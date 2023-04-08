API Reference
Welcome to the RSS.app API documentation! The RSS.app API is a RESTful web service designed for developers who want to interact with RSS.app programmatically. This API allows you to create, delete, and retrieve RSS feeds.
The API uses standard HTTP methods (such as GET, POST, PUT, and DELETE) to send requests and receive responses. It expects JSON-encoded request bodies and returns JSON-encoded responses, accompanied by appropriate HTTP status codes.
In this documentation, you'll find detailed information about available endpoints, required parameters, and sample code snippets to help you get started with the RSS.app API.
BASE URL
https://api.rss.app
Authentication
RSS.app uses API keys to authenticate requests, ensuring that only authorized users can access the API. To view and manage your API keys, visit the RSS.app Dashboard.
It is crucial to keep your API keys private and secure. Do not share them with anyone, and avoid including them in any publicly accessible resources, such as client-side code or GitHub repositories.
Please note that all API requests must be made over HTTPS. Any calls made over plain HTTP will fail. Additionally, API requests without proper authentication will also be rejected.
YOUR API KEY
A sample test API key is provided in all the examples throughout this documentation, allowing you to test any example right away.
To test requests using your account, replace the sample API key with your actual API key or Sign In.
Errors
The RSS.app API uses conventional HTTP response codes to indicate the success or failure of a request.
Codes in the 200 range indicate success.
Codes in the 400 range indicate an error with the given information.
Codes in the 500 range indicate an error with RSS.app’s servers (these are rare).
By inspecting the response and the included error attributes, you can diagnose issues with your API requests and implement appropriate error handling.
When an error occurs, the API returns a JSON object containing the following attributes.
Attributes
messagestring
A human-readable message providing more details about the error.
statusCodenumber
The HTTP status code associated with the error.
errorsarray
A container for all error elements, each containing:
titlestring
A message providing more details about the specific error.
codestring
A short string indicating the error code.
HTTP STATUS CODE SUMMARY
200 - OK
Everything worked as expected.
400 - Bad Request
The request was unacceptable, often due to missing a required parameter.
401 - Unauthorized
No valid API key provided.
402 - Request Failed
The parameters were valid but the request failed.
403 - Forbidden
The API key doesn't have permissions to perform the request.
404 - Not Found
The requested resource doesn't exist.
409 - Conflict
The request conflicts with another request (perhaps due to using the same idempotent key).
429 - Too Many Requests
Too many requests hit the API too quickly. We recommend an exponential backoff of your requests.
500, 502, 503, 504 - Server Errors
Something went wrong on RSS.app's end. (These are rare.)
200 - OK
Everything worked as expected.
400 - Bad Request
The request was unacceptable, often due to missing a required parameter.
401 - Unauthorized
No valid API key provided.
402 - Request Failed
The parameters were valid but the request failed.
403 - Forbidden
The API key doesn't have permissions to perform the request.
404 - Not Found
The requested resource doesn't exist.
409 - Conflict
The request conflicts with another request (perhaps due to using the same idempotent key).
429 - Too Many Requests
Too many requests hit the API too quickly. We recommend an exponential backoff of your requests.
500, 502, 503, 504 - Server Errors
Something went wrong on RSS.app's end. (These are rare.)
Pagination
Some API resources, such as 'Feed List', provide the ability to fetch multiple items and support pagination.
RSS.app API utilizes offset-based pagination with the offset and limit parameters to paginate the results. Both offset and limit parameters accept integer values and return objects in reverse chronological order.
Parameters
limitoptional, default is 10
The maximum number of items to fetch in a single request. Value between 1 and 100.
offsetoptional, default is 0
The starting position from which to fetch the items.
List Response Format
dataarray
An array containing the actual response elements, paginated by any request parameters.
totalnumber
Total elements count.
offsetnumber
Determines the starting point.
limitnumber
A limit on the number of objects.
RESPONSE
{
"total": 372,
"offset": 1,
"limit": 1,
"data": [
{
"id": "cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v",
"title": "BBC - Homepage",
"source_url": "http://bbc.com",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v.xml",
"description": "Breaking news, sport, TV, radio and a whole lot more. The BBC informs, educates and entertains - wherever you are, whatever your age.",
"icon": "https://gn-web-assets.api.bbc.com/wwhp/20220322-0833-37491ec2b6e5b4c43bda3673e521e8164a789b87/responsive/img/apple-touch/apple-touch-180.jpg",
"is_active": true
}
]
}
Feeds
Feeds represents news feeds in your RSS.app account. With the RSS.app API, you can effortlessly manage your news feeds by performing various actions such as creating, retrieving, deleting, or listing all the feeds associated with your account.
Each feed encapsulates a collection of items, including titles, images, and short descriptions of individual posts. By utilizing the API, you can efficiently organize and curate your news feeds, ensuring that you stay up-to-date with the latest content from your favorite sources.
The Feed Object
Attributes
idstring
Unique identifier for the object.
titlestring
Feed title. This can be edited from the RSS.app dashboard.
source_urlstring
Source URL. The URL the feed was created from.
rss_feed_urlstring
RSS Feed URL. The URL to retrieve the RSS feed.
descriptionstring
Feed description. This can be edited from the RSS.app dashboard.
iconstring
URL of the icon of the feed.
is_activeboolean
Indicates whether the feed is active.
itemsarray
List that represents the articles attached to feed object.
urlstring
The URL of the resource described by the item.
titlestring
Title
description_textstring
Description in plain text format
description_htmlstring
Description in HTML format. If there is no description, this field will be empty.
thumbnailstring
Thumbnail URL
authorsarray
Array of authors as objects. If there is no author, an empty array will be returned.
