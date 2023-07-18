The Chronic RBF

If you live a life with chronic pain…welcome. I’m Nathali, an endometriosis patient and advocate. After being diagnosed in 2010, I spent years in agonizing pain, desperate for solutions, as my symptoms worsened. I started sharing my story from a First Generation American Central American lens to discuss my medical mismanagement, bridging my generational knowledge gap to finally finding endometriosis experts that appropriately treated my disease in 2019. I share resources in English and Español. Now people know, it wasn’t always a resting b*tch face, I was probably in pain.I write about all aspects of living with endometriosis, my excision surgery, dealing with other pain generators in dealing with “endometriosis fallout” and why it is so difficult to get a diagnosis and proper treatment.