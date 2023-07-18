Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
Techie Ticker
Techie Ticker by BestTechie is a weekly newsletter offering insights and analysis on the tech industry, in-depth guides, and so much more.
The Snoozeletter
The Snoozeletter sends wellness tips, interesting articles, and personally picked recs to help you wind down every Sun-Thu PM.
NC Newslatter
FREE ChatGPT + Twitter Mastery Course Join now! Top-notch marketing, copywriting, and startup news, along with valuable tips and tools, are delivered straight to your inbox.
I Want To Eat That
A newsletter about food and drink for people who are sick of the hype around food and drink. Mainly about food in Greater Manchester and the north of England but other places too occasionall
Future of Belonging
This newsletter will examine how we can redesign tools and remodel approaches to fulfill the basic human need for belonging over the next decade as loneliness, disconnection, and exclusion b
Prairie Dog
Prairie Dog is a personal commentary on life and living as experienced on the Canadian Prairies.
Mel Makes
A friendly newsletter sharing the things I make.
Parampreet Singh
📍Startup jobs in your Inbox every week
EV Universe
We take apart what's happening in the Electric Vehicle Universe weekly. It's a newsletter and a community of like-minded people. Join us and help expand the EV Universe!
Paging Dr. Lesbian
Dispatches from the lesbian internet (and beyond).
Weekly NFT Schedule
Never miss out on an NFT drop again!
The Swill Wineletter
The first black owned natural wine news outlet
Lake Norman Moves
Lake Norman is a man-made lake north of Charlotte, NC and acts as the cultural and recreational hub for the region.
Silver Geeks
Empowering the Wise: Your Weekly Source of Tech, Health, and Wealth Insights. Join Silver Geeks for a journey of digital discovery and holistic well-being, curated for the vibrant 50+ commun
Sunday Scoop
Practical life advice for dog dads, one pawsome quote, and one carefully curated recommendation or link.
BLAG (Better Letters Magazine)
Adventures in Sign Painting.
On Repeat
Future classics & forgotten gems. On Repeat is a newsletter for people tired of being fed music via algorithm. It's like your favorite music magazine but without the Toyota ads.
Rich Tales
Rich Tales is collection of Powerful Ideas and Cool Stories. Some from me and many from others that will inspire you, make you think and think differently. Join me in discovering Rich Tal
Cybernaut
Cybernaut is an expedition into all things internet culture, from the idiosyncrasies of social media to the subcultures that exist in less frequented spots on the web. Each new issue investi
Watch Newsletter
We source interesting watch deals for you and send them directly into your inbox. For free.
Placeful
Placeful is a weekly newsletter exploring sense of place, sustainability, and how and why we should nurture our connection to the places that define us, for the betterment of our communities
YEN.FM — Community, Daily.
An indispensable newsletter for the discerning, community-minded professional; delivered daily in perfectly-sized portions.
Friday Finds
The best of learning, design & technology
R8 people on the 🚇
Sharing thoughtful proven recruiting tips and trends to build a long-term low cost recruiting strategy