authorsobject
Object represents an author
namestring
Name of the author
date_publisheddate string
Published date
ENDPOINTS
POST /v1/feeds
GET /v1/feeds/:id
GET /v1/feeds
DELETE /v1/feeds/:id
THE FEED OBJECT
{
"id": "cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v",
"title": "BBC - Homepage",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v.xml",
"source_url": "https://bbc.com",
"description": "Breaking news, sport, TV, radio and a whole lot more. The BBC informs, educates and entertains - wherever you are, whatever your age.",
"icon": "https://gn-web-assets.api.bbc.com/wwhp/20220322-0833-37491ec2b6e5b4c43bda3673e521e8164a789b87/responsive/img/apple-touch/apple-touch-180.jpg",
"is_active": true,
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-65118507",
"title": "Why this iconic spider sculpture faces removal",
"description_text": "The Vancouver sculpture is made from recycled waste but is tangled up in a web of bureaucracy.",
"description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://www.bbc.com/news/av-embeds/65118507\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/8C30/production/_129188853_p0fcpll9.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T01:09:36.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/travel/article/20230407-the-real-way-to-whip-cream",
"title": "The 'real' way to whip cream",
"description_text": "Aptly named after its place of origin, this sweet, thick whipped cream is arguably the best of its kind the \"crème de la crème\" so to speak.",
"thumbnail": "https://ychef.files.bbci.co.uk/live/624x351/p0fcxv79.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T12:50:28.000Z",
"authors": [{
"name": "Angela Dansby"
}]
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-65221385",
"title": "Thabo Bester: South African murderer who faked death arrested in Tanzania",
"description_text": "Thabo Bester, known as the \"Facebook rapist\", escaped from South African prison in May last year.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/1806B/production/_129311489_gettythumbnails-129143970.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T15:47:06.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
Create Feed By URL
Create feeds from websites by using the following parameters:
Parameters
urlREQUIRED
A valid Website URL is required (example: https://bbc.com)
Returns
A feed with posts is returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
POST /v1/feed
var axios = require('axios');
var data = JSON.stringify({"url":"https://bbc.com"});
var config = {
method: 'post',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
data: data
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"id": "cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v",
"title": "BBC - Homepage",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v.xml",
"source_url": "https://bbc.com",
"description": "Breaking news, sport, TV, radio and a whole lot more. The BBC informs, educates and entertains - wherever you are, whatever your age.",
"icon": "https://gn-web-assets.api.bbc.com/wwhp/20220322-0833-37491ec2b6e5b4c43bda3673e521e8164a789b87/responsive/img/apple-touch/apple-touch-180.jpg",
"is_active": true,
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-65118507",
"title": "Why this iconic spider sculpture faces removal",
"description_text": "The Vancouver sculpture is made from recycled waste but is tangled up in a web of bureaucracy.",
"description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://www.bbc.com/news/av-embeds/65118507\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/8C30/production/_129188853_p0fcpll9.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T01:09:36.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/travel/article/20230407-the-real-way-to-whip-cream",
"title": "The 'real' way to whip cream",
"description_text": "Aptly named after its place of origin, this sweet, thick whipped cream is arguably the best of its kind the \"crème de la crème\" so to speak.",
"thumbnail": "https://ychef.files.bbci.co.uk/live/624x351/p0fcxv79.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T12:50:28.000Z",
"authors": [{
"name": "Angela Dansby"
}]
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-65221385",
"title": "Thabo Bester: South African murderer who faked death arrested in Tanzania",
"description_text": "Thabo Bester, known as the \"Facebook rapist\", escaped from South African prison in May last year.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/1806B/production/_129311489_gettythumbnails-129143970.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T15:47:06.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
Create feeds from Native RSS Feed by using the following parameters:
Parameters
urlREQUIRED
A valid Native RSS Feed is required (example: https://www.bbc.com/future/feed.rss)
Returns
A feed with posts is returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
POST /v1/feed
var axios = require('axios');
var data = JSON.stringify({"url":"https://www.bbc.com/future/feed.rss"});
var config = {
method: 'post',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
data: data
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"id": "DMFNG33hY7EFHtw6",
"title": "BBC Home - Breaking News, World News, U.S. News, Sports, Business, Innovation, Climate, Culture, Travel, Video & Audio",
"source_url": "https://www.bbc.com/future/feed.rss",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/DMFNG33hY7EFHtw6.xml",
"description": "Visit BBC for trusted reporting on the latest world and U.S. news, sports, business, climate, innovation, culture and much more.",
"icon": "https://www.bbc.com/apple-touch-icon.png",
"is_active": true,
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20231122-the-genes-that-made-us-truly-human-may-also-make-us-ill?ocid=global_future_rss",
"title": "The genes that make us ill",
"description_text": "Evolutionary jumpstarts sometimes have far-reaching effects",
"thumbnail": "https://ychef.files.bbci.co.uk/144x81/p0gv08bz.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-11-22T14:00:00.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20231120-the-black-mambas-south-africas-all-female-anti-poaching-unit?ocid=global_future_rss",
"title": "The unarmed women fighting poachers",
"description_text": "South Africa's all-female anti-poaching unit",
"thumbnail": "https://ychef.files.bbci.co.uk/144x81/p0gtrzd2.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-11-21T14:00:00.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20231120-wildebeest-and-wolves-a-secret-weapon-against-climate-change?ocid=global_future_rss",
"title": "Why wildebeest are good for the climate",
"description_text": "Animals may be a secret weapon in the fight against climate change",
"thumbnail": "https://ychef.files.bbci.co.uk/144x81/p0gtspvv.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-11-20T14:00:00.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
Create Feed By Keyword
Create feeds from keywords by using the following parameters:
Parameters
keywordREQUIRED
A valid website keyword is required (example: marketing)
regionREQUIRED
A valid region is required (example: US:en)
Returns
A feed with posts is returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
POST /v1/feed
var axios = require('axios');
var data = JSON.stringify({
"keyword": "marketing",
"region": "US:en"
});
var config = {
method: 'post',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
data: data
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"id": "tTVYAQfX2VhPOHiv",
"title": "marketing",
