ROCK PAPER RADIO

ROCK PAPER RADIO

A weekly dispatch for misfits and unlikely optimists.

Creativity
Audio
Podcast
Paths Less Trodden

Paths Less Trodden

Interviews with entrepreneurs, writers, adventurers, athletes, creators - but those who have taken a path less trodden, are carving out the future in unusual ways and typically have contrari

Creativity
Audio
Entrepreneurial
Wavve Audio Insider

Get better at podcasting. Join 180,000+ others who depend on the Wavve Audio Insider newsletter to take their podcast and audio marketing to the next level.

Creator
Audio
Marketing
Platform &amp;amp; Stream

Essential roundup of music streaming news.

Innovation
Audio
Music
Podcast Bestie

A weekly newsletter and best friend to podcasters seeking jobs, industry info, craft tips, marketing strategies, and creative inspiration.

Creator Economy
Audio
Media
Crossing Topanga

Political/Historical Non-Fiction Serialized Book, Short Stories and Musings...All available in text or audio

History
Audio
Politics
Open The Mic Newsletter

Open The Mic Newsletter

News, information and tips about podcasting you may have missed.

Social Network
Social Media
Audio
Podyssey Picks

Podyssey Picks

Get the best podcast recommendations in your inbox every Sunday — handpicked by our community of podcast lovers, not algorithms.

Audio
Media
Podcast
Sunlighter

Sunlighter

Get byte-sized music news and discover the next big artist with our weekly music round-up.

Creator Economy
Audio
Music
G.A.S. Newsletter

G.A.S. Newsletter

Asking music makers about their gear 🎛, creativity 🎶 and life.

Creativity
Audio
Music
What's Curation?

One song every day, genre no bar.

Newsletters
Audio
Music
Great Pods

Great Pods

A weekly podcast newsletter that recommends shows or episodes based on critic and listener reviews!

Audio
Entertainment
Podcast
Album Daily

Like getting a new record everyday.

Audio
Music
Art
Building an Indie Business

Building an Indie Business

Newsletter that sends Building an Indie Business podcast episodes directly to your inbox

Ecommerce
Audio
Business
Fog Chaser

Moments of calm — in the form of original musical and visual explorations — delivered to your inbox once per month from a Pacific Northwest-based music composer.

Creativity
Audio
Music
Big Podcast Insider

Big Podcast Insider

A weekly email newsletter to help you grow your podcast, spread your message, and make money podcasting.

Creator
Audio
Community Building
Podmmunity

Podmmunity

All things podcastings

Audio
Media
News
Romantic Audio Club

Get our free, Romantic Audio Shorts direct to your inbox 🎧

Audio
Book
Literature
weekly micing & mastering tips

The best place to get knowledge and release your sounds potential.

Eclectic
Audio
Music
