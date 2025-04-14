How to Display YouTube Videos on Your Website

If you’re a content creator, blogger, or business looking to showcase your YouTube videos on your website, you’re in the right place. Embedding your YouTube videos directly on your site can help drive more traffic to your YouTube channel, keep your visitors engaged, and add fresh content to your website. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to easily display your YouTube videos using RSS.app and a simple embed code.

Why Display Your YouTube Videos on Your Website?

Displaying your YouTube videos on your website has several advantages:

Increased Engagement: Keep visitors on your website longer by giving them easy access to your videos.

Boost Traffic: Encourages viewers to subscribe to your YouTube channel, potentially increasing your view count.

Fresh Content: Keep your website updated with the latest videos from your channel without having to manually update it every time you post.

Generate Your YouTube RSS Feed

1. Paste your Youtube account URL into our Youtube RSS Feed Generator .

2. Click Generate.

3. Click Save to My Feeds.

Add the Youtube RSS Feed to your Website

1. Choose Your Widget Style

Start by selecting the widget style that best fits your website. Whether you prefer a carousel, grid, or list format, you can easily choose the layout that works for you.

2. Customize the Look

By clicking Customize, you can change the widget's font, background color, and card layout to match your site's aesthetic. You can also tweak the size and spacing to ensure it looks polished and fits perfectly within your page.

3. Embed the Code into Your Website

Once you’re satisfied with how the widget looks, click Add to Website. RSS.app will generate the JavaScript or iFrame embed code. Simply copy the code and paste it directly into your website's HTML.

And that's it! Your YouTube feed is now live on your site. As you upload new videos, the feed will automatically update, keeping your visitors engaged with fresh content.

Conclusion