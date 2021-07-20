Upgrade your website with RSS Widgets
News Wall Widget
Integrate multiple feeds to showcase the latest content. Fully dynamic and customizable.
Carousel Widget
Display the trendiest posts with our easily customizable and responsive carousel.
List Widget
Display targeted content to your audience. Stay informed with the most updated posts.
Ticker Widget
Breaking News right to your door. Ticker widget is great for running posts across your website.
Feed Widget
Stay on top of the newest posts with feed view. Use advanced filters to modify content shown.
Magazine Widget
Feature the most up to date stories and curate the best articles to viewers.
Popular Integrations
Wix
Display content related to your industry on your Wix website.
Shopify
Showcase the latest content related to your products on your Shopify store.
Wordpress
Embed news widgets on your Wordpress website that keep your visitors engaged.
HTML
Embed news widgets on your HTML website to showcase the latest news and updates.
Why our News Widgets?
Adding RSS Widgets on your HTML website is super easy! All you need to do is generate a feed from any website, and choose which widget style you want to add on your HTML website. Paste the iFrame or Javascript widget code snippet anywhere on your HTML website and you are done!
Each widget is automatically updated and can be added absolutely anywhere on your website. Customize the widgets to match your website’s theme by changing fonts, colors, and even adding social media buttons. Use our premium filters to hide certain posts and clean up titles.
Widgets are a great way to add more content and features to your website . All of our widgets can be embedded using iFrame or Javascript code snippets. This way you can embed the widgets anywhere on your HTML website.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I embed the widgets on my website?
Of course! When you finish generating your feed, select which widget you want to embed. Customize the widget to your liking and when you are ready, click on the ‘add to website’ button and copy the widget code snippet. Paste this code snippet to your website and viola!
What websites are supported?
We support websites that provide RSS feeds and websites that don't. If there is a website that is not able to be generated into a feed, please let us know by contacting support@rss.app.
Can I personalize my widget?
Yes! Our widgets are meant to be personalized. You can change the font color, text size and even the design of the cards. You can even change the background color and choose to include or remove pictures from your widgets.
How often will my widget have new content?
Great question! Your widget will show new content every 12 hours, 30 minutes, or 15 minutes. The refresh rate depends on the plan you subscribe to.