Apr. 08 2023 · 5 min read

30 Best Sport Websites

Explore our handpicked selection of sports industry websites, ideal for sparking inspiration for RSS feed creation. Stay up-to-date with the latest events and news in the world of sports from variety of sources.

icon-ESPN

ESPN

https://www.espn.com
ESPN is a leading sports broadcasting network that offers comprehensive sports coverage through various platforms, including articles, live and on-demand streaming, and coverage of all major sports.

~1000+ articles/week

50M+ visits/month

USA

icon-Yahoo! Sports

Yahoo! Sports

https://sports.yahoo.com
Yahoo! Sports, part of Yahoo's network, offers sports news, scores, statistics, and updates. It covers a wide range of sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, soccer, and more.

~800+ articles/week

40M+ visits/month

USA

icon-Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report

https://www.bleacherreport.com
Known for its sports culture-driven contents, Bleacher Report provides users with a unique mix of sports news, analysis, highlights, and multimedia content. It's particularly popular among younger sports fans.

~1000+ articles/week

30M+ visits/month

USA

icon-CBS Sports

CBS Sports

https://www.cbssports.com
CBS Sports offers sports news, scores, stats, and highlights on a variety of sports including NFL, NBA, MLB, college sports, golf, soccer, and more. It also provides live streaming of some sporting events.

~800+ articles/week

25M+ visits/month

USA

icon-NBC Sports

NBC Sports

https://www.nbcsports.com
NBC Sports provides comprehensive sports news, as well as live and on-demand streaming of sports events. It covers NFL, NHL, NBA, the Olympics, College Football, College Basketball, and more.

~600+ articles/week

20M+ visits/month

USA

Fox Sports

https://www.foxsports.com
Fox Sports provides news, live coverage, and commentary on a wide range of sports. This includes the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, soccer, boxing, and more.

~500+ articles/week

15M+ visits/month

USA

icon-Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

https://www.si.com
Sports Illustrated offers sports news, scores, photos, columns, and expert analysis from the world of sports including NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, college basketball, and more.

~400+ articles/week

10M+ visits/month

USA

SB Nation

https://www.sbnation.com
SB Nation is a sports blogging network owned by Vox Media. It has over 300 sites, each focused on specific teams or sports leagues, offering fan perspectives rarely found in traditional media.

~1000+ articles/week

10M+ visits/month

USA

icon-The Athletic

The Athletic

https://www.theathletic.com
The Athletic is a subscription-based sports website that provides ad-free national and local coverage in 47 North American cities as well as the United Kingdom. It offers in-depth articles from top writers in the industry.

~500+ articles/week

5M+ visits/month

USA

Deadspin

https://www.deadspin.com
Deadspin brings you the latest sports news, stories, videos, and more. The site often takes a humorous and irreverent tone, and also covers a range of topics outside of pure sports news.

~200+ articles/week

5M+ visits/month

USA

247Sports

https://247sports.com
247Sports is a digital media enterprise focused on delivering original sports and entertainment news on a team-by-team basis to sports fans across the world. Its coverage focuses heavily on college sports.

~700+ articles/week

5M+ visits/month

USA

USA Today Sports

https://www.usatoday.com/sports
USA Today Sports is the sports section of the USA Today website. It offers a wide range of sports news, opinion pieces, photo galleries, and videos from across the sports world.

~500+ articles/week

4M+ visits/month

USA

Rivals.com

https://www.rivals.com
Rivals.com offers comprehensive coverage of college football, basketball, and recruiting. It's a network of team-specific sites that serve the most dedicated fans of college and high school sports.

~500+ articles/week

4M+ visits/month

USA

icon-Barstool Sports

Barstool Sports

https://www.barstoolsports.com
Barstool Sports is a sports and pop culture blog known for its offbeat, irreverent content. It features news, commentary, and entertainment, often with a humorous slant.

~600+ articles/week

10M+ visits/month

USA

icon-Pro Football Talk

Pro Football Talk

https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Pro Football Talk provides the latest news and rumors from the NFL. It offers up-to-date information, commentary, and even some insider scoops on the league.

~300+ articles/week

3M+ visits/month

USA

The Ringer

https://www.theringer.com
The Ringer is a sports and pop culture website and podcast network, founded by sportswriter Bill Simmons. It covers sports, technology, media, and culture with a unique and independent voice.

~200+ articles/week

4M+ visits/month

USA

NFL.com

https://www.nfl.com
NFL.com is the official website of the National Football League. It offers news, video highlights, fantasy football, game-day coverage, schedules, stats, scores and more.

~800+ articles/week

visits/month

USA

icon-Goal.com

Goal.com

https://www.goal.com
Goal.com is a global football website covering the major leagues from around the world. It provides live scores, results, fixtures, squad details, and the latest football news.

~1000+ articles/week

20M+ visits/month

UK

MLB.com

https://www.mlb.com
MLB.com is the official site of Major League Baseball. It includes news, scores, statistics, schedule, team information, as well as online ticket sales.

~700+ articles/week

15M+ visits/month

USA

NBA.com

https://www.nba.com
NBA.com is the official site of the National Basketball Association. It offers news, updates, highlights, stats, scores, schedules and more about the NBA and its teams.

~800+ articles/week

15M+ visits/month

USA

NHL.com

https://www.nhl.com
NHL.com is the official web site of the National Hockey League. It includes news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.

~600+ articles/week

10M+ visits/month

USA

icon-FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

https://www.fourfourtwo.com
FourFourTwo is a football magazine published by Future. Its online presence includes the latest football news, in-depth articles, and player interviews.

~150+ articles/week

2M+ visits/month

UK

icon-Sporting News

Sporting News

https://www.sportingnews.com
The Sporting News provides comprehensive sports coverage, results, fixtures, expert commentary, videos and podcasts for both local and international sports news, including AFL, NRL, Rugby, Cricket, Football, NFL, NBA, MLB, UFC, Motorsports, Golf and more.

~700+ articles/week

5M+ visits/month

USA

