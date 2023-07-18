Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
Some Other Dad
Unpicking the chaos of fatherhood & issues affecting dads.
Attraction Flow
Becoming a better, more competent individual.
Future of Belonging
This newsletter will examine how we can redesign tools and remodel approaches to fulfill the basic human need for belonging over the next decade as loneliness, disconnection, and exclusion b
Effective Habits
Actionaable evidence-based strategies and tools.
Embrace the Suck
We are constantly bombarded with images of seemingly perfect lives on social media, creating a distorted perception of reality. My social media has often shown the imperfections of life.
Brain & Mental Health
Holistic brain & mental health in 5 dimensions.
Mel Makes
A friendly newsletter sharing the things I make.
The Addict Breaker
Useful tips for breaking your addiction.
Traumatized
A newsletter about trauma, C-PTSD, my psychedelic-assisted therapy journey, and stories that shed some light on how I got here.
Nick Lions
10-Minute Sunday Stories For Growing Men. Nick Lions' Sunday short-stories are about the life of a middle-aged man and his mission to reclaim his fading superpowers. But Nick isn't just N
Initiative, “After Hours” by Linda Karimo
Individual/Family Mental Health, helping you transition from work to personal life
The Growth Portal
The Growth Portal is a Self-Improvement Newsletter offering actionable personal development advice. It covers topics like mental health, productivity and fitness.
Letters for Creatives
Helps creative people to make their creative process easier.
That’s Philosophical
Our lives are full of clutter. Get refreshing ideas powered by ancient philosophies to help you navigate the mess. Allow your mind to relax in a world that can’t take a break.
CrazyFitnessGuy Monthly Newsletter
Healthy Living Through Autistic Eyes
Running Tales: After all is said and run
There are so many wonderful and inspiring stories in the world of running - and we wanted to give as many of them as possible the publicity they deserve.
Longevity Minded
Longevity Minded is a newsletter focused on all things longevity where my goal is to help you live a longer and healthier life. Every Thursday morning, you’ll receive an e-mail from me tha
Just Enough to Get Me in Trouble
Personal, vulnerable, and sometimes funny stories. Or, as a reader put it, "Lyle is a writer who will steal your heart and smack you in the face with it, and somehow you'll ask for more. He
Crooked Reads
A monthly collection of three bite-sized book reviews on a theme from a professional book person.
Leadership and Executive coaching Newsletter
I am Gowri S Ramani, an ICF certified Leadership Executive coach. the main aim of my newsletter is to educate about executive coaching. It will talk about all the latest scenarios related to
More Human
The occasional dose on how you can be more human in life, work, and play.
The LifeWalk
The LifeWalk is your guided path to exploration and growth where we explore how to trust your intuition and live your most authentic life.
Exploring Sobriety
Exploring Sobriety is a weekly newsletter about addiction and recovery. It's for anyone who is thinking about quitting an addiction, has already gotten sober, knows someone who is struggling
Conquering Burnout
Conquering Burnout is a newsletter about Burnout Awareness, Prevention and Recovery. My ultimate goal is to illuminate the topic burnout, help you to become aware of it, prevent it and reco