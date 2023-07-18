Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
The Slice
A curated weekly email introducing founders to emerging tools and actionable content to grow your project.
The Marketing Kit
The Marketing Kit replaces unreliable freelancers with designs, marketing & programming tasks delivered so fast that it will blow your mind.
VVD RED
The easiest way to discover beautifully-designed products.
UX Birdie
A little birdie wants to deliver the latest and greated on UX/UI design.
Ask Why
UX Research, Design, Product
Would You Rather
Fun, illustrated, weekly would you rather scenarios to brighten your day and make you think.
OPUMO
Join our community of 250,000 design lovers for the latest fashion, art, interiors, architecture and automotive.
Sarah Doody UX
Get the best UX tips delivered to your inbox.
Frontend Planet
Get the latest frontend development resources delivered straight to your inbox for FREE.
better by design
Strategies and tactics for designing digital products.
DanylkoWeb Digest
Full-stack Microsoft Development focusing on web performance
The UX List
Curated news for busy UX folk.
UX Design Weekly
The best UX design links every week.
Sunday Dispatches
The Sunday Dispatches newsletter is delivered weekly to its subscribers. It also features bonus content, which gives glimpses of how Paul Jarvis generates content every week, a breakdown of the market and cost of his self-published books, and also a warm welcome email.
Idealetter
Simple Ideas For An Extraordinary Life. Click to read Prometheus' Idealetter, by Kundan, a Substack publication. Launched a year ago.
You Should Own Art
For committed art nerds and the art-curious alike, a monthly roundup of great, and not-crazy-expensive artworks from across the Internet.
Flutter Digest
Tous les lundis à 08h00, recevez dans votre boîte aux lettres le meilleur de l’actualité autour de Flutter. Articles, vidéos, bibliothèques… vous aurez toutes les cartes en main po
Obliqueville
Obliqueville is meant to test out the idea that the world can best be understood obliquely, through odd margins and off-kilter lenses.
The BuildFaster Update
Get weekly updates on new themes, discounts, and more great content.
dailydevlinks
The latest industry trends, news & resources.
CSS Animation Weekly
CSS Animation Weekly - CSS Animation Weekly is a roundup of all the latest CSS animation articles and inspiration. Subscribe now and never miss an issue....
AgencyDocs
AgencyDocs delivers a weekly medley newsletter with tools, tips, and interesting items for creative & digital agencies. Each issue contains articles, videos, podcasts, and other resource
TBGA InSights
Award-winning experts share practical advice and the latest in branding and marketing news and trends.
Muzli by InVision
The best design inspiration curated for you.