"source_url": "https://rss.app/rss-feed?keyword=marketing®ion=&lang=en",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/tTVYAQfX2VhPOHiv.xml",
"description": "#marketing generated by RSS.app",
"icon": "https://rss.app/favicon.ico",
"is_active": true,
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.farmprogress.com/commentary/grain-marketing-strategies-meet-tammy-two-step",
"title": "Grain marketing strategies: Meet Tammy Two-step",
"description_text": "Advanced Marketing Class: Tammy’s complete approach to marketing grain offers impressive results.",
"thumbnail": "https://eu-images.contentstack.com/v3/assets/bltdd43779342bd9107/blt5fd6e4e410b872f3/64fa0809fc70f537bed01bda/Market_chart_led_screen_at_price_peak_Getty.jpg?disable=upscale&width=1200&height=630&fit=crop",
"date_published": "2023-09-08T11:30:00.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://campusrecmag.com/how-marketing-keeps-programs-afloat/",
"title": "How Marketing Keeps Programs Afloat",
"description_text": "It goes without saying that it takes money to run any athletic program, and programs with larger budgets tend to",
"thumbnail": "https://campusrecmag.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/CR-SepOct-2023-ISTimeSolutions-1.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-09-08T11:02:32.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.marketingweek.com/three-steps-to-developing-a-marketing-effectiveness-framework-that-lands-with-the-c-suite/",
"title": "Three steps to an effectiveness framework the C-suite understands",
"description_text": "New research from Kantar and Google reveals the actions the most advanced organisations are undertaking to demonstrate marketing effectiveness.",
"thumbnail": "https://marketingweek.imgix.net/content/uploads/2023/08/29113059/Shutterstock_2218785363.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-09-08T10:43:00.000Z",
"authors": [
{
"name": "Richard McLeod"
}
]
}
]
}
Create feeds News headlines from keywords by using the following parameters:
Parameters
keywordREQUIRED
A valid website keyword is required (example: AI Breakthrough: Quantum Leap in Neural Networks Unveiled)
regionREQUIRED
A valid region is required (example: US:en)
Returns
A feed with posts is returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
POST /v1/feed
var axios = require('axios');
var data = JSON.stringify({
"keyword": "AI Breakthrough: Quantum Leap in Neural Networks",
"region": "US:en"
});
var config = {
method: 'post',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
data: data
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"id": "tYi56jxVNO1Yqksx",
"title": "AI Breakthrough: Quantum Leap in Neural Networks Unveiled",
"source_url": "https://rss.app/rss-feed?keyword=AI%20Breakthrough%3A%20Quantum%20Leap%20in%20Neural%20Networks%20Unveiled®ion=US&lang=en",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/tYi56jxVNO1Yqksx.xml",
"description": "#AI Breakthrough: Quantum Leap in Neural Networks Unveiled generated by RSS.app",
"icon": "https://rss.app/favicon.ico",
"is_active": true,
"items": [
{
"url": "https://science.slashdot.org/story/23/10/23/004220/nasa-transmits-patches-to-the-two-voyager-probes-launched-in-1977?utm_source=rss1.0mainlinkanon&utm_medium=feed",
"title": "NASA Transmits Patches to the Two Voyager Probes Launched in 1977 - Slashdot",
"description_text": "It's not every day that you get to update the firmware on a device that was produced in the 1970s, writes Hackaday, and rarely is said device well beyond the boundaries of our solar system. This is however exactly what the JPL team in charge of the Voyager 1 & 2 missions are facing, as they...",
"thumbnail": "https://a.fsdn.com/sd/topics/nasa_64.png",
"date_published": "2023-10-22T12:00:00.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://science.slashdot.org/story/23/10/20/1225206/pfizer-hikes-price-of-covid-antiviral-paxlovid-from-530-to-nearly-1400",
"title": "Pfizer Hikes Price of COVID Antiviral Paxlovid From $530 To Nearly $1,400 - Slashdot",
"description_text": "Pfizer this week revealed that it raised the list price of a course of Paxlovid -- its lifesaving antiviral drug used to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 in those most vulnerable -- to nearly $1,400, more than double the roughly $530 the US government has paid for the treatment in the emergency ph...",
"thumbnail": "https://a.fsdn.com/sd/topics/business_64.png",
"date_published": "2023-10-20T12:00:00.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.scientific-computing.com/article/can-photonics-deliver-next-breakthrough-research-computing-0",
"title": "Can photonics deliver the next breakthrough in research computing? | Scientific Computing World",
"description_text": "How will this new computing revolution impact scientists and engineers' research capabilities?",
"thumbnail": null,
"date_published": "2023-10-16T13:34:26.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
Retrieve Feed
Retrieve the details of an existing feed by providing its unique feed ID.
The feed ID can be found from the ‘Create Feed’ request or the ‘Feed List’ request.
Parameters
sortOPTIONAL
Sorts the articles in the feed.
Available values:
last_added,
date.
If omitted, the feed uses the sort preference set in the dashboard.
Returns
A feed is returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
GET /v1/feed/:id
var axios = require('axios')
var config = {
method: 'get',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
}
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"id": "cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v",
"title": "BBC - Homepage",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v.xml",
"source_url": "https://bbc.com",
"description": "Breaking news, sport, TV, radio and a whole lot more. The BBC informs, educates and entertains - wherever you are, whatever your age.",
"icon": "https://gn-web-assets.api.bbc.com/wwhp/20220322-0833-37491ec2b6e5b4c43bda3673e521e8164a789b87/responsive/img/apple-touch/apple-touch-180.jpg",
"is_active": true,
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-65118507",
"title": "Why this iconic spider sculpture faces removal",
"description_text": "The Vancouver sculpture is made from recycled waste but is tangled up in a web of bureaucracy.",
"description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://www.bbc.com/news/av-embeds/65118507\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/8C30/production/_129188853_p0fcpll9.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T01:09:36.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/travel/article/20230407-the-real-way-to-whip-cream",
"title": "The 'real' way to whip cream",
"description_text": "Aptly named after its place of origin, this sweet, thick whipped cream is arguably the best of its kind the \"crème de la crème\" so to speak.",
"thumbnail": "https://ychef.files.bbci.co.uk/live/624x351/p0fcxv79.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T12:50:28.000Z",
"authors": [{
"name": "Angela Dansby"
}]
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-65221385",
"title": "Thabo Bester: South African murderer who faked death arrested in Tanzania",
"description_text": "Thabo Bester, known as the \"Facebook rapist\", escaped from South African prison in May last year.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/1806B/production/_129311489_gettythumbnails-129143970.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-04-08T15:47:06.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
List All Feeds
View a list of feeds created in the account.
