RSS to Email: Get email updates from almost any website or RSS Feeds
Simplify Your Content Integration: Get Regular, Relevant Updates with Automated RSS to HTML Conversion for Your WebsiteConvert RSS to JSON
How RSS to Email Works
Content Aggregation
RSS to Email automates the process of collecting content from your chosen RSS feeds. Whether you're a blogger, news portal, or e-commerce business, you can effortlessly gather the latest updates.
Automation
Establish an automated email digest that delivers updated content at scheduled intervals, keeping you and your team up-to-date with the latest news digests.
Dynamic Content
Tailor your email newsletters to match your preferred style effortlessly. Easily invite team members, and schedule when to receive the digest seamlessly.
Who Can Benefit
Website Owners
Marketers can leverage our service to significantly boost audience engagement and increase conversions
Bloggers
If you're a blogger or content creator, our service can help you automate the distribution of your latest posts
E-commerce Businesses
E-commerce businesses benefit by efficiently promoting their products and offers through regular newsletters
Media Agencies
For news portals and information websites, instant notifications of fresh news are crucial
Benefits of Scheduling
Optimal Timing
Easily parse and integrate structured content into apps, websites, or back-end systems.
Mobile App Teams
Populate apps with real-time news, articles, or social content in JSON format.
Automation Builders
Connect JSON feeds into tools like Zapier, Integromat, or custom workflows for automated updates.
Data Engineers & Analysts
Aggregate multiple feeds into JSON for flexible data pipelines and real-time monitoring.
What Users Love About RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.