RSS to Email: Get email updates from almost any website or RSS Feeds

Simplify Your Content Integration: Get Regular, Relevant Updates with Automated RSS to HTML Conversion for Your Website

Convert RSS to JSON
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Trusted and used by thousands of companies
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How RSS to Email Works

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Content Aggregation

RSS to Email automates the process of collecting content from your chosen RSS feeds. Whether you're a blogger, news portal, or e-commerce business, you can effortlessly gather the latest updates.

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Automation

Establish an automated email digest that delivers updated content at scheduled intervals, keeping you and your team up-to-date with the latest news digests.

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Dynamic Content

Tailor your email newsletters to match your preferred style effortlessly. Easily invite team members, and schedule when to receive the digest seamlessly.

Who Can Benefit

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Website Owners

Marketers can leverage our service to significantly boost audience engagement and increase conversions

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Bloggers

If you're a blogger or content creator, our service can help you automate the distribution of your latest posts

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E-commerce Businesses

E-commerce businesses benefit by efficiently promoting their products and offers through regular newsletters

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Media Agencies

For news portals and information websites, instant notifications of fresh news are crucial

Benefits of Scheduling

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Optimal Timing

Easily parse and integrate structured content into apps, websites, or back-end systems.

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Mobile App Teams

Populate apps with real-time news, articles, or social content in JSON format.

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Automation Builders

Connect JSON feeds into tools like Zapier, Integromat, or custom workflows for automated updates.

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Data Engineers & Analysts

Aggregate multiple feeds into JSON for flexible data pipelines and real-time monitoring.

RSS Feed to Email Digest

integrationsTwitter
Twitter to Email
integrationsGoogleNews
Get Google News to Email
integrationsReddit
Reddit to Email
integrationsFacebook
Facebook to Email
integrationsYoutube
Youtube to Email
integrationsTelegram
Telegram to Email
integrationsPinterest
Pinterest to Email
integrationsTumblr
Tumblr to Email
integrationsNYTimes
NYTimes to Email
integrationsCNN
CNN to Email
integrationsUSAToday
USE Today to Email
integrationsBBCNews
BBC News to Email
integrationsNPR
NPR to Email
Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

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Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

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Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

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