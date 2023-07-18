Create RSS Feeds
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Resilience
How can we build resilient organisations? In a perma-crisis world, resilience helps us weather the storms. Resilience is a weekly newsletter about how you can build resilience into businesse
International Intrigue
A weekly foreign affairs newsletter but different. Written by two former diplomats, it's insightful, irreverent and fun. No insider jargon, just digestible analysis with a few lols thrown in
petestarkcore (american politics)
Analysis and commentary around American elections and what to expect
Mexico Desde Afuera
A curated weekly newsletter about the latest on Mexico, reported by the Foreign Press. Written to the expat community in Mexico and the Mexican community abroad.
Econ Dev Show
The Econ Dev Show is a podcast, email newsletter, and blog of actionable strategies, fresh news, insights, and ideas from the economic development community and your host, Dane Carlson.
Crime and Punishment: Why the Poor Stay Poor in America
How Our Laws and Culture Create a Cycle of Economic, Racial and Environmental Inequality...and What We Can Do To Change It.
The Merge
We think National Defense news is boring and hard to sift through, so we created a newsletter to fix it. We make sense of defense business and tech happenings in an enjoyable way that makes
Tangle
An independent, ad-free, subscriber supported politics newsletter that summarizes the best arguments of the day from the left, right and center.
ExcessDeathsAU
The Australian government (federal, state and local levels) committed democide, during ‘covid zero’ and beyond. Here I document their crimes.
Simple Politics with Kim Wehle
Read. Learn. Vote. I am a law professor and ABC News analyst and my Substack, SimplePolitics, does a twice weekly post on legal basics which cover the non-stop groundbreaking legal news in
FCI Weekly
An email newsletter analyzing current events in the intersection between the businesses fighting (and enabling) financial crime, the criminals, and the government.
MakeItPolitical
Trending in Politics #makeitpolitical
Passport History
Tom's website passport-collector.com is a goldmine of passports and their history.
Great Power Politics
Great Power Politics is a free newsletter dedicated to exploring the history of international politics. From the great powers of Europe to the Cold War and beyond, I write about the conflict
ASEAN Wonk
Get smarter faster on the worlds most dynamic region.
HEMRAJ's Newsletter
Everything that you can think of, and that I find worth talking about.
Same Shit, Different Government (SSDG)
Truth against politics! I'm Mike Hampton, a South African activist sharing news and writing articles that slice through global war and other geopolitical propaganda.
Mixed Migration—hebdo
Mixed Migration—hebdo compiles, curates, and drops into your inbox each Monday the last week's global press coverage of migration policy developments, from remote borders to UN headquarter
The Lucretia Report, Week in Review
The Week in Review newsletter brings you all the most important stories of the week, every week, from our unapologetically progressive perspective. New editions every Friday evening!
The Civic Librarian
Your trusty librarian connecting you with civic information. Enthusiastic explorer of .gov domains. An advocate of staying engaged, informed, and curious!
The Glimpse | World News
The objective of The Glimpse is to offer a brief overview of world news events throughout the week. While not exhaustive, our hope is these stories can provide a small window into global eve
"Tax Tidbits"
Approximately once a week I send out a newsletter with all sorts of tax and related information and tax saving tips. These tax tips are focused on individual taxpayers, small business owners
OSINTSUM
The OSINTSUM provides a concise and unbiased summary of recent geopolitically-significant events. It is based on open-source reporting, and we include a link to the source article for each
What's Happening in China
What's Happening in China is a weekly newsletter that curates the latest and most important news and developments from China, covering politics, society, economy, culture, technology, and mo