Parameters
limitoptional, default is 10
A limit on the number of feeds to be returned, between 1 and 100.
offsetoptional, default is 0
Determines the starting point.
Returns
Returns a list of feeds in the account.
Each entry in the array is a separate Feed object. If no more feeds are available, the resulting array is empty.
GET /v1/feed
var axios = require('axios');
var config = {
method: 'get',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds?limit=10',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
}
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"total": 373,
"offset": 0,
"limit": 10,
"data": [
{
"id": "cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v",
"title": "BBC - Homepage",
"source_url": "http://bbc.com",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v.xml",
"description": "Breaking news, sport, TV, radio and a whole lot more. The BBC informs, educates and entertains - wherever you are, whatever your age.",
"icon": "https://gn-web-assets.api.bbc.com/wwhp/20220322-0833-37491ec2b6e5b4c43bda3673e521e8164a789b87/responsive/img/apple-touch/apple-touch-180.jpg",
"is_active": true
},
{
"id": "tRB1VRwysSuwnHlJ",
"title": "Bitcoin",
"source_url": "https://rss.app/rss-feed?keyword=vanadzor"
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/tRB1VRwysSuwnHlJ.xml",
"description": "#Bitcoin generated by RSS.app",
"icon": "https://rss.app/favicon.ico",
"is_active": true
},
{
"id": "tq7X9v2dKgkTre59",
"source_url": "https://rss.app/rss-feed?topicId=technology"
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/tq7X9v2dKgkTre59.xml",
"title": "Technology",
"description": "#Technology generated by RSS.app",
"icon": "https://rss.app/favicon.ico",
"is_active": true
},
{...}
]
}
Update Feed
Update an existing feed by its unique feed ID.
Parameters
idREQUIRED, string
Unique identifier for the object.
titleoptional, string
Feed title. The title of the feed.
descriptionoptional, string
Description. The description of the feed.
iconoptional, string
URL of the icon of the feed.
GET /v1/feed
var axios = require('axios');
var data = JSON.stringify({
"title": "New title for Feed"
});
var config = {
method: 'PATCH',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
data : data
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"id": "ty0efZXfUX3BQoh8",
"title": "New title for Feed",
"source_url": "https://rss.app/rss-feed?topicId=technology",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/ty0efZXfUX3BQoh8.xml",
"description": "#Technology generated by RSS.app",
"icon": "https://rss.app/favicon.ico",
"is_active": true
}
Retrieve Feed Settings
Retrieve the details of an existing feed settings by providing its unique feed ID. The feed ID can be found from the ‘Create Feed’ request or the ‘Feed List’ request.
Parameters
No parameters
Returns
A feed settings is returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
GET /v1/feed
var axios = require('axios')
var config = {
method: 'GET',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id/settings',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
}
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"customAuthor": "Custom Author"
}
Update Feed Settings
Update an existing feed settings by its unique feed ID.
Parameters
feedIdREQUIRED, string
Unique identifier for the object.
customAuthoroptional, string
The customAuthor field allows you to specify an individual author or content creator who is not necessarily the standard author (e.g., automated systems or other external sources).
For reset to default value, need pass
null
GET /v1/feed
var axios = require('axios');
var data = JSON.stringify({
"customAuthor": "Custom Author"
});
var config = {
method: 'PATCH',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id/settings',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
data : data
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"customAuthor": "Custom Author"
}
Delete Feed
You can delete feeds via the feed management page of the RSS.app dashboard. Deleted feeds will be removed from the bundles. Feeds can also be deleted via the API.
Parameters
No parameters
Returns
The feed id and the deletion flag is returned. If the feed has already been deleted, an error message is returned stating ‘feed has already been deleted’.
DELETE /v1/feed/:id
var axios = require('axios');
var config = {
method: 'delete',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/feeds/:feed_id',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
}
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"id": "zScdlc0QIdfuBNA6",
"deleted": true
}
Bundles
Bundles represents news feeds in your RSS.app account. With the RSS.app API, you can effortlessly manage your news feeds by performing various actions such as creating, retrieving, deleting, or listing all the feeds associated with your account.
Each feed encapsulates a collection of items, including titles, images, and short descriptions of individual posts. By utilizing the API, you can efficiently organize and curate your news feeds, ensuring that you stay up-to-date with the latest content from your favorite sources.
The Bundle Object
Attributes
idstring
Unique identifier for the object.
namestring
Bundle name. This can be edited from the RSS.app dashboard.
descriptionstring
Description. The description of the bundle.
iconstring
URL of the icon of the bundle.
feedsarray
Array of id feeds
itemsarray
Array of feeds
urlstring
The URL of the resource described by the item.
titlestring
Title
description_textstring
Description in plain text format
description_htmlstring
Description in HTML format. If there is no description, this field will be empty.
thumbnailstring
Thumbnail URL
authorsarray
Array of authors as objects. If there is no author, an empty array will be returned.
