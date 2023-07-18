Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
Product Mgmt Digest- Data & AI
Tips and Learnings from AMA sessions with product professionals. Topics covered: Product Management-Career, Data and AI
MicroQuiz
MicroQuiz is a weekly, one question survey for tech professionals in Product, Design and Analytics that subscribers can answer directly from their inbox. Subscribers are invited to submit
Data Science Prep
Get exceptionally good at data science interviews by getting real interview questions in your inbox.
Tableau Academy
The Tableau Academy is a brand new initiative helping you to learn and improve your data analysis and visualisation skills with Tableau by providing a new step by step tutorial every two wee
Crisp Bounce Pass
Basketball in pop culture, cool players, forgotten games + branding deep dives.
Interesting Data Gigs
The go-to place to find incredible Data Analytics-related Jobs and how to apply
BT_Raptor
For those who want to work as data scientists, or are already in the industry. We talk about real problems that those in the industry actively solve daily. Real advice given, no BS.
The RECC’E
How techies replace daily news with daily data.
Postgres Weekly
A free, once–weekly e-mail round-up of PostgreSQL news and articles
90 Second News
Everything you need to know about the world in 90 seconds or less
Page One
The vast majority of ecommerce purchases are made from page one of search results, so you have to get your products there in order to see conversions. A lot goes into getting to a page one
DataCures
Discover the future of healthcare, shaped by data-driven solutions and evidence-based insights. Get a competitive edge in the healthcare industry with our bi-weekly newsletter on health dat
Godotes
Godot Engine Newsletter. Bite size Godot insights, straight to your inbox every Friday.
Data Bloo Topics
A monthly curated list of the best tips, tricks, and templates for Google Data Studio. Join our community today and upgrade your digital reporting!
DB Weekly
A weekly round-up of database technology news and articles covering new developments, SQL, NoSQL, document databases, graph databases, and more.
SF Data Weekly
SF Data Weekly - A weekly email of useful links for people interested in building data platforms
Lead Time
Lead Time is a free, supply chain-focused data storytelling newsletter, that highlights the companies, trends, and people behind the supply chain of everyday products.
heybooster
Get top-notch marketing insights every Thursday, focused on using your data more efficiently.
The Daily Breather
Sign up for The Daily Breather to get your local air quality info each day, along with fun facts, trivia, tips, and more.
The Recc’e
Get the morning newsletter where news stories are replaced by need-to-know statistics. All in one place, for free.
Essentials
Subscribe to your favorite topics and automatically receive content on your email.
Tuesday Letter
Every Tuesday I'll send you a letter with the coolest things I encountered that week. Topics can vary a lot, from exercise and diet all the way to mathematics and data analysis. I try to mak
Tableau Tea Break
Whether you’re looking to learn or get better at Tableau, build a community, make best use of Tableau at your organisation or just want to find great tips, training, visualisations and res