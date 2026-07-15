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Google News RSS Feed
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Google News RSS Feed

Create RSS feeds for any Google News topic, search, or location

Paste a Google News URL or enter any search term to create your feed
Breaking news alerts
Automatic updates
Connect everywhere

Popular Google News Feeds

Click to create — these feeds are ready to use

Google News RSS logo
Technology News

https://news.google.com/search?q=technology%20news&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

Google News RSS logo
Business News

https://news.google.com/search?q=Business%20News&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

Google News RSS logo
Sports News

https://news.google.com/search?q=sports%20news%20today&hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen

How to create Google News RSS feed

Get started in under 30 seconds

1

Copy the URL

Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL

2

Paste & Generate

Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"

3

Connect Anywhere

Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS

Who uses Google News RSS feeds?

Popular use cases from our community

📺

Media monitoring

Track news coverage of your brand, executives, or industry

🎯

Competitive intelligence

Get instant alerts when competitors make announcements

🔬

Research automation

Aggregate news on specific topics for research projects

📣

PR tracking

Monitor press coverage and media mentions automatically

📊

Market analysis

Follow industry trends and regulatory news by region

Alert automation

Send news alerts to Slack, Teams, email, or any app

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