Good Book/Good Bread
Review a book I love with a delicious bread.
The Sadbook Collections
The (mostly) daily comic strip of a stick-figure human.
Kingsport
KINGSPORT is a newsletter soap opera released Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Watch Newsletter
We source interesting watch deals for you and send them directly into your inbox. For free.
Sunday Slant
A weekly round-up of all the nonsense in my life with interesting links.
Arthinkal Magazine
Arthinkal Magazine is a weekly online magazine that publishes brief biographies of influential personalities from all walks of life and articles on interesting subjects.
The Black Fantastic
The Black Fantastic highlights what’s new and notable in contemporary culture–with an emphasis on the the Black artists, activists, scholars and creators who are driving it forward. Also
Make Believe Mailer
The latest on Japanese music, from city pop to contemporary electronic.
Textual Variations
Why movies exist in multiple versions.
Hugh Wesley's Short Stories
Uplifting short stories for trying times.
Art Legends in History
Making art history fun again.
Why Try AI
Substack newsletter with a special focus on beginner-friendly tools and helpful tips for getting started with generative AI.
TypeTown
A fortnightly newsletter celebrating the typewriter’s place in modern (and not-so-modern) culture.
Innocently Macabre
An interplay of worldly merriment and twisted secrets
Idealetter
Simple Ideas For An Extraordinary Life. Click to read Prometheus' Idealetter, by Kundan, a Substack publication. Launched a year ago.
You Should Own Art
For committed art nerds and the art-curious alike, a monthly roundup of great, and not-crazy-expensive artworks from across the Internet.
Read a Girl
When was the last time you read a book written by a woman?
Frgmnts by Benny Bowden
Every Tuesday morning, I publish an unpolished piece of my poetry (usually just a line or two) — a “fragment” — with a little background. These are the fleeting expressions of though
blazon
Business and Entrepreneurship in the Creative Arts
The Novelleist
Serial novels by Elle Griffin—and a newsletter about writing them.
The Watchlist Movie Newsletter
We recently started a movie newsletter aiming to summarise the latest releases in one place and give many other recommendations on what to watch.
Martiniere Stories
Welcome to Martiniere Stories! This is the home for all things Martiniere, including short works and rough draft serialized novels. Weekly story post on or around Fridays.
The Second Button
Men’s fashion, suits, and more.
TriTattva
Learn India's ancient literature, culture, heritage through web comics.