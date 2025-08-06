Add an Instagram Bot to Your Telegram Channel, Group, or Topic

Tired of manually forwarding Instagram posts to your Telegram groups or chats? Whether you're managing a community, curating content, or just want to stay up to date with your favorite profiles, you can now automate the entire process. No coding, no extra tools. Just one setup in RSS.app .

In this guide, you’ll learn how to turn any public Instagram profile into a live Telegram bot that delivers updates instantly. You can even filter posts by keyword, customize formatting, and send alerts to Telegram topics.

Step 1: Generate an RSS Feed

1. Go to the RSS Generator and paste the URL of any public Instagram profile.

2. Click Generate then Save To My Feeds.





Step 2: Connect the Feed to Telegram

1. Once the feed is created, click the Telegram icon.

2. Log in to your Telegram account when prompted.

3. Choose how you want to receive the updates:

“Only Me” – get posts as DMs from our bot

– get posts as DMs from our bot Group or Channel – add @news_alerts_rss_bot to your Telegram group or channel and select it from the dropdown

– add @news_alerts_rss_bot to your Telegram group or channel and select it from the dropdown Topic – add @news_alerts_rss_bot to your supergroup and make sure the bot is an admin. If the topic isn’t showing in the dropdown, click “Missing topic?” and paste the direct Telegram URL.

4. Click Save.

Once connected, RSS.app will send the last 3 posts to test the setup and make sure it’s working.

Bonus Features You’ll Love

Once you’re connected, RSS.app gives you full control over how updates are sent:

Send older posts manually (just click “Send Post”)

Replace the source to swap in another feed anytime

to swap in another feed anytime Apply keyword filters to show only relevant content (e.g., only send posts that include the word “release” from Nike)

to show only relevant content (e.g., only send posts that include the word from Nike) Customize your bot with @BotFather

with @BotFather Control how the post appears in the Settings tab: show just the image and title, add a timestamp or author name in the header/footer, add a custom CTA button (e.g., “Comment here”) with a link back to the original Instagram post

View message logs anytime in the History tab

Get Started