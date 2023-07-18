Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
VEGAN WORLD NOW
Subscribe to get nuanced essays and hopeful Vegan news right into your inbox, every month.
White Noise
A weekly missive in which I write about books, behavior, and the brain. Tune in 📻. Click to read White Noise, by Tom White, a Substack publication with thousands of readers.
The Verse
Scripture meditations, theology topics, poems, stories, and more.
Gabe Vertrees Newsletter
I share my life long learning with you in the form of a short form, or long form article.
Turtle's Pace
Each Thursday, I share 3 useful ideas to develop clear and creative thinking.
The Astukari Newsletter
The Astukari Newsletter is a curated list of worthwhile content by writer Jacob Robinson. Every two weeks get the best in psychology, business, investing, and more in an email that takes about two minutes to read. Optimizing for the most “revelations per minute” on the internet.
Twentitude
Twentitude: Slow Thought at Fast Speed. Subscribe to a fortnightly newsletter on thriving in the turbulent twenties. In your inbox every other Tuesday.
Drei Cafe
A newsletter about literature and nicotine addiction
Human+
Human+ is an (almost) weekly newsletter about intentional living, philosophy, psychology, and self-development. Basically, if it helps you to live a clearer life, then it's here. Pieces are
GoatFury's FutureScapes
A daily newsletter where I share my observations about our changing technological and societal landscape with you. Nuanced takes on technology, society, and the future: dive deep with thoughtful insights and critical thinking.
PowerNotes
daily bite-sized ideas and notes that matter
The Quip - Cody Tucker
Marketing expert and student of the humanities Cody Tucker writes in plain English to explain the inner workings of the mind, connecting the great works of psychology and philosophy to prese
Remember Sunday
Don't we all love words and art?
Salmon Theory
A newsletter that uses ideas from philosophy to help creative marketers find clarity in chaos. It runs weekly, sometimes has smart guests, and often includes a cat cartoon.
That’s Philosophical
Our lives are full of clutter. Get refreshing ideas powered by ancient philosophies to help you navigate the mess. Allow your mind to relax in a world that can’t take a break.
Placeful
Placeful is a weekly newsletter exploring sense of place, sustainability, and how and why we should nurture our connection to the places that define us, for the betterment of our communities
I’ve Been Thinking
Unusual trains of thought with no particular destination. Click to read I've Been Thinking, by Dylan Buck, a Substack publication. Launched a year ago.
Polymathic Being
Counter intuitive insights from technology, innovation, philosophy, psychology, and more.
Khayali Pulao
Stories, frameworks, and mental models to propel you forward in life, relations, and work.
Alice Strathern
I love exploring creativity in its many forms. I believe it is a tool that anyone can use, regardless of their background. On the other hand, there’s a lot of factors that contribute to building a creative life.
Zat Rana
Expressing the nuances of the human condition
Unintended Consequences
systems | complexity | second-order effects
Thinking Ahead
Curated curiosity, or an exploration of ideas in science, philosophy, and technology.
TriTattva
Learn India's ancient literature, culture, heritage through web comics.