi-Server Support

Automated Actions

Set up rules to auto-publish specific content based on keywords, time, or other triggers.

Automated Actions

Advanced Filters

Filter by keywords, exclude topics, require images, and more. Only share exactly what your community wants.

Advanced Filters

Ready to Automate Your Discord Server?

Join thousands of server owners who save hours every week with automated content posting. Get started in minutes — no coding required.

Free trial
No credit card required
Cancel anytime
Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

4.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

C
Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Popular Discord Integrations

Connect your favorite content sources to Discord. Click any integration to get started.

X + Discord

Send new X posts to your Discord channel

Add to Discord
Instagram + Discord

Send new Instagram posts to your Discord channel

Add to Discord
RSS + Discord

Send new RSS feed updates to your Discord channel

Add to Discord
YouTube + Discord

Send new YouTube videos to your Discord channel

Add to Discord
TikTok + Discord

Send new TikTok videos to your Discord channel

Add to Discord
Google News + Discord

Send new Google News articles in Discord channel

Add to Discord
Facebook + Discord

Send new Facebook posts to your Discord channel

Add to Discord
Reddit + Discord

Post new Reddit posts to your Discord channel

Add to Discord
View All Integrations

Automate Even More Platforms

Slack

Auto-post to Slack channels

Telegram

Auto-post to Telegram groups

Email

Get updates via Email digest

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I add the bot to my Discord server?
Simply click 'Add to Discord', select your server from the dropdown, and authorize the bot. The whole process takes less than a minute.
How fast are new posts delivered?
Our bots check sources every 15 minutes and post new content within seconds of detection. Your community will always have the latest updates.
Can I customize how embeds look?
Absolutely! Use webhooks to change bot name, avatar, embed colors, and control which elements appear. Make it match your server perfectly.
What sources can I connect to Discord?
Connect Twitter/X, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Reddit, Google News, any RSS feed, or create feeds from any website URL.
© 2026 RSS.app - FeedsApp Inc.Terms & ConditionsPrivacy