authorsobject
Object represents an author
namestring
Name of the author
date_publisheddate string
Published date
ENDPOINTS
THE BUNDLE OBJECT
{
"id": "_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus",
"name": "Sports",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus.xml",
"description": "",
"icon": "",
"feeds": [
"SQ27oAt2BI9Rcf8p",
"t4f8yuPcD6iyfdXK"
],
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/av/football/67592514",
"title": "'He's the second best keeper in the league' - Ten Hag on Onana",
"description_text": "Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Andre Onana's 'strong character' following a series of high-profile errors from the keeper.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/cpsprodpb/66BB/production/_131899262_p0gx2m8y.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:54:46.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://olympics.com/en/news/fans-iconic-olympic-moments",
"title": "'Magical,' 'goosebumps', 'poignant' – sports fans describe watching iconic moments at an Olympic Games",
"description_text": "From Cathy Freeman's raucously-supported historic run to a dramatic upset in curling that left the arena silent, fans share what it's like to be in the stands at an Olympic Games, as more tickets go on sale for Paris 2024.",
"description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://olympics.com/en/video/nastia-liukin-wins-individual-all-around-gold-beijing-2008-replays\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>",
"thumbnail": "https://img.olympics.com/images/image/private/t_social_share_thumb/f_auto/primary/qxiei4gtcnzygvy2zxqm",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:22:02.000Z",
"authors": [
{
"name": "Maggie Hendricks"
}
]
},
{
"url": "https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/brock-purdy-im-not-really-sentimental-returning-to-philly",
"title": "Brock Purdy: I'm not really sentimental returning to Philly",
"description_text": "One of the most anticipated games of the year will kick off in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon and one of the reasons everyone has been looking forward to the 49ers' visit is what happened the last time they were in town.",
"thumbnail": "https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/a21a908/2147483647/strip/true/crop/3000x1688+0+0/resize/1440x810!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F89%2F4f%2F0435182e46de8b7c2c9149c504a8%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1813898176",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:21:02.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/67590974",
"title": "Pakistan's Butt given first role since spot-fixing",
"description_text": "The former Pakistan captain was banned from cricket in 2010 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/C59D/production/_131898505_gettyimages-129525390.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:19:25.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/67587319",
"title": "Nadal to return at January's Brisbane International",
"description_text": "Former world number one Rafael Nadal will return to tennis at the Brisbane International after nearly a year out with injury.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/11787/production/_124395517_bbcbreakingnewsgraphic.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:03:50.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
Create Bundle
Create bundle from your feeds by using the following parameters:
Parameters
nameREQUIRED
A bundle name
feedsREQUIRED
Array of feeds example ['iVlcKYisg2g3bSwp', 'XRNElr63Q6RQuCNk']
Returns
A bundle returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
POST /v1/bundles
var axios = require('axios');
var data = JSON.stringify({"name":"New Bundle", "feeds": ["cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v"]});
var config = {
method: 'post',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
data : data
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"id": "_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus",
"name": "Sports",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus.xml",
"description": "",
"icon": "",
"feeds": [
"SQ27oAt2BI9Rcf8p",
"t4f8yuPcD6iyfdXK"
],
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/av/football/67592514",
"title": "'He's the second best keeper in the league' - Ten Hag on Onana",
"description_text": "Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Andre Onana's 'strong character' following a series of high-profile errors from the keeper.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/cpsprodpb/66BB/production/_131899262_p0gx2m8y.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:54:46.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://olympics.com/en/news/fans-iconic-olympic-moments",
"title": "'Magical,' 'goosebumps', 'poignant' – sports fans describe watching iconic moments at an Olympic Games",
"description_text": "From Cathy Freeman's raucously-supported historic run to a dramatic upset in curling that left the arena silent, fans share what it's like to be in the stands at an Olympic Games, as more tickets go on sale for Paris 2024.",
"description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://olympics.com/en/video/nastia-liukin-wins-individual-all-around-gold-beijing-2008-replays\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>",
"thumbnail": "https://img.olympics.com/images/image/private/t_social_share_thumb/f_auto/primary/qxiei4gtcnzygvy2zxqm",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:22:02.000Z",
"authors": [
{
"name": "Maggie Hendricks"
}
]
},
{
"url": "https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/brock-purdy-im-not-really-sentimental-returning-to-philly",
"title": "Brock Purdy: I'm not really sentimental returning to Philly",
"description_text": "One of the most anticipated games of the year will kick off in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon and one of the reasons everyone has been looking forward to the 49ers' visit is what happened the last time they were in town.",
"thumbnail": "https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/a21a908/2147483647/strip/true/crop/3000x1688+0+0/resize/1440x810!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F89%2F4f%2F0435182e46de8b7c2c9149c504a8%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1813898176",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:21:02.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/67590974",
"title": "Pakistan's Butt given first role since spot-fixing",
"description_text": "The former Pakistan captain was banned from cricket in 2010 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/C59D/production/_131898505_gettyimages-129525390.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:19:25.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/67587319",
"title": "Nadal to return at January's Brisbane International",
"description_text": "Former world number one Rafael Nadal will return to tennis at the Brisbane International after nearly a year out with injury.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/11787/production/_124395517_bbcbreakingnewsgraphic.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:03:50.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
Retrieve Bundle
Retrieve the details of an existing bundle by providing its unique bundle ID.
The bundle ID can be found from the ‘Create Bundle’ request or the Bundle List’ request.
Parameters
sortOPTIONAL
Sorts the articles in the bundle.
Available values:
last_added,
date.
If omitted, the bundle uses the sort preference set in the dashboard.
Returns
A bundle is returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
GET /v1/bundles/:id
var axios = require('axios')
var config = {
method: 'get',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
}
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"id": "_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus",
"name": "Sports",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus.xml",
"description": "",
"icon": "",
"feeds": [
"SQ27oAt2BI9Rcf8p",
"t4f8yuPcD6iyfdXK"
],
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/av/football/67592514",
"title": "'He's the second best keeper in the league' - Ten Hag on Onana",
"description_text": "Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Andre Onana's 'strong character' following a series of high-profile errors from the keeper.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/cpsprodpb/66BB/production/_131899262_p0gx2m8y.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:54:46.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://olympics.com/en/news/fans-iconic-olympic-moments",
"title": "'Magical,' 'goosebumps', 'poignant' – sports fans describe watching iconic moments at an Olympic Games",
"description_text": "From Cathy Freeman's raucously-supported historic run to a dramatic upset in curling that left the arena silent, fans share what it's like to be in the stands at an Olympic Games, as more tickets go on sale for Paris 2024.",
"description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://olympics.com/en/video/nastia-liukin-wins-individual-all-around-gold-beijing-2008-replays\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>",
"thumbnail": "https://img.olympics.com/images/image/private/t_social_share_thumb/f_auto/primary/qxiei4gtcnzygvy2zxqm",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:22:02.000Z",
"authors": [
{
"name": "Maggie Hendricks"
}
]
},
{
"url": "https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/brock-purdy-im-not-really-sentimental-returning-to-philly",
"title": "Brock Purdy: I'm not really sentimental returning to Philly",
"description_text": "One of the most anticipated games of the year will kick off in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon and one of the reasons everyone has been looking forward to the 49ers' visit is what happened the last time they were in town.",
"thumbnail": "https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/a21a908/2147483647/strip/true/crop/3000x1688+0+0/resize/1440x810!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F89%2F4f%2F0435182e46de8b7c2c9149c504a8%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1813898176",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:21:02.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/67590974",
"title": "Pakistan's Butt given first role since spot-fixing",
"description_text": "The former Pakistan captain was banned from cricket in 2010 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/C59D/production/_131898505_gettyimages-129525390.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:19:25.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/67587319",
"title": "Nadal to return at January's Brisbane International",
"description_text": "Former world number one Rafael Nadal will return to tennis at the Brisbane International after nearly a year out with injury.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/11787/production/_124395517_bbcbreakingnewsgraphic.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:03:50.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
List All Bundles
View a list of bundles created in the account.
