RSS Feed
Facebook RSS Feed
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Facebook RSS Feed

Follow Facebook Pages via RSS — no Facebook account needed

Paste any public Facebook Page URL below
Public profiles
30 seconds setup
Never miss a post

Popular Facebook Feeds

Click to create — these feeds are ready to use

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Wired

https://www.facebook.com/wired/

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NASA

https://www.facebook.com/NASA/

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TED

https://www.facebook.com/TED/

How to create Facebook RSS feed

Get started in under 30 seconds

1

Copy the URL

Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL

2

Paste & Generate

Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"

3

Connect Anywhere

Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS

Who uses Facebook RSS feeds?

Popular use cases from our community

🎯

Brand monitoring

Track competitor pages and see their engagement strategies

📊

News aggregation

Follow news organizations and publishers on Facebook

💡

Local business tracking

Monitor local businesses and community pages

🔍

Event discovery

Stay updated on organization events and announcements

📈

Government updates

Track official pages for policy and community updates

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