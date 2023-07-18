RSS Generator
Mule Britannia!

Mule Britannia! tells interesting stories, set against detailed context, about a culturally significant moment from the

Newsletters
History
Featured
Sikh Freedom Movement

Posts about the Sikh freedom movement, and the many people, actions, and battles of the movement.

History
Featured
Politics
Daily Classic Art

icon Daily Classic Art

Every day a bite of Classic Art delivered in your email box

History
Art
Culture
Lupus Yonderboy

Strange, illuminating and relevant history: African kingdoms in the New World, the madness of the bubonic plague, Tokugawa Japan's decision to abandon the gun.

History
Culture
The Lunar Dispatch

icon The Lunar Dispatch

The latest news—and thoughtful ruminations—on the Moon.

History
Science
Sports Stories

icon Sports Stories

Exploring sports and history at the intersection of everything. Written by Eric Nusbaum and illustrated by Adam Villacin. Tuesdays. Click to read Sports Stories, by Eric Nusbaum, a Substack publication with thousands of readers.

History
Sport
Histories

icon Histories

Histories is a free weekly email exploring hidden corners of history through diaries, letters, articles and memoirs of the past. Fascinating lives and events recorded first hand!

History
Culture
BrainFeed

icon BrainFeed

BrainFeed is an educational and entertaining newsletter that helps you improve your general knowledge and understand the world in 4-minute bites. Each article distills one important topic yo

History
Education & Learning
Self Improvement
Complexity Condensed

icon Complexity Condensed

Complex topics explained in exactly 500 words.

History
Finance
Psychology
The Charrette

icon The Charrette

Where art, history, politics & public opinion meet.

History
Art
Politics
Drop the Needle - Music Literature and Repertoire Newsletter on Substack

icon Drop the Needle - Music Literature and Repertoire Newsletter on Substack

A weekly list of curated music literature and repertoire, and amazing performances for keeping your ear well-rounded and laser-sharp.

History
Music
Education & Learning
Story Cauldron

icon Story Cauldron

Exploring places where intriguing and quirky storytelling exists in the real world

Creativity
Eclectic
History
TypeTown

icon TypeTown

A fortnightly newsletter celebrating the typewriter’s place in modern (and not-so-modern) culture.

History
Art
Culture
PowerNotes

icon PowerNotes

daily bite-sized ideas and notes that matter

Philosophy
History
Education & Learning
History Bits

Give me 5 minutes on a weekly basis and I'll teach you little bit of history

Creator
History
Education & Learning
Arthinkal Magazine

icon Arthinkal Magazine

Arthinkal Magazine is a weekly online magazine that publishes brief biographies of influential personalities from all walks of life and articles on interesting subjects.

Writing
History
Music
Homo Imaginari

icon Homo Imaginari

Popular social science thinking for curious folks.

History
Education & Learning
Education
Eleanor's Iceberg

icon Eleanor's Iceberg

Learn obscure history & science using fantasy fiction as a framing device.

Creativity
History
Education & Learning
#1MinuteStories

Authentic, well researched stories across multiple genres that will help you story you point. I am a Story Coach and I work with leaders and organisations to help them tell their stories bet

History
Business
Culture
Ball and Order

icon Ball and Order

Sports stories from the past. Sports analysis for the present. Click to read Ball & Order, a Substack publication. Launched 2 years ago.

History
Sport
Podcast
Zat Rana

icon Zat Rana

Expressing the nuances of the human condition

Philosophy
History
Culture
Unintended Consequences

icon Unintended Consequences

systems | complexity | second-order effects

Philosophy
History
Business
Obliqueville

icon Obliqueville

Obliqueville is meant to test out the idea that the world can best be understood obliquely, through odd margins and off-kilter lenses.

History
Design
Technology
Passport History

Tom's website passport-collector.com is a goldmine of passports and their history.

Newsletters
History
Government
