After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Example email address

Good Book/Good Bread

Review a book I love with a delicious bread.

Creativity
Art
Lifestyle
The Sadbook Collections

The (mostly) daily comic strip of a stick-figure human.

Creativity
Comedy
Art
Kingsport

KINGSPORT is a newsletter soap opera released Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Creativity
Art
Culture
Watch Newsletter

We source interesting watch deals for you and send them directly into your inbox. For free.

Communities
Art
Fashion
Sunday Slant

A weekly round-up of all the nonsense in my life with interesting links.

Creativity
Art
Culture
Arthinkal Magazine

Arthinkal Magazine is a weekly online magazine that publishes brief biographies of influential personalities from all walks of life and articles on interesting subjects.

Writing
History
Music
The Black Fantastic

The Black Fantastic highlights what’s new and notable in contemporary culture–with an emphasis on the the Black artists, activists, scholars and creators who are driving it forward. Also

Art
Culture
Underrepresented Voices
Make Believe Mailer

The latest on Japanese music, from city pop to contemporary electronic.

Music
Art
Trends
Textual Variations

Why movies exist in multiple versions.

Art
Media
Culture
Hugh Wesley's Short Stories

Uplifting short stories for trying times.

Creator
Art
Book
Art Legends in History

Making art history fun again.

Art
Why Try AI

Substack newsletter with a special focus on beginner-friendly tools and helpful tips for getting started with generative AI.

AI/ML
Art
News
TypeTown

A fortnightly newsletter celebrating the typewriter’s place in modern (and not-so-modern) culture.

History
Art
Culture
Innocently Macabre

An interplay of worldly merriment and twisted secrets

Creativity
Art
Media
Idealetter

Simple Ideas For An Extraordinary Life. Click to read Prometheus' Idealetter, by Kundan, a Substack publication. Launched a year ago.

Art
Design
Business
You Should Own Art

For committed art nerds and the art-curious alike, a monthly roundup of great, and not-crazy-expensive artworks from across the Internet.

Ecommerce
Art
Design
Read a Girl

When was the last time you read a book written by a woman?

Art
Culture
Book
Frgmnts by Benny Bowden

Every Tuesday morning, I publish an unpolished piece of my poetry (usually just a line or two) — a “fragment” — with a little background. These are the fleeting expressions of though

Newsletters
Art
Copy Writing
blazon

Business and Entrepreneurship in the Creative Arts

Art
Fashion
Media
The Novelleist

Serial novels by Elle Griffin—and a newsletter about writing them.

Creator Economy
Creativity
Art
The Watchlist Movie Newsletter

We recently started a movie newsletter aiming to summarise the latest releases in one place and give many other recommendations on what to watch.

Art
Media
Entertainment
Martiniere Stories

Welcome to Martiniere Stories! This is the home for all things Martiniere, including short works and rough draft serialized novels. Weekly story post on or around Fridays.

Other
Art
No Code
The Second Button

Men&rsquo;s fashion, suits, and more.

Creativity
Art
Fashion
TriTattva

Learn India's ancient literature, culture, heritage through web comics.

Philosophy
Art
Culture
