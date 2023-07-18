Create RSS Feeds
HSDent
Profitable Insights Powered By Demographics
Prairie Dog
Prairie Dog is a personal commentary on life and living as experienced on the Canadian Prairies.
The Wisdom Project
Ideas to help you get better.
Chaise Lounge
From health to politics to economics: a weekly newsletter keeping you up to date on issues important to women
Optimally Irrational
For readers interested in behavioral economics and psychology.
PiggyBack
Learn from and piggyback invest alongside capital allocators.
MoneyBits
MoneyBits is a free crypto newsletter trusted by top investors. Every Friday Dan (the founder) sends a newsletter on the fundamentals of the sector. Dan stays focused on the opportunities, a
moderated
A weekly newsletter created to dive into the Fashion Industry, analysing complex phenomenons and bringing insights about them. Moderated also has a curation and summary of the most talked la
Defiance
Insights and commentary on American national upheaval
FX & Macro Weekly
Delivers a review of the previous week in markets, an analysis of where they stand right now, and an outlook on the coming week. Focussed on FX with a touch of Global Macro.
In Brief
For people interested in the intersection of politics and economics and how they shape the world we live in.
News Sensei daily brief
News Sensei te ahorra tiempo, dinero y esfuerzo al enviarte un resumen inteligente con la información noticiosa más relevante todas las mañanas.
Planet Money
Just the right amount of economics, sent weekly.
What's Happening in China
What's Happening in China is a weekly newsletter that curates the latest and most important news and developments from China, covering politics, society, economy, culture, technology, and mo
Workforce Futurist
For those curious about the future of work.
Contrarian Investor
Giving voice to those who question a prevailing narrative in global financial markets. This is our daily briefing, focusing on events that are likely to move the stock market in the day ahea
Business Hub
Lets discuss Business, Economics, Finance, and more! Join us for quick and insightful articles!
The Rational Cloning
The Rational Cloning Newsletter sifts through the best investment ideas of others (fund managers, activists, FinTwit, investing blogs, insiders) and uncovers the highest quality ones for you
Bitcoin Operator
Building a hedge fund in public – join us
Good Energy
A free weekly energy and climate newsletter. Not just for experts, for everyone.
Fintech Wave
Stay on top of the FinTech and Crypto world in 5 min read.
Nani the Money
Breaking down cryptocurrencies and the state of our modern monetary system via stories and commentary.
Shorting Hat
Enchanted hat that uses magic and accounting to examine companies and markets in a weekly column.
Rates Daily
We deliver rates, indexes, Euribor, Fed Rates, crypto prices to your inbox daily. You don't have to check it manually.