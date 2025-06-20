Auto-Post to Slack from Any Source
Create automated content feeds from any website, RSS source, or social media account. Set up in minutes — no coding required.
Any Website → Feed
Create RSS feeds from almost any website and have updates delivered straight to your Slack channels
Smart Filters
Use powerful filters to cut through the noise. Only share content that's relevant to your team
Real-Time Alerts
Stay ahead with real-time alerts from industry news, competitors, and topics that matter to your business
Save Hours Every Week with Automation
Supercharge your team's productivity with automated content delivery to Slack. Our bot monitors your sources 24/7 and posts updates within minutes. Set up smart filters to prevent information overload and keep channels focused. Perfect for marketing teams, sales intelligence, and company-wide announcements. Trusted by 10,000+ teams worldwide.
Popular Use Cases
Industry News Monitoring
Keep your team updated on industry trends, market news, and emerging topics. Be the first to know about important developments.
Competitive Intelligence
Monitor competitor blogs, press releases, and social media. Get instant alerts when competitors make moves.
Financial & Market Updates
Track financial news, stock movements, and market analysis. Help your finance and investment teams make informed decisions.
Marketing & PR Monitoring
Monitor brand mentions, track trending content, and stay on top of marketing opportunities in real-time.
Get Started in 3 Easy Steps
Add to Slack1
Click 'Add to Slack' and authorize the app in your workspace. One click installation — no IT approval needed.
Choose Your Source2
Select from Twitter/X, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, RSS feeds, Google News, or create a feed from any website URL.
Configure & Relax3
Pick your channel, set up filters, and let the bot handle the rest. Your team stays informed automatically.
Ready to Automate Your Slack Workspace?
Join thousands of teams who save hours every week with automated content delivery. Get started in minutes — no coding required.
What Users Love About RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.
Popular Slack Integrations
Connect your favorite content sources to Slack. Click any integration to get started.
Send new X posts to your Slack channel
Send new Instagram posts to your Slack channel
Send new RSS feed updates to your Slack channel
Send new YouTube videos to your Slack channel
Send new TikTok videos to your Slack channel
Send new Google News articles in Slack channel
Send new Facebook posts to your Slack channel
Post new Reddit posts to your Slack channel