Auto-Post to Telegram from Any Source

Create automated content feeds from any website, RSS source, or social media account. Set up in minutes — no coding required.

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Trusted and used by thousands of companies
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Any Website → Feed

Create RSS feeds from almost any website and have updates delivered straight to your Telegram channel or group

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Smart Filters

Use powerful filters to get only the content that matters. Filter by keywords, exclude topics, and customize every post

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Real-Time Alerts

Stay ahead with real-time alerts from industry news, competitors, social media accounts, or any topic you care about

Save Hours Every Week with Automation

Transform how you share content with your Telegram community. Our Telegram bot monitors your sources 24/7 and automatically posts new content within minutes. Set up advanced filters to eliminate noise and customize message formatting to match your brand. Trusted by 10,000+ marketing teams worldwide.

Save Hours Every Week with Automation

Popular Use Cases

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News & Media Monitoring

Monitor breaking news, industry updates, and trending topics. Get instant alerts in your Telegram channel as stories develop.

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Team & Community Updates

Keep your team or community informed with automatic updates from company blogs, product announcements, and relevant news sources.

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Financial & Investment Alerts

Track market news, stock updates, crypto movements, and financial publications. Never miss a trading opportunity again.

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Social Media Aggregation

Aggregate content from Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok into one Telegram channel. Perfect for fan pages and brand monitoring.

Get Started in 3 Easy Steps

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Add to Telegram

1

Click the button to add our bot to your Telegram channel or group. Takes less than 30 seconds to connect.

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Choose Your Source

2

Select from Twitter/X, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, RSS feeds, Google News, or create a feed from any website URL.

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Enjoy Automatic Updates

3

Sit back as new content is posted automatically. Customize filters and formatting to perfect your setup.

Ready to Automate Your Telegram Channel?

Join thousands of users who save hours every week with automated content posting. Get started in minutes — no coding required.

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Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

4.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

C
Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

L
Lindsey

May 5, 2025

RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Popular Telegram Integrations

Connect your favorite content sources to Telegram. Click any integration to get started.

X + Telegram

Send new X posts to your Telegram channel or group

Add to Telegram
Instagram + Telegram

Send new Instagram posts to your Telegram channel or group

Add to Telegram
RSS + Telegram

Send new RSS feed updates to your Telegram channel or group

Add to Telegram
YouTube + Telegram

Send new YouTube videos to your Telegram channel or group

Add to Telegram
TikTok + Telegram

Send new TikTok videos to your Telegram channel or group

Add to Telegram
Google News + Telegram

Send new Google News articles in Telegram channel or group

Add to Telegram
Facebook + Telegram

Send new Facebook posts to your Telegram channel or group

Add to Telegram
Reddit + Telegram

Post new Reddit posts to your Telegram channel or group

Add to Telegram
View All Integrations

Automate Even More Platforms

Slack

Auto-post to Slack channels

Discord

Auto-post to Discord servers

Email

Get updates via Email digest

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I connect my Telegram channel to RSS.app?
Simply click 'Add to Telegram', authorize the bot, and select your channel or group. The whole process takes less than 2 minutes and requires no technical knowledge.
How fast are new posts delivered?
Our bots check sources every 15 minutes and post new content within seconds of detection. You'll always be among the first to share breaking news and updates.
Can I customize how posts appear in Telegram?
Absolutely! Customize message format, include or exclude images, add custom text, and use filters to control exactly what gets posted and how it looks.
What sources can I connect to Telegram?
Connect Twitter/X, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Reddit, Google News, any RSS feed, or create feeds from any website URL using our RSS generator.
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