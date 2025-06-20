Auto-Post to Telegram from Any Source
Create automated content feeds from any website, RSS source, or social media account. Set up in minutes — no coding required.
Any Website → Feed
Create RSS feeds from almost any website and have updates delivered straight to your Telegram channel or group
Smart Filters
Use powerful filters to get only the content that matters. Filter by keywords, exclude topics, and customize every post
Real-Time Alerts
Stay ahead with real-time alerts from industry news, competitors, social media accounts, or any topic you care about
Save Hours Every Week with Automation
Transform how you share content with your Telegram community. Our Telegram bot monitors your sources 24/7 and automatically posts new content within minutes. Set up advanced filters to eliminate noise and customize message formatting to match your brand. Trusted by 10,000+ marketing teams worldwide.
Popular Use Cases
News & Media Monitoring
Monitor breaking news, industry updates, and trending topics. Get instant alerts in your Telegram channel as stories develop.
Team & Community Updates
Keep your team or community informed with automatic updates from company blogs, product announcements, and relevant news sources.
Financial & Investment Alerts
Track market news, stock updates, crypto movements, and financial publications. Never miss a trading opportunity again.
Social Media Aggregation
Aggregate content from Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok into one Telegram channel. Perfect for fan pages and brand monitoring.
Get Started in 3 Easy Steps
Add to Telegram1
Click the button to add our bot to your Telegram channel or group. Takes less than 30 seconds to connect.
Choose Your Source2
Select from Twitter/X, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, RSS feeds, Google News, or create a feed from any website URL.
Enjoy Automatic Updates3
Sit back as new content is posted automatically. Customize filters and formatting to perfect your setup.
Ready to Automate Your Telegram Channel?
Join thousands of users who save hours every week with automated content posting. Get started in minutes — no coding required.
What Users Love About RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.
Popular Telegram Integrations
Connect your favorite content sources to Telegram. Click any integration to get started.
Send new X posts to your Telegram channel or group
Send new Instagram posts to your Telegram channel or group
Send new RSS feed updates to your Telegram channel or group
Send new YouTube videos to your Telegram channel or group
Send new TikTok videos to your Telegram channel or group
Send new Google News articles in Telegram channel or group
Send new Facebook posts to your Telegram channel or group
Post new Reddit posts to your Telegram channel or group