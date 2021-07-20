Why our News Widgets?

Adding RSS Widgets on your HTML website is super easy! All you need to do is generate a feed from any website, and choose which widget style you want to add on your HTML website. Paste the iFrame or Javascript widget code snippet anywhere on your HTML website and you are done!

Each widget is automatically updated and can be added absolutely anywhere on your website. Customize the widgets to match your website’s theme by changing fonts, colors, and even adding social media buttons. Use our premium filters to hide certain posts and clean up titles.

Widgets are a great way to add more content and features to your website . All of our widgets can be embedded using iFrame or Javascript code snippets. This way you can embed the widgets anywhere on your HTML website.