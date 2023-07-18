RSS Generator
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Still Small Voice

Music Reviews, Interviews, Listicles, Playlists, News and Opinion Pieces covering genres like Indie, Electronic, Ambient

CreativityMusicFeatured
Eastern Radar

Every week, select stories from Russia and Eastern Europe you've (probably) missed

PoliticsMediaNews
The Gaming Pub

The Gaming pub is a weekly newsletter made up of hand-curated links. Content ranges from interesting articles on the news front, interesting discussions and opinions, Dev/Design-related info

MediaEntertainmentNews
Inside Leicester

Local news highlights, What's On, local sport updates, food and drink reviews, weather, and much, much more.

OtherCommunity BuildingMedia
It's About Time

Traditional watch news is boring & long - so we made ours entertaining & concise. Oh, it's also 100% free 👀

FashionMediaNews
Weekly Dystopia

We live in an unhappy world. Enjoy news, analysis and opinion on how we got there.

PoliticsMediaCulture
Podmmunity

All things podcastings

AudioMediaNews
Thousand Faces Club

A bi-weekly newsletter to discover new creators & our analysis on creator economy and internet trends.

Creator EconomyCreatorCreativity
Luxury Latin America monthly e-newsletter

Monthly newsletter featuring the latest content on our luxury travel magazine and news from the region. Sign up to receive proven strategies to get a hotel room upgrade!

MediaTravel
Future News

Innovation and developments in the news media industry

Social MediaMediaTechnology
Reading Under the Radar

Reading Under the Radar brings you a weekly book recommendation you (probably) haven't heard of, focusing on books that flew under the media radar, from independent presses, from historicall

CreativityArtMedia
7 for Seven

Weekly links on writing and creativity, with a ridiculous cartoon.

EclecticMusicMedia
Exponomy

Tools to help entrepreneurs navigate the new experience economy. Experience marketing & entrepreneurship insights for the entertainment industry.

CreativityMarketingEntrepreneurial
Cybernaut

Cybernaut is an expedition into all things internet culture, from the idiosyncrasies of social media to the subcultures that exist in less frequented spots on the web. Each new issue investi

Creator EconomyCommunitiesMedia
The PR Dispatch

The PR Dispatch is a regular publication full of interesting, relevant links for Public Relations and Communication Professionals. We cover events, conferences, articles, industry reports ne

Social MediaMarketingMedia
Influence Weekly

The weekly report that over 19,000 Influencer Marketing professionals read every Friday.

Social NetworkMarketingMedia
Textual Variations

Why movies exist in multiple versions.

ArtMediaCulture
Queer Computer

Decoding the intersection of queerness and tech.

CryptoMediaTechnology
Innocently Macabre

An interplay of worldly merriment and twisted secrets

CreativityArtMedia
QueerAF

Understand the ever-changing queer world.

DiversityCommunity BuildingMedia
blazon

Business and Entrepreneurship in the Creative Arts

ArtFashionMedia
The Fancy Comma Newsletter

Insights about freelancing, entrepreneurship, writing, and life; useful tidbits from around the web; and perspectives on science writing, including both marketing writing and science journalism. All in a monthly newsletter delivered to your inbox. Click to read The Fancy Comma, LLC Newsletter, a Substack publication. Launched a year ago.

WritingMediaCareer
The Novelleist

Serial novels by Elle Griffin—and a newsletter about writing them.

Creator EconomyCreativityArt
The Watchlist Movie Newsletter

We recently started a movie newsletter aiming to summarise the latest releases in one place and give many other recommendations on what to watch.

ArtMediaEntertainment
