Telegram RSS Feed
Read Telegram public channels without installing the app
Paste any public Telegram channel URL below
Create custom Telegram feeds
Generate Telegram feeds with the settings below
Generate RSS Feed of Telegram Channel
Popular Telegram Feeds
Click to create — these feeds are ready to use
Quotes & Motivation
https://t.me/s/quote
Remote Jobs
https://t.me/s/remotejobss
Design Inspiration
https://t.me/s/designinspiration
How to create Telegram RSS feed
Get started in under 30 seconds
Copy the URL
Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL
Paste & Generate
Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"
Connect Anywhere
Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS
Who uses Telegram RSS feeds?
Popular use cases from our community
Crypto & finance
Track market analysis and trading signal channels
Tech news
Follow developer and tech announcement channels
Breaking news
Monitor news channels for rapid updates
Research
Track niche topic channels without app switching
Regional news
Follow local and regional news channels
Instant alerts
Get notifications via Telegram, Slack, Discord, or email bots
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