RSS Generator
LOG IN
SIGN UP

Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage

RSS GeneratorRSS Builder
Websites
Topics
Newsletters

Newsletter to RSS Feed

Newsletter name

How it works?

After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Example email address

Tech Munch

Writing about the collision of technology, start-ups and investing in Europe.

Investing
AI
Technology
Visit Newsletter

DXP Report

icon DXP Report

Get access to the latest DXP, CMS, and digital experience headlines in a succinct, weekly email. Plus, read through curated DXP-related conversations across Twitter, LinkedIn, Reddit.

Ecommerce
Technology
Software
Visit Newsletter

Secure by Design

icon Secure by Design

Learn to build softwares that cannot be hacked.

Development
Programming
Cyber Security
Visit Newsletter

The Kaya Toast

icon The Kaya Toast

A weekly curated newsletter of the best from product, design, and development.

Software
Entrepreneurship
Visit Newsletter

Zig Weekly

icon Zig Weekly

Each monday the latest articles, projects and tutorials about Zig.

Software
Visit Newsletter

Product: Level Up

icon Product: Level Up

Level up your product skills over your morning coffee

Product
Personal Development
Entrepreneurial
Visit Newsletter

BaseClass

icon BaseClass

Computing topics explained in plain English. Learn a new topic in under 5 minutes.

Self Improvement
Programming
Software
Visit Newsletter

The Ever Growing Dev

Building a community of ever-growing developers, seeking to improve programming skills, and stay on a journey of continuous self-improvement. Focusing on tips for powering up your programmin

Self Improvement
Programming
Software
Visit Newsletter

Refactoring

icon Refactoring

A bi-weekly column about making great software, working with people, and personal growth

Product
Productivity
Entrepreneurial
Visit Newsletter

The Exit Strategist

icon The Exit Strategist

Selling Your Tech Company for Strategic Value. This newsletter is written to address all aspects of the sale of a technology based business. ThinWe share our 20 plus years of experience repr

Venture Capital
Entrepreneurial
Finance
Visit Newsletter

Unzip.dev

For technical founders, indie hackers, and curious devs.

Development
Programming
Technology
Visit Newsletter

Building an Indie Business

icon Building an Indie Business

Newsletter that sends Building an Indie Business podcast episodes directly to your inbox

Ecommerce
Audio
Business
Visit Newsletter

SaaS Strats

Learn proven strategies used by companies like Slack, Mailchimp, and Dropbox, that help you build, launch & grow your SaaS startup.

Marketing
Technology
Startup
Visit Newsletter

GIMTEC

icon GIMTEC

Become a better software engineer with weekly technical articles.

Education & Learning
Programming
Software
Visit Newsletter

Frontend Planet

Get the latest frontend development resources delivered straight to your inbox for FREE.

Creator
Development
Design
Visit Newsletter

Game Dev Digest

icon Game Dev Digest

The Newsletter about Unity game dev. A free, weekly newsletter containing Unity game dev news, articles, tips, tricks, assets, videos and more. Everything you need to keep up-to-date in t

Education & Learning
AR & VR
News
Visit Newsletter

INTREPID INSIDE

icon INTREPID INSIDE

INTREPID (https://intrepid-project.eu/) is a European-funded project which aims to help first responders be more efficient by taking less risks. To do so it develops tool kit with software,

Innovation
AI
Technology
Visit Newsletter

The Senior Mindset Series

Get a series of curated essays on the mindset of a senior software engineer. What it takes to get there, what should you do when you're there, how to change the way you think.

Hiring & Jobs
Self Improvement
Software
Visit Newsletter

technologic

icon technologic

Technology made simple.

DevOps
Education & Learning
Technology
Visit Newsletter

Bright Dev Newsletter

icon Bright Dev Newsletter

Fresh dev tips about iOS, Android, web and Blockchain development. First-hand info about our free workshops and webinars for developers and project managers. No spam. No job offers. Only onc

Mobile
Technology
Startup
Visit Newsletter

Flutter Digest

icon Flutter Digest

Tous les lundis à 08h00, recevez dans votre boîte aux lettres le meilleur de l’actualité autour de Flutter. Articles, vidéos, bibliothèques… vous aurez toutes les cartes en main po

Design
Technology
Software
Visit Newsletter

Technically

icon Technically

Technically breaks down software engineering in simple language so you can impress your boss. Join 30K+ people getting more technical:

Product
Technology
Software
Visit Newsletter

Friday Finds

The best of learning, design & technology

Communities
Other
Business
Visit Newsletter

Algorithmically Speaking

icon Algorithmically Speaking

A journey through the most beautiful algorithmic problems and solutions in the history of Computer Science.

Education & Learning
Technology
Software
Visit Newsletter