Parameters
limitoptional, default is 10
A limit on the number of bundles to be returned, between 1 and 100.
offsetoptional, default is 0
Determines the starting point.
Returns
Returns a list of bundles in the account.
Each entry in the array is a separate Bundle object. If no more bundles are available, the resulting array is empty.
GET /v1/bundles
var axios = require('axios');
var config = {
method: 'get',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles?limit=10',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
}
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"total": 373,
"offset": 0,
"limit": 10,
"data": [
{
"id": "_joPepQ4OTzwPFhNl",
"name": "BUNDLE API",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_joPepQ4OTzwPFhNl.xml",
"description": "",
"icon": "https://th.bing.com/th/id/OIP.4siKIW3oZ4kEo0vkEVQ5hgHaLH?pid=ImgDet&rs=1",
"feeds": ["cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v", "tRB1VRwysSuwnHlJ", "tq7X9v2dKgkTre59"]
},
{
"id": "_tRB1VRwysSuwnHlJ",
"name": "Sport bundle",
"description": "Bundle with sport events",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_tRB1VRwysSuwnHlJ.xml",
"feeds": []
},
{
"id": "_tq7X9v2dKgkTre59",
"name": "Logs bundle",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_tq7X9v2dKgkTre59.xml",
"description": "Bundle for logs detections",
},
{...}
]
}
Update Bundle
Update an existing bundle by its unique bundle ID.
Parameters
idREQUIRED, string
Unique identifier for the object.
nameoptional, string
Bundle name. This can be edited from the RSS.app dashboard.
descriptionoptional, string
Description. The description of the bundle.
iconoptional, string
URL of the icon of the bundle.
PATCH /v1/bundles/:id
var axios = require('axios');
var data = JSON.stringify({"name":"New Bundle"});
var config = {
method: 'patch',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
data : data
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"id": "_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus",
"name": "Sports",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus.xml",
"description": "",
"icon": "",
"feeds": [
"SQ27oAt2BI9Rcf8p",
"t4f8yuPcD6iyfdXK"
],
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/av/football/67592514",
"title": "'He's the second best keeper in the league' - Ten Hag on Onana",
"description_text": "Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Andre Onana's 'strong character' following a series of high-profile errors from the keeper.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/cpsprodpb/66BB/production/_131899262_p0gx2m8y.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:54:46.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://olympics.com/en/news/fans-iconic-olympic-moments",
"title": "'Magical,' 'goosebumps', 'poignant' – sports fans describe watching iconic moments at an Olympic Games",
"description_text": "From Cathy Freeman's raucously-supported historic run to a dramatic upset in curling that left the arena silent, fans share what it's like to be in the stands at an Olympic Games, as more tickets go on sale for Paris 2024.",
"description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://olympics.com/en/video/nastia-liukin-wins-individual-all-around-gold-beijing-2008-replays\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>",
"thumbnail": "https://img.olympics.com/images/image/private/t_social_share_thumb/f_auto/primary/qxiei4gtcnzygvy2zxqm",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:22:02.000Z",
"authors": [
{
"name": "Maggie Hendricks"
}
]
},
{
"url": "https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/brock-purdy-im-not-really-sentimental-returning-to-philly",
"title": "Brock Purdy: I'm not really sentimental returning to Philly",
"description_text": "One of the most anticipated games of the year will kick off in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon and one of the reasons everyone has been looking forward to the 49ers' visit is what happened the last time they were in town.",
"thumbnail": "https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/a21a908/2147483647/strip/true/crop/3000x1688+0+0/resize/1440x810!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F89%2F4f%2F0435182e46de8b7c2c9149c504a8%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1813898176",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:21:02.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/67590974",
"title": "Pakistan's Butt given first role since spot-fixing",
"description_text": "The former Pakistan captain was banned from cricket in 2010 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/C59D/production/_131898505_gettyimages-129525390.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:19:25.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/67587319",
"title": "Nadal to return at January's Brisbane International",
"description_text": "Former world number one Rafael Nadal will return to tennis at the Brisbane International after nearly a year out with injury.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/11787/production/_124395517_bbcbreakingnewsgraphic.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:03:50.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
Add Bundle Feed
You can add feed via the feed management page of the RSS.app dashboard. Deleted feeds will be removed from the bundles. Feeds can also be deleted via the API.
