After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Mule Britannia!

Mule Britannia! tells interesting stories, set against detailed context, about a culturally significant moment from the

NewslettersHistoryFeatured
The Sadbook Collections

The (mostly) daily comic strip of a stick-figure human.

CreativityComedyArt
Read a Girl

icon Read a Girl

When was the last time you read a book written by a woman?

ArtCultureBook
#1MinuteStories

Authentic, well researched stories across multiple genres that will help you story you point. I am a Story Coach and I work with leaders and organisations to help them tell their stories bet

HistoryBusinessCulture
Queer Computer

icon Queer Computer

Decoding the intersection of queerness and tech.

CryptoMediaTechnology
Just Enough to Get Me in Trouble

Personal, vulnerable, and sometimes funny stories. Or, as a reader put it, "Lyle is a writer who will steal your heart and smack you in the face with it, and somehow you'll ask for more. He

NewslettersSelf ImprovementCulture
The Atlas

icon The Atlas

In the Atlas newsletter, author Donatella Caggiano writes about personal stories of transit as told by the in-betweeners: people who live in between different cultures, countries, languages

Community BuildingPodcastCulture
I’ve Been Thinking

Unusual trains of thought with no particular destination. Click to read I've Been Thinking, by Dylan Buck, a Substack publication. Launched a year ago.

PhilosophyCulture
Kingsport

icon Kingsport

KINGSPORT is a newsletter soap opera released Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

CreativityArtCulture
VVD RED

icon VVD RED

The easiest way to discover beautifully-designed products.

EntertainmentLifestyleDesign
My Home Office Hacks

icon My Home Office Hacks

A virtual water cooler for remote folks.

Social MediaCopywritingProductivity
Cultural Reads

icon Cultural Reads

Cultural Reads is a bi-weekly newsletter with books, music, and movie tips from all around the world as well as interviews with international creators and useful tools to discover your next

MusicCultureTravel
Lake Norman Moves

icon Lake Norman Moves

Lake Norman is a man-made lake north of Charlotte, NC and acts as the cultural and recreational hub for the region.

CommunitiesNewslettersLocal
Zat Rana

icon Zat Rana

Expressing the nuances of the human condition

PhilosophyHistoryCulture
The Watchlist Movie Newsletter

icon The Watchlist Movie Newsletter

We recently started a movie newsletter aiming to summarise the latest releases in one place and give many other recommendations on what to watch.

ArtMediaEntertainment
Piccavey.com - Food Travel + Culture in Spain

Get new articles and insight directly from Southern Spain. Written by piccavey.com a British expat who moved to Andalusia and has spent 14 years living a Spanish life. Food, history and loca

CreatorCultureTravel
The Second Button

Men&rsquo;s fashion, suits, and more.

CreativityArtFashion
TriTattva

Learn India's ancient literature, culture, heritage through web comics.

PhilosophyArtCulture
Weekly Diversions

I read the entire internet so you don't have to. Each week I will send you the best articles, twitter threads, podcasts, and much more. This newsletter will make you more interesting.

InnovationEntertainmentCulture
R8 people on the 🚇

Sharing thoughtful proven recruiting tips and trends to build a long-term low cost recruiting strategy

CommunitiesTrendsHiring & Jobs
TypeTown

icon TypeTown

A fortnightly newsletter celebrating the typewriter’s place in modern (and not-so-modern) culture.

HistoryArtCulture
Sentiers

icon Sentiers

Feed your curiosity & make better sense of the world.

EclecticCultureScience
Wine Blueprint

icon Wine Blueprint

Get smarter about a wine. A weekly wine newsletter that makes wine easier to understand and more enjoyable.

LifestyleCultureFood & Cooking
TechFinitive x FlashForward

Twice a month we take a look at a technology featured in a movie and catch you up to where it is at in 2023.

EntertainmentBusinessTechnology
