Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
Fast Food Secrets Club
Fast Food Secrets Club provides a free newsletter Monday, Wednesday, and Friday that is filled with fast food / dine-in coupons, menu hacks, recipes and more.
Good Book/Good Bread
Review a book I love with a delicious bread.
Put Your Food to Work
Dietitian and mom-approved techniques to feeding yourself and your family well.
My most delicious things
Food membership community featuring vibrant veg dishes for enthusiastic cooks.
Salt Sear Savor
A weekly newsletter highlighting cooking techniques, ingredients, and lessons that will make you a better cook.
Crafted
Craft beer brewers share tips and insights into their work. Each week we tell the story of a great beer and the master that made it.
Dosage
Wine enthusiasts wanting the most out of food pairings.
With Love & Butter
Weekly musings on dating, relationships and the self from a chef who loves craft cocktails. Introspective journal prompts. Recipes. Poetry. Ephemera.
Bord
The stories and personalities behind Copenhagen's restaurant scene
The AnthroCulinarian
Digging into what makes the culinary world work. Looking at future technology in the food service industry as well as the history of everyday foods that we all love!
Six Hungry Feet
Foodie family sharing our favorite plant-based recipes, cooking tips, and delicious meal plans.
Working Class Iconoclast/The AnthroCulinarian
Using my extensive background as a chef to explore different culinary traditions, and using my curious mind to explore UAP/UFO, machine learning, robotics, automation, and everything else that I find interesting.
Nourished by Krista Ettles
Giving cooking the attention it deserves.
Fancy Mouth
Gif recipes, chewed up and delivered to your inbox for free.
Mealster
Get the latest recipes delivered directly to your mailbox. Imagine the convenience of having delicious recipe ideas waiting for you. Say goodbye to indecision and embrace the joy of trying new flavors, exploring cuisines, and expanding your horizons.
Spoonfed
Simple plant-based recipes, tips, tricks, new product alerts, reviews & more. Click to read Spoonfed, by Laura Nunemaker, a Substack publication. Launched 2 years ago.
I Want To Eat That (by Kel Is Eating)
A newsletter that makes you want to eat. I write about food I have eaten all over the world but most often in my home region of the north west of England - especially Manchester.
Secret Breakfast
Prime food for thought, crunchy angles, no mainstream junk.
Eat Me: A Cookbook in Your Inbox
Turn your inbox into your personal chef
Home Work: The Secret History (and Future) of Home Economics
Stories and recipes from the forgotten past of the much-maligned class that launched women into the workforce, from award-winning author Danielle Dreilinger.