Parameters
No parameters
Returns
A bundle returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
PUT /v1/bundles/:id/feeds/:feedId
var axios = require('axios');
var config = {
method: 'put',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/feeds/:feed_id',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"id": "_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus",
"name": "Sports",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_Jraf3tbwCJZGfJus.xml",
"description": "",
"icon": "",
"feeds": [
"SQ27oAt2BI9Rcf8p",
"t4f8yuPcD6iyfdXK"
],
"items": [
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/av/football/67592514",
"title": "'He's the second best keeper in the league' - Ten Hag on Onana",
"description_text": "Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Andre Onana's 'strong character' following a series of high-profile errors from the keeper.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/cpsprodpb/66BB/production/_131899262_p0gx2m8y.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:54:46.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://olympics.com/en/news/fans-iconic-olympic-moments",
"title": "'Magical,' 'goosebumps', 'poignant' – sports fans describe watching iconic moments at an Olympic Games",
"description_text": "From Cathy Freeman's raucously-supported historic run to a dramatic upset in curling that left the arena silent, fans share what it's like to be in the stands at an Olympic Games, as more tickets go on sale for Paris 2024.",
"description_html": "<div><div style=\"left: 0; width: 100%; height: 0; position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%;\"><iframe src=\"https://olympics.com/en/video/nastia-liukin-wins-individual-all-around-gold-beijing-2008-replays\" style=\"border: 0; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; position: absolute;\" allowfullscreen scrolling=\"no\" allow=\"encrypted-media\"></iframe></div></div>",
"thumbnail": "https://img.olympics.com/images/image/private/t_social_share_thumb/f_auto/primary/qxiei4gtcnzygvy2zxqm",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:22:02.000Z",
"authors": [
{
"name": "Maggie Hendricks"
}
]
},
{
"url": "https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/brock-purdy-im-not-really-sentimental-returning-to-philly",
"title": "Brock Purdy: I'm not really sentimental returning to Philly",
"description_text": "One of the most anticipated games of the year will kick off in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon and one of the reasons everyone has been looking forward to the 49ers' visit is what happened the last time they were in town.",
"thumbnail": "https://nbcsports.brightspotcdn.com/dims4/default/a21a908/2147483647/strip/true/crop/3000x1688+0+0/resize/1440x810!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F89%2F4f%2F0435182e46de8b7c2c9149c504a8%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F1813898176",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:21:02.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/67590974",
"title": "Pakistan's Butt given first role since spot-fixing",
"description_text": "The former Pakistan captain was banned from cricket in 2010 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/C59D/production/_131898505_gettyimages-129525390.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:19:25.000Z",
"authors": []
},
{
"url": "https://www.bbc.com/sport/tennis/67587319",
"title": "Nadal to return at January's Brisbane International",
"description_text": "Former world number one Rafael Nadal will return to tennis at the Brisbane International after nearly a year out with injury.",
"thumbnail": "https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/live-experience/cps/624/cpsprodpb/11787/production/_124395517_bbcbreakingnewsgraphic.jpg",
"date_published": "2023-12-01T13:03:50.000Z",
"authors": []
}
]
}
Bundle Delete Feed
You can delete feeds via the feed management page of the RSS.app dashboard. Deleted feeds will be removed from the bundles. Feeds can also be deleted via the API.
Parameters
No parameters
Returns
A bundle returned. Otherwise, an error is returned.
DELETE /v1/bundled/:id/feeds/:feedId
var axios = require('axios');
var config = {
method: 'delete',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id/feeds/:feed_id',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET',
'Content-Type': 'application/json'
},
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"id": "_joPepQ4OTzwPFhNl",
"name": "BUNDLE API",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/_joPepQ4OTzwPFhNl.xml",
"description": "",
"icon": "https://th.bing.com/th/id/OIP.4siKIW3oZ4kEo0vkEVQ5hgHaLH?pid=ImgDet&rs=1",
"feeds": ["cYVBYcpUEbgXfg9v", "tRB1VRwysSuwnHlJ", "tq7X9v2dKgkTre59"]
}
Delete Bundle
You can delete bundles via the feed management page of the RSS.app dashboard. Deleted bundles will be removed from the bundles. Bundles can also be deleted via the API.
Parameters
No parameters
Returns
The bundle id and the deletion flag is returned. If the bundle has already been deleted, an error message is returned stating bundle has already been deleted’.
DELETE /v1/bundles/:id
var axios = require('axios');
var config = {
method: 'delete',
url: 'https://api.rss.app/v1/bundles/:bundle_id',
headers: {
'Authorization': 'Bearer YOUR_API_KEY:YOUR_API_SECRET'
}
};
axios(config)
.then(function (response) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(response.data));
})
.catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
RESPONSE
{
"id": "_zScdlc0QIdfuBNA6",
"deleted": true
}
Webhooks
The webhook feature enables real-time updates for feeds by sending notifications to a designated URL. Webhooks can be activated from the API settings page , where the target URL for receiving updates is specified. Each webhook request contains details about the feed and any new or modified items.
A test request option is available to confirm that the webhook setup is functioning correctly. Custom filters can be applied to determine which feed updates trigger notifications. The webhook settings page includes a history of all webhook calls for monitoring and troubleshooting purposes. Subscriptions can be configured to receive updates for all feeds, specific bundles, or individual feeds.
Verifying webhook signatures
When signing is enabled for a webhook, every request includes an
RSSApp-Signature header so your server can cryptographically verify the request came from rss.app. Enable it from the API settings page — you'll see the full secret exactly once. Save it somewhere safe.
The header has the format:
RSSApp-Signature: t=1716220800,v1=a3f9b2c8e7d6...
where
t is the Unix timestamp (seconds) at which we sent the request and
v1 is the hex-encoded HMAC-SHA256 signature of the string
${t}.${raw_body} using your signing secret as the HMAC key.
Two things to get right:
1. Reject requests where the timestamp is more than 300 secondsaway from your server's clock. This prevents replay attacks where an attacker captures a valid request and re-sends it later.
2. Always use a timing-safe comparison when checking the signature (
crypto.timingSafeEqual in Node,
hmac.compare_digest in Python,
hash_equals in PHP). A simple
=== leaks signature bytes through timing.
import crypto from 'crypto'; import express from 'express'; const app = express(); // Capture the raw body BEFORE any JSON parsing. app.post('/webhook', express.raw({ type: 'application/json' }), (req, res) => { const header = req.headers['rssapp-signature']; if (!header) return res.status(401).send('Missing signature'); const parts = Object.fromEntries(header.split(',').map((p) => p.split('='))); const timestamp = parseInt(parts.t, 10); const signature = parts.v1; if (Math.abs(Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000) - timestamp) > 300) { return res.status(401).send('Timestamp out of tolerance'); } const expected = crypto .createHmac('sha256', process.env.RSSAPP_WEBHOOK_SECRET) .update(`${timestamp}.${req.body.toString('utf8')}`) .digest('hex'); const valid = crypto.timingSafeEqual( Buffer.from(signature, 'hex'), Buffer.from(expected, 'hex') ); if (!valid) return res.status(401).send('Invalid signature'); const payload = JSON.parse(req.body.toString('utf8')); // ... handle payload ... res.status(200).send('ok'); });
import hmac, hashlib, time, os from flask import Flask, request, abort app = Flask(__name__) @app.route('/webhook', methods=['POST']) def webhook(): header = request.headers.get('RSSApp-Signature') if not header: abort(401, 'Missing signature') parts = dict(p.split('=', 1) for p in header.split(',')) timestamp = int(parts['t']) signature = parts['v1'] if abs(int(time.time()) - timestamp) > 300: abort(401, 'Timestamp out of tolerance') secret = os.environ['RSSAPP_WEBHOOK_SECRET'].encode() expected = hmac.new( secret, f'{timestamp}.{request.get_data(as_text=True)}'.encode(), hashlib.sha256, ).hexdigest() if not hmac.compare_digest(signature, expected): abort(401, 'Invalid signature') payload = request.get_json() # ... handle payload ... return 'ok', 200
<?php $rawBody = file_get_contents('php://input'); $header = $_SERVER['HTTP_RSSAPP_SIGNATURE'] ?? ''; if (!$header) { http_response_code(401); exit('Missing signature'); } $parts = []; foreach (explode(',', $header) as $p) { [$k, $v] = explode('=', $p, 2); $parts[$k] = $v; } $timestamp = (int) $parts['t']; $signature = $parts['v1']; if (abs(time() - $timestamp) > 300) { http_response_code(401); exit('Timestamp out of tolerance'); } $secret = getenv('RSSAPP_WEBHOOK_SECRET'); $expected = hash_hmac('sha256', "{$timestamp}.{$rawBody}", $secret); if (!hash_equals($expected, $signature)) { http_response_code(401); exit('Invalid signature'); } $payload = json_decode($rawBody, true); // ... handle payload ... http_response_code(200); echo 'ok';
Webhook Event Object
The webhook event object contains detailed information about the feed update. Below are the fields included in the request object sent to the target URL:
Attributes
idstring
Unique identifier for the webhook event.
typestring
Indicates the event type (feed_update is only used for now).
feedobject
Contains metadata about the feed
idstring
A unique identifier for the feed, which allows you to track which feed triggered the webhook.
titlestring
The title of the RSS feed, typically sourced from the feed`s metadata.
source_urlstring
The URL of the website or source from which the feed originates.
rss_feed_urlstring
The URL of the RSS feed in XML format. You can access this URL to retrieve the full feed data.
descriptionstring
A brief description of the feed`s content, giving context about the type of information being aggregated.
iconstring
A URL pointing to the favicon or icon of the source, often used for display purposes in widgets or applications.
dataobject
Contains feed update details.
items_newarray of objects
Contains information about new items added to the feed since the last webhook event.
urlstring
The URL linking to the full content of the new item.
titlestring
The title of the new item.
description_textstring
A short summary or excerpt of the item’s content.
thumbnailstring
The URL of the thumbnail image associated with the item.
date_publisheddate string
The timestamp of when the item was published.
authorsarray of objects
Array of authors as objects. If there is no author, an empty array will be returned.
namestring
Name of the author
items_changedarray of objects
Contains information about items that have been modified since the last webhook event.
urlstring
The URL linking to the full content of the updated item.
titlestring
The title of the updated item.
description_textstring
A short summary or excerpt of the item’s content.
thumbnailstring
The URL of the thumbnail image associated with the item.
date_publisheddate string
The timestamp of when the item was published.
authorsarray of objects
Array of authors as objects. If there is no author, an empty array will be returned.
namestring
Name of the author
WEBHOOK REQUEST OBJECT
{
"id": "evt_bbMGHz1x5T0UCEos",
"type": "feed_update",
"feed": {
"id": "q5JyPDGJvSe6pDuN",
"title": "Business News - Latest Headlines on CNN Business | CNN Business",
"source_url": "https://www.cnn.com/business",
"rss_feed_url": "https://rss.app/feeds/q5JyPDGJvSe6pDuN.xml",
"description": "View the latest business news about the world’s top companies, and explore articles on global markets, finance, tech, and the innovations driving us forward.",
"icon": "https://www.cnn.com/media/sites/cnn/apple-touch-icon.png",
"is_active": true
},
"data": {
"items_new": [
{
"url": "https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/12/economy/retail-cards-interest-rates-study/index.html",
"title": "Retail credit card interest rates reach record high | CNN Business",
"description_text": "When you’re making a purchase at a store’s checkout counter, you may be invited to sign up for the retailer’s store card and promised an initial discount on what you’re buying, plus future perks.",
"thumbnail": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/gettyimages-1590519676-copy.jpg?c=16x9&q=w_800,c_fill",
"date_published": "2024-09-12T17:52:59.000Z",
"authors": [
{
"name": "Jeanne Sahadi"
}
]
},
{
"url": "https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/12/business/kalshi-political-betting-prediction-market/index.html",
"title": "Federal judge allows prediction market Kalshi to offer betting on upcoming US elections | CNN Business",
"description_text": "A federal judge cleared the way on Thursday for legal political gambling in the United States, rejecting a federal watchdog’s last-minute effort to delay a prediction market from offering bets on the November elections.",
"thumbnail": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/c-2020-08-30t180612z-1211798736-rc2ioi9xj295-rtrmadp-3-usa-legal.jpg?c=16x9&q=w_800,c_fill",
"date_published": "2024-09-12T18:11:25.000Z",
"authors": [
{
"name": "Piper HudspethBlackburn"
}
]
}
],
"items_changed